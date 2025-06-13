SheWritesAI Directory
This page will always point to the latest version of the She Writes AI directory.
What is the She Writes AI directory? It’s a living list of women & non-binary people worldwide who write on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, & data on ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business.
The directory was initially created in December 2024 as part of Karen Smiley’s personal newsletter, and quickly began to grow. For the backstory and new community features we’re rolling out to support women writers and their readers, see the About page.
Useful Links
➡️ Nominate yourself for the directory
💻Use the searchable, filterable directory table
📰Browse, sort, and search the table of articles from the most recent weekly digest
🌐Interactive world map & USA state map
🔗Links to all directory update posts
🔗Links to all weekly digest posts
🪣List of digest Categories
Latest Updates
These articles are now automatically collected in a newsletter section: Updates
Where to find Substack native links for writers in the directory
More updates coming soon!
For the first 6 months of directory entries, see:
Individual posts on She Writes AI (like the dated posts linked above) will announce new additions to the directory. To be notified when new updates are released, or to receive future curated emails highlighting posts from directory members, subscribe (free):
Some Data
Languages combinations: (see searchable table to find the writers easily)
Arabic and English, Chinese (and English), Chinese/Japanese, Czech, Dutch, English, French (and English), German (and English), Italian, Polish (and English), Portuguese (and English), Romanian, Spanish (and English), Swedish, Turkish (and English).
60+ countries/flags (some writers identify with two locations): (see world map)
🇦🇷 Argentina, 🇦🇺 Australia, 🇦🇹 Austria,🇧🇭 Bahrain, 🇧🇾 Belarus, 🇧🇪 Belgium, 🇧🇷 Brazil,🇧🇬 Bulgaria, 🇨🇦 Canada, 🇨🇱 Chile, 🇨🇳 China, 🇭🇷 Croatia, 🇨🇿 Czech Republic, 🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo, 🇩🇰 Denmark, 🇪🇨 Ecuador, 🇪🇪 Estonia, 🇪🇺 European Union, 🇫🇮 Finland, 🇫🇷 France, 🇬🇪 Georgia, 🇩🇪 Germany, 🇬🇷 Greece, 🇬🇺 Guam, 🇭🇰 Hong Kong, 🇭🇺 Hungary, 🇮🇳 India, 🇮🇩 Indonesia, 🇮🇪 Ireland, 🇮🇲 Isle of Man, 🇮🇱 Israel, 🇮🇹 Italy, 🇯🇲 Jamaica, 🇯🇵 Japan, 🇰🇪 Kenya, 🇱🇧 Lebanon, 🇱🇹 Lithuania, 🇱🇺 Luxembourg, 🇲🇾 Malaysia, 🇲🇽 Mexico, 🇲🇦 Morocco, 🇳🇱 Netherlands, 🇳🇿 New Zealand, 🇳🇬 Nigeria, 🇵🇰 Pakistan, 🇵🇪 Peru, 🇵🇱 Poland, 🇵🇹 Portugal, 🇷🇴 Romania, 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia, 🇸🇬 Singapore, 🇸🇴 Somalia, 🇿🇦 South Africa, 🇪🇸 Spain, 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka, 🇸🇪 Sweden, 🇨🇭 Switzerland, 🇹🇼 Taiwan, 🇹🇭 Thailand, 🇹🇳 Tunisia, 🇹🇷 Turkey, 🇦🇪 UAE, 🇬🇧 UK, 🏴 UK - England, 🏴 UK - Scotland, 🏴 UK - Wales, 🇺🇸 USA, United Nations
364 writers in 42 known US locations to date: (see USA map)
AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, Guam, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA.
Categories with newsletter counts: (see digests and searchable table)
History: how this directory has evolved
The About page for this newsletter and this cross-post from our feature on Code Like A Girl have the backstory on why this directory was created. This section gives more of a technical change history on the directory.
Origin Dec. 19, 2024: Original directory posted with a list of 34 women I already followed and their publications. I began updating it as suggestions came in or I discovered more or new writers.
Dec. 21, 2024: I used Datawrapper.de to create an interactive map to show the countries, where known, for the writers listed here. I also created a searchable, filterable table to make it easier to find a person or country in the list. (The bulleted lists below the map and table also give live links to Substack.)
Feb. 4, 2025: The searchable table now includes live hyperlinks for writer names, newsletters, and LinkedIn profiles. New linked columns for books, podcasts, and Bluesky handles are gradually being populated. A column for Topics is also being filled in.
Feb. 20, 2025: New world map created with more granular locations. Table and this page updated to use people’s preferred country/flag identities.
March 2, 2025: Created US state map (state is not known for about 10% of US writers). Newsletter topics are now included for all writers.
April 5, 2025: Website www.shewritesai.org registered and set up with a placeholder page.
April 21, 2025: Bluesky account @shewritesai.org set up and authenticated.
June 7, 2025: Google Form created to allow anyone who fits with the SheWritesAI directory mission and scope to nominate themself.
June 13, 2025: Substack account She Writes AI established as the new home for community support to directory members.
August 2025: Added column for newsletter language and expanded podcast column to include links to other sites.
September 2025: Added newsletter section Updates to pull all of the posts into one place, aside from this post. Changed world map styling to make all markers the same size, so larger circles from countries with higher concentrations don’t visually dominate the map.
October 2025: Added new columns for Date of Recent Article and a link to that article. The table is now sorted by default into descending order by that date. This helps readers find the freshest articles first, and gives writers not in the first 20 by country name more visibility.
November 2025: Added subscriber and follower counts, as well as Start Date (date the author’s Substack profile was created). More info here.
December 2025: Added Category to the table. Now used in weekly digests.
If you have suggestions for features for the directory or for the community, please drop them here or in the SheWritesAI Subscriber Chat: