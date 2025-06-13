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SheWritesAI Directory

This page will always point to the latest version of the She Writes AI directory.

What is the She Writes AI directory? It’s a living list of women & non-binary people worldwide who write on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, & data on ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business.

The directory was initially created in December 2024 as part of Karen Smiley’s personal newsletter, and quickly began to grow. For the backstory and new community features we’re rolling out to support women writers and their readers, see the About page.

Useful Links

➡️ Nominate yourself for the directory

💻Use the searchable, filterable directory table

📰Browse, sort, and search the table of articles from the most recent weekly digest

🌐Interactive world map & USA state map

🔗Links to all directory update posts

🔗Links to all weekly digest posts

🪣List of digest Categories

Latest Updates

These articles are now automatically collected in a newsletter section: Updates

Where to find Substack native links for writers in the directory

More updates coming soon!

2026-03-25 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 678 writers in 60+ countries

2026-03-25 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 678 writers in 60+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
Mar 25
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2026-03-11 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 672 writers in 60+ countries

2026-03-11 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 672 writers in 60+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
Mar 11
Read full story
2026-03-05 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 664 writers in 60+ countries

2026-03-05 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 664 writers in 60+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
Mar 5
Read full story
2026-02-18 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 653 writers in 60+ countries

2026-02-18 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 653 writers in 60+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
Feb 18
Read full story
2026-02-11 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 645 writers in 60+ countries

2026-02-11 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 645 writers in 60+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
Feb 11
Read full story
2026-02-03 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 635 writers in 60+ countries

2026-02-03 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 635 writers in 60+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
Feb 4
Read full story
2026-01-17 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 626 writers in 60+ countries

2026-01-17 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 626 writers in 60+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
Jan 17
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2026-01-11 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 618 writers in 60+ countries

2026-01-11 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 618 writers in 60+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
Jan 11
Read full story
2026-01-04 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 603 writers in 60+ countries

2026-01-04 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 603 writers in 60+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
Jan 4
Read full story
2025-12-28 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 589 writers in 59+ countries

2025-12-28 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 589 writers in 59+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
December 28, 2025
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2025-12-21 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 580 writers in 58+ countries

2025-12-21 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 580 writers in 58+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
December 21, 2025
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2025-12-14 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 566 writers in 56+ countries

2025-12-14 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 566 writers in 56+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
December 14, 2025
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2025-12-07 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 550 writers in 56+ countries

2025-12-07 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 550 writers in 56+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
December 7, 2025
Read full story
2025-11-28 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 547 writers in 56+ countries

2025-11-28 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 547 writers in 56+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
November 28, 2025
Read full story
2025-11-23 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 543 writers in 54+ countries

2025-11-23 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 543 writers in 54+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
November 23, 2025
Read full story
2025-11-09 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 537 writers in 54+ countries

2025-11-09 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 537 writers in 54+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
November 10, 2025
Read full story
2025-11-02 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 529 writers in 54+ countries

2025-11-02 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 529 writers in 54+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
November 2, 2025
Read full story
2025-10-19 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 526 writers in 54+ countries

2025-10-19 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 526 writers in 54+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
October 20, 2025
Read full story
2025-10-05 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 519 writers in 54+ countries

2025-10-05 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 519 writers in 54+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
October 5, 2025
Read full story
2025-09-28 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 521 writers in 54+ countries

2025-09-28 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 521 writers in 54+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
September 28, 2025
Read full story
2025-09-21 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 513 writers in 52+ countries

2025-09-21 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 513 writers in 52+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
September 21, 2025
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2025-09-07 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 507 writers in 52+ countries

2025-09-07 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 507 writers in 52+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
September 7, 2025
Read full story
2025-08-31 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 500 writers in 52+ countries

2025-08-31 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 500 writers in 52+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
August 31, 2025
Read full story
2025-08-24 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 495 writers in 52+ countries

2025-08-24 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 495 writers in 52+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
August 24, 2025
Read full story
2025-08-17 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 487 writers in 51+ countries

2025-08-17 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 487 writers in 51+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
August 18, 2025
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2025-08-10 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 480 writers in 50+ countries

2025-08-10 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 480 writers in 50+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
August 10, 2025
Read full story
2025-08-03 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 473 writers in 50+ countries

2025-08-03 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 473 writers in 50+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
August 3, 2025
Read full story
2025-07-20 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 466 writers in 50+ countries

2025-07-20 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 466 writers in 50+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
July 20, 2025
Read full story
2025-07-06 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 462 writers in 50+ countries

2025-07-06 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 462 writers in 50+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
July 6, 2025
Read full story
2025-06-29 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 459 writers in 50+ countries

2025-06-29 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 459 writers in 50+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
June 29, 2025
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2025-06-22 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 450 writers in 50+ countries

2025-06-22 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 450 writers in 50+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
June 22, 2025
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2025-06-15 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 445 writers in 50+ countries

2025-06-15 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 445 writers in 50+ countries

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
June 16, 2025
Read full story

For the first 6 months of directory entries, see:

Where are the Women in AI and Data on Substack? (first 400 writers)

Where are the Women in AI and Data on Substack? (first 400 writers)

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
June 16, 2025
Read full story

Individual posts on She Writes AI (like the dated posts linked above) will announce new additions to the directory. To be notified when new updates are released, or to receive future curated emails highlighting posts from directory members, subscribe (free):

Some Data

Languages combinations: (see searchable table to find the writers easily)

Arabic and English, Chinese (and English), Chinese/Japanese, Czech, Dutch, English, French (and English), German (and English), Italian, Polish (and English), Portuguese (and English), Romanian, Spanish (and English), Swedish, Turkish (and English).

60+ countries/flags (some writers identify with two locations): (see world map)

🇦🇷 Argentina, 🇦🇺 Australia, 🇦🇹 Austria,🇧🇭 Bahrain, 🇧🇾 Belarus, 🇧🇪 Belgium, 🇧🇷 Brazil,🇧🇬 Bulgaria, 🇨🇦 Canada, 🇨🇱 Chile, 🇨🇳 China, 🇭🇷 Croatia, 🇨🇿 Czech Republic, 🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo, 🇩🇰 Denmark, 🇪🇨 Ecuador, 🇪🇪 Estonia, 🇪🇺 European Union, 🇫🇮 Finland, 🇫🇷 France, 🇬🇪 Georgia, 🇩🇪 Germany, 🇬🇷 Greece, 🇬🇺 Guam, 🇭🇰 Hong Kong, 🇭🇺 Hungary, 🇮🇳 India, 🇮🇩 Indonesia, 🇮🇪 Ireland, 🇮🇲 Isle of Man, 🇮🇱 Israel, 🇮🇹 Italy, 🇯🇲 Jamaica, 🇯🇵 Japan, 🇰🇪 Kenya, 🇱🇧 Lebanon, 🇱🇹 Lithuania, 🇱🇺 Luxembourg, 🇲🇾 Malaysia, 🇲🇽 Mexico, 🇲🇦 Morocco, 🇳🇱 Netherlands, 🇳🇿 New Zealand, 🇳🇬 Nigeria, 🇵🇰 Pakistan, 🇵🇪 Peru, 🇵🇱 Poland, 🇵🇹 Portugal, 🇷🇴 Romania, 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia, 🇸🇬 Singapore, 🇸🇴 Somalia, 🇿🇦 South Africa, 🇪🇸 Spain, 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka, 🇸🇪 Sweden, 🇨🇭 Switzerland, 🇹🇼 Taiwan, 🇹🇭 Thailand, 🇹🇳 Tunisia, 🇹🇷 Turkey, 🇦🇪 UAE, 🇬🇧 UK, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 UK - England, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 UK - Scotland, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 UK - Wales, 🇺🇸 USA, United Nations

364 writers in 42 known US locations to date: (see USA map)

AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, Guam, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA.

Categories with newsletter counts: (see digests and searchable table)

Leave a comment

History: how this directory has evolved

The About page for this newsletter and this cross-post from our feature on Code Like A Girl have the backstory on why this directory was created. This section gives more of a technical change history on the directory.

Origin Dec. 19, 2024: Original directory posted with a list of 34 women I already followed and their publications. I began updating it as suggestions came in or I discovered more or new writers.

Dec. 21, 2024: I used Datawrapper.de to create an interactive map to show the countries, where known, for the writers listed here. I also created a searchable, filterable table to make it easier to find a person or country in the list. (The bulleted lists below the map and table also give live links to Substack.)

Feb. 4, 2025: The searchable table now includes live hyperlinks for writer names, newsletters, and LinkedIn profiles. New linked columns for books, podcasts, and Bluesky handles are gradually being populated. A column for Topics is also being filled in.

Feb. 20, 2025: New world map created with more granular locations. Table and this page updated to use people’s preferred country/flag identities.

March 2, 2025: Created US state map (state is not known for about 10% of US writers). Newsletter topics are now included for all writers.

April 5, 2025: Website www.shewritesai.org registered and set up with a placeholder page.

April 21, 2025: Bluesky account @shewritesai.org set up and authenticated.

June 7, 2025: Google Form created to allow anyone who fits with the SheWritesAI directory mission and scope to nominate themself.

June 13, 2025: Substack account She Writes AI established as the new home for community support to directory members.

August 2025: Added column for newsletter language and expanded podcast column to include links to other sites.

September 2025: Added newsletter section Updates to pull all of the posts into one place, aside from this post. Changed world map styling to make all markers the same size, so larger circles from countries with higher concentrations don’t visually dominate the map.

October 2025: Added new columns for Date of Recent Article and a link to that article. The table is now sorted by default into descending order by that date. This helps readers find the freshest articles first, and gives writers not in the first 20 by country name more visibility.

November 2025: Added subscriber and follower counts, as well as Start Date (date the author’s Substack profile was created). More info here.

New features in the SheWritesAI directory

New features in the SheWritesAI directory

SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
·
November 2, 2025
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December 2025: Added Category to the table. Now used in weekly digests.

If you have suggestions for features for the directory or for the community, please drop them here or in the SheWritesAI Subscriber Chat:

Leave a comment

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