SheWritesAI Directory

This page will always point to the latest version of the She Writes AI directory.

What is the She Writes AI directory? It’s a living list of women & non-binary people worldwide who write on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, & data on ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business.

The directory was initially created in December 2024 as part of Karen Smiley’s personal newsletter, and quickly began to grow. For the backstory and new community features we’re rolling out to support women writers and their readers, see the About page.

Useful Links

🪣List of digest Categories

These articles are now automatically collected in a newsletter section: Updates

Where to find Substack native links for writers in the directory

More updates coming soon!

For the first 6 months of directory entries, see:

Individual posts on She Writes AI (like the dated posts linked above) will announce new additions to the directory. To be notified when new updates are released, or to receive future curated emails highlighting posts from directory members, subscribe (free):

Some Data

Languages combinations: (see searchable table to find the writers easily)

Arabic and English, Chinese (and English), Chinese/Japanese, Czech, Dutch, English, French (and English), German (and English), Italian, Polish (and English), Portuguese (and English), Romanian, Spanish (and English), Swedish, Turkish (and English).

60+ countries/flags (some writers identify with two locations): (see world map)

🇦🇷 Argentina, 🇦🇺 Australia, 🇦🇹 Austria,🇧🇭 Bahrain, 🇧🇾 Belarus, 🇧🇪 Belgium, 🇧🇷 Brazil,🇧🇬 Bulgaria, 🇨🇦 Canada, 🇨🇱 Chile, 🇨🇳 China, 🇭🇷 Croatia, 🇨🇿 Czech Republic, 🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo, 🇩🇰 Denmark, 🇪🇨 Ecuador, 🇪🇪 Estonia, 🇪🇺 European Union, 🇫🇮 Finland, 🇫🇷 France, 🇬🇪 Georgia, 🇩🇪 Germany, 🇬🇷 Greece, 🇬🇺 Guam, 🇭🇰 Hong Kong, 🇭🇺 Hungary, 🇮🇳 India, 🇮🇩 Indonesia, 🇮🇪 Ireland, 🇮🇲 Isle of Man, 🇮🇱 Israel, 🇮🇹 Italy, 🇯🇲 Jamaica, 🇯🇵 Japan, 🇰🇪 Kenya, 🇱🇧 Lebanon, 🇱🇹 Lithuania, 🇱🇺 Luxembourg, 🇲🇾 Malaysia, 🇲🇽 Mexico, 🇲🇦 Morocco, 🇳🇱 Netherlands, 🇳🇿 New Zealand, 🇳🇬 Nigeria, 🇵🇰 Pakistan, 🇵🇪 Peru, 🇵🇱 Poland, 🇵🇹 Portugal, 🇷🇴 Romania, 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia, 🇸🇬 Singapore, 🇸🇴 Somalia, 🇿🇦 South Africa, 🇪🇸 Spain, 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka, 🇸🇪 Sweden, 🇨🇭 Switzerland, 🇹🇼 Taiwan, 🇹🇭 Thailand, 🇹🇳 Tunisia, 🇹🇷 Turkey, 🇦🇪 UAE, 🇬🇧 UK, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 UK - England, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 UK - Scotland, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 UK - Wales, 🇺🇸 USA, United Nations

364 writers in 42 known US locations to date: (see USA map)

AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, Guam, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA.

Categories with newsletter counts: (see digests and searchable table)

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History: how this directory has evolved

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