2026-03-05 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 664 writers in 60+ countries
Added 11 new (to us) writers in 8 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest directory & digest features.
Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this post are for you.
The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:
➡️ Join the SheWritesAI directory
This article includes:
➕ 2026-03-05 directory additions
✍🏼Recent articles by newly added writers
📝Directory notes
🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources
Individual posts on She Writes AI, like this one, announce new additions to the directory every 1-2 weeks. Subscribe (free) to stay informed about new writers and to receive our weekly digests!
This permanent post always links to the complete directory and the latest maps:
➕Directory additions
This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.
This update adds 11 new writers:
🇫🇷 France, 🇪🇸 Spain: Suhana - Learning AI by myself
🇮🇳 India: Tina Sharma - Beta Human AI
🇮🇪 Ireland: Róisín - Róisín | Design & AI
🇮🇹 Italy, 🇺🇸 USA: Federica Cascia - The Matassa
🇲🇽 Mexico: Mon López - Mon’s Substack
🇪🇸 Spain, 🇩🇪 Germany: Patricia Juarez @ AWS - WonderLead in Tech
🇺🇸 USA: @colleenkenny - Content Chaos
🇺🇸 USA: Jen Heller - Casual Author
🇺🇸 USA: Rebecca Spitzer - What's Working Right Now
🇺🇸 USA: Swati Popuri - Privacy Pointers
Thank you to Dr Sam Illingworth, Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD, and Cristina for the referrals!
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers
(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)
AI & ML Techniques (1)
The AI Field Guide: Everything I’ve Written on AI (Organized, Beginner → Advanced)
In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 5d ago (2026-02-28 06:30 UTC)
855 words
Business & Strategy (2)
I used an AI tutor to learn AI. Here’s what happened
In Learning AI by myself • by Suhana • 5d ago (2026-02-27 17:34 UTC)
6 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 879 words
AI proficiency is not the whole story
In The Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 3d ago (2026-03-01 19:25 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,748 words
Career & Leadership (1)
From AI Burnout to Intentional Growth: Why We Need a Better System to Thrive
In WonderLead in Tech • by Patricia Juarez @ AWS • 8d ago (2026-02-24 23:13 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,887 words
Data & Analytics (1)
Operationalizing Privacy by Design (PbD): A Technologist’s Perspective
In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 13d ago (2026-02-19 17:02 UTC)
2 likes • 796 words
Education & Learning (2)
The Bhutan Hypothesis
In Content Chaos • by @colleenkenny • 0d ago (2026-03-04 13:10 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,371 words
The Opened Possibilities
In Mon’s Substack • by Mon López • 2d ago (2026-03-02 16:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 885 words
Law & Policy (1)
New Polling: America’s AI Reality Doesn’t Add Up
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 0d ago (2026-03-04 18:39 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,769 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (2)
“Taylor Jenkins Reid” - The Long Game
In Casual Author • by Jen Heller & Marsh Rose • 1d ago (2026-03-04 04:08 UTC)
2 likes • 1,914 words
Sunni Book: How to pay for reviews without paying for reviews
In Casual Author • by Jen Heller • 13d ago (2026-02-20 05:09 UTC)
1 likes • 2,951 words
Product Development (2)
I built a fifth app to avoid dealing with my other four.
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 1d ago (2026-03-04 02:51 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 580 words
Claude Code Removed the Slog
In Róisín | Design & AI • by Róisín • 8d ago (2026-02-24 08:45 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 634 words
📝Directory Notes
This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers).
To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us.
Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you.
Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default.
🌐Latest SheWritesAI Directory Links
Human languages and combinations: Arabic (and English), Chinese (and English), Chinese/Japanese, Czech, Dutch, English, French (and English), German (and English), Italian, Polish and English, Portuguese (and English), Romanian, Spanish (and English), Swedish, Turkish (and English).
💻searchable, filterable directory table (writers)
💻searchable, filterable table of articles from latest digest
🌐interactive world map & USA state map
🔗links to all directory update posts
🔗links to all weekly digest posts
🪣digest Categories
We invite you to subscribe to receive new posts and support our community work:
This newsletter is public. Please share to help more folks ‘find their flock’ on AI and data topics!
Thank you for the welcome and for featuring my latest article. Excited to be part of a community of women writing about AI with so many different perspectives and entry points!
For those curious, I also write La Matassa, the Italian edition, for an Italian-speaking audience. Looking forward to discovering new voices here.
Thanks a lot for listing my last post ☺️. I hope it helps people defining their plans to thriving in their jobs