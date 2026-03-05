Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this post are for you.

The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:

This article includes:

➕ 2026-03-05 directory additions

✍🏼 Recent articles by newly added writers

📝Directory notes

🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources

This permanent post always links to the complete directory and the latest maps:

➕Directory additions

This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.

This update adds 11 new writers:

Thank you to Dr Sam Illingworth, Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD, and Cristina for the referrals!

✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers

(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)

AI & ML Techniques (1)

In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 5d ago (2026-02-28 06:30 UTC)

855 words



Business & Strategy (2)

In Learning AI by myself • by Suhana • 5d ago (2026-02-27 17:34 UTC)

6 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 879 words



In The Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 3d ago (2026-03-01 19:25 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,748 words



Career & Leadership (1)

In WonderLead in Tech • by Patricia Juarez @ AWS • 8d ago (2026-02-24 23:13 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,887 words



Data & Analytics (1)

In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 13d ago (2026-02-19 17:02 UTC)

2 likes • 796 words



Education & Learning (2)

In Content Chaos • by @colleenkenny • 0d ago (2026-03-04 13:10 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,371 words



In Mon’s Substack • by Mon López • 2d ago (2026-03-02 16:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 885 words



Law & Policy (1)

In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 0d ago (2026-03-04 18:39 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,769 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (2)

In Casual Author • by Jen Heller & Marsh Rose • 1d ago (2026-03-04 04:08 UTC)

2 likes • 1,914 words



In Casual Author • by Jen Heller • 13d ago (2026-02-20 05:09 UTC)

1 likes • 2,951 words



Product Development (2)

In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 1d ago (2026-03-04 02:51 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 580 words



In Róisín | Design & AI • by Róisín • 8d ago (2026-02-24 08:45 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 634 words





📝Directory Notes

This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers).

To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us. Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you. Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default.

🌐 Latest SheWritesAI Directory Links

