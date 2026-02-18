2026-02-18 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 653 writers in 60+ countries
Added 1 new country affiliation (🇺🇦 Ukraine) and 8 new (to us) writers in 5 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest directory & digest features.
➕Directory additions
This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.
This update adds one new country affiliation (🇺🇦 Ukraine) and 8 new writers:
🇦🇺 Australia: Sue Cunningham - Inside Uncertainty
🇮🇳 India: Umra Yousufzai - AI x Electronics
🇰🇪 Kenya, 🇨🇦 Canada: Girl meets AI world
🇵🇱 Poland, 🇪🇸 Spain: human logic by futureprooflucy
🇺🇦 Ukraine, 🇨🇭 Switzerland: Iryna Shyshkova - Noise-Free AI
🇺🇸 USA: Margie Chiu - The Business of Change
🇺🇸 USA: Leah Fasten - Okay, Unscripted!
🇺🇸 USA: LogicalFlo
Thank you to Karo (Product with Attitude) and Sarah Deragon for the referrals!
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers
(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)
AI & ML Techniques (3)
You’re Probably Telling AI Way More Than You Think (I Definitely Am)
In Girl meets AI world • by Girl meets AI world • 4d ago (2026-02-13 18:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 903 words
The Missing “Context” in the EE Industry
In AI x Electronics • by Umra Yousufzai • 9d ago (2026-02-09 07:42 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 662 words
The Era of ‘Show Me the Source’: Why AI Sovereignty Requires Grounded Reality
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 0d ago (2026-02-17 17:51 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 419 words
Business & Strategy (1)
How AI is Changing Customer Service
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 0d ago (2026-02-17 14:41 UTC)
913 words
Career & Leadership (2)
The Autopsy of Networking
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by human logic by futureprooflucy • 3d ago (2026-02-15 08:02 UTC)
10 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 978 words
The Pinball Machine
In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 8d ago (2026-02-09 22:35 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,176 words
Design & Creative Arts (1)
Glitching in the Mid-2000s
In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 1d ago (2026-02-16 23:15 UTC)
273 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (1)
Will your AI Chatbot Start Selling to You?
In Noise-Free AI • by Iryna Shyshkova • 8d ago (2026-02-09 21:26 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,937 words
📝Directory Notes
This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers).
To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us.
Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you.
Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default.
🌐Latest SheWritesAI Directory Links
Human languages and combinations: Arabic (and English), Chinese (and English), Chinese/Japanese, Czech, Dutch, English, French (and English), German (and English), Italian, Polish and English, Portuguese (and English), Romanian, Spanish (and English), Swedish, Turkish (and English).
💻searchable, filterable directory table (writers)
💻searchable, filterable table of articles from latest digest
🌐interactive world map & USA state map
🔗links to all directory update posts
🔗links to all weekly digest posts
🪣digest Categories
Excited to follow the new publications from the members of this diverse community!
I am so incredibly grateful to the amazing writers in this entire community, and to Karen for the warm welcome to SheWritesAI.
To Karen: Thank you for creating a "Safe Design Space" where we can iterate on the future of literacy and sovereignty together. I am thrilled to contribute to a network that values receipts over vibes and the person over the output.
I'm looking forward to weaving my "ring" into this community chain. 🧶✨