Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this article are for you.

The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:

This article includes:

➕ 2026-04-08 directory additions

✍🏼 Recent articles by our newly added writers (mini-digest)

📝Directory notes

🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources

Individual posts on She Writes AI, like this one, announce new additions to the directory every 1-2 weeks. Subscribe (free) to stay informed about new writers and to receive our weekly digests!

This permanent post always links to the complete directory and the latest maps:

➕Directory additions

This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.

This update adds 14 new writers (our first writer in 🇧🇲 Bermuda):

Thank you to Kim Doyal, Maribeth Martorana, and Denise Wakeman for the referrals!

✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers

(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)

AI & ML Techniques (1)

In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 8d ago (2026-03-30 08:01 UTC)

1 likes • 4 restacks • 1,635 words



Business & Strategy (2)

In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-04-07 07:20 UTC)

13 likes • 4 comments • 468 words



In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot H • 6d ago (2026-04-01 13:10 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,214 words



Career & Leadership (1)

In The Practical AI Strategist • by The Practical AI Strategist • 21d ago (2026-03-17 15:11 UTC)

13 likes • 1 restacks • 1,173 words



Data & Analytics (1)

In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 0d ago (2026-04-07 14:50 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,032 words



Education & Learning (1)

In AI Case Notes • by Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom • 7d ago (2026-03-31 12:31 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,146 words



Ethics & Society (2)

In The Human Arc • by The Human ARC • 11d ago (2026-03-27 21:23 UTC)

10 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,091 words



In Uncertainty, By Design • by Uncertainty, By Design • 15d ago (2026-03-23 10:33 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1,634 words



Health & Wellness (1)

In Human in the Loop • by Mary Feamster • 6d ago (2026-04-01 14:54 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,316 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (2)

In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 0d ago (2026-04-07 12:10 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,406 words



In Data Science x AI • by Stella Liu • 8d ago (2026-03-30 14:06 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,743 words



Parenting & Family Life (1)

In Parent Ahead • by Rebecca Brow • 0d ago (2026-04-07 16:31 UTC)

1 restacks • 767 words



Product Development (2)

In Future Problems • by Kate Moran & Sarah Gibbons • 7d ago (2026-03-31 11:12 UTC)

15 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,050 words

📝Directory Notes

This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers).

To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us. Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you. Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default.

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