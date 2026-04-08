2026-04-08 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 692 writers in 60+ countries
Added 14 new (to us) writers in 5 countries (1 new: 🇧🇲 Bermuda) and 10 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest directory & digest features.
Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this article are for you.
The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:
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This article includes:
➕ 2026-04-08 directory additions
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers (mini-digest)
📝Directory notes
🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources
Individual posts on She Writes AI, like this one, announce new additions to the directory every 1-2 weeks. Subscribe (free) to stay informed about new writers and to receive our weekly digests!
This permanent post always links to the complete directory and the latest maps:
➕Directory additions
This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.
This update adds 14 new writers (our first writer in 🇧🇲 Bermuda):
🇧🇲 Bermuda, 🇺🇸 USA: Uncertainty, By Design
🇨🇳 China, 🇺🇸 USA: Stella Liu - Data Science x AI
🇵🇹 Portugal: Sara Nóbrega - Learn AI
🇬🇧 UK: Neha Kabra
🇬🇧 UK, 🇺🇸 USA: The Practical AI Strategist
🇺🇸 USA: Anna Jibgashvili - Digital Identity
🇺🇸 USA: Badass Women in AI
🇺🇸 USA: Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom - AI Case Notes
🇺🇸 USA: Kate Moran - Future Problems
🇺🇸 USA: Lee Drozak - DigiNav Compass™ Signal
🇺🇸 USA: Mary Feamster - Human in the Loop
🇺🇸 USA: Product Management with Mani - Product Management with Mani Grewal
🇺🇸 USA: Rebecca Brow - Parent Ahead
🇺🇸 USA: The Human ARC - The Human Arc
Thank you to Kim Doyal, Maribeth Martorana, and Denise Wakeman for the referrals!
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers
(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)
AI & ML Techniques (1)
Become a power user of Claude + Slack + Notion
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 8d ago (2026-03-30 08:01 UTC)
1 likes • 4 restacks • 1,635 words
Business & Strategy (2)
The Curious Case of Missing AI Tokens
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-04-07 07:20 UTC)
13 likes • 4 comments • 468 words
How Felix Hu, co-founder of Lando, is using AI to build his venture-backed EdTech business.
In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot H • 6d ago (2026-04-01 13:10 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,214 words
Career & Leadership (1)
The Future of Tech Roles in the Age of AI
In The Practical AI Strategist • by The Practical AI Strategist • 21d ago (2026-03-17 15:11 UTC)
13 likes • 1 restacks • 1,173 words
Data & Analytics (1)
The Leadership Mandate
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 0d ago (2026-04-07 14:50 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,032 words
Education & Learning (1)
The Day I Realized I’d Been “Vibe Coding” for 20 Years
In AI Case Notes • by Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom • 7d ago (2026-03-31 12:31 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,146 words
Ethics & Society (2)
Alone in the Room
In The Human Arc • by The Human ARC • 11d ago (2026-03-27 21:23 UTC)
10 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,091 words
The Silent Treatment Grew Up and Got a Job Title
In Uncertainty, By Design • by Uncertainty, By Design • 15d ago (2026-03-23 10:33 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1,634 words
Health & Wellness (1)
AI is Racist, Sexist, Ableist, and Elitist. Can we fix it?
In Human in the Loop • by Mary Feamster • 6d ago (2026-04-01 14:54 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,316 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (2)
I Built a Better Template. It Still Didn’t Work.
In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 0d ago (2026-04-07 12:10 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,406 words
Error Taxonomy Generation with SKILL.md
In Data Science x AI • by Stella Liu • 8d ago (2026-03-30 14:06 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,743 words
Parenting & Family Life (1)
Is My Child Behind?
In Parent Ahead • by Rebecca Brow • 0d ago (2026-04-07 16:31 UTC)
1 restacks • 767 words
Product Development (2)
The Boy Who Cried AGI
In Future Problems • by Kate Moran & Sarah Gibbons • 7d ago (2026-03-31 11:12 UTC)
15 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,050 words
📝Directory Notes
This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers).
To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us.
Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you.
Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default.
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