This page showcases a list of books about AI that have been written by women or nonbinary folks. It is a supplemental resource for the upcoming She Writes AI book (AI Everywhere, Volume 1) . We plan to update it regularly as we learn of new (or old!) relevant books. To suggest a book, please fill in this form, comment, or message us.

Recommend a book for this list

Leave a comment

Message SheWritesAI

Curators: Shannon Edwards and Karen Smiley

(Also see this page for Shannon’s personal recommendations and for additional features to be announced in 2026)

Please comment here or in the Subscriber Chat to suggest books to be added to this list!

Leave a comment