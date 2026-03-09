Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Articles
Book List
Books
Digests
Directory
Herstory
Events
Guest Posts
Updates
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
SheWritesAI digest for March 8, 2026
9 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 355 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 654 newsletters by…
13 hrs ago
•
SheWritesAI
and
Karen Smiley
18
5
6
AI Everywhere, Volume 1: Author Interview #1 with Farida Khalaf & Karen Smiley
2-for-1 audio special: Karen interviews Farida about her two chapters (cybersecurity & agriculture). Farida interviews Karen about the book & her vision…
Mar 7
•
Karen Smiley
,
Farida Khalaf
, and
SheWritesAI
26
5
7
50:27
2026-03-05 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 664 writers in 60+ countries
Added 11 new (to us) writers in 8 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest directory & digest features.
Mar 5
•
SheWritesAI
and
Karen Smiley
43
5
4
SheWritesAI digest for March 1, 2026
2 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 361 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 643 newsletters by…
Mar 2
•
SheWritesAI
and
Karen Smiley
44
20
16
February 2026
SheWritesAI digest for Feb. 22, 2026
4 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 357 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 643 newsletters by…
Feb 22
•
SheWritesAI
and
Karen Smiley
41
8
11
Warnings Ignored
Timnit Gebru, Bias at Scale, and the Industry That Chose Hype Over Accountability
Feb 21
•
Celeste Garcia
18
14
5
2026-02-18 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 653 writers in 60+ countries
Added 1 new country affiliation (🇺🇦 Ukraine) and 8 new (to us) writers in 5 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest…
Feb 18
•
SheWritesAI
and
Karen Smiley
28
3
4
SheWritesAI digest for Feb. 15, 2026
5 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 353 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 635 newsletters by…
Feb 16
•
SheWritesAI
and
Karen Smiley
50
11
13
2026-02-11 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 645 writers in 60+ countries
Added one new country affiliation (Venezuela) and 10 new (to us) writers in 8 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest…
Feb 11
•
SheWritesAI
and
Karen Smiley
41
5
7
SheWritesAI digest for Feb. 8, 2026
2 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 370 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 625 newsletters by…
Feb 8
•
SheWritesAI
and
Karen Smiley
48
7
13
2026-02-03 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 635 writers in 60+ countries
Added 9 new (to us) writers in 5 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest directory & digest features.
Feb 4
•
SheWritesAI
and
Karen Smiley
33
5
3
SheWritesAI digest for Feb. 1, 2026
5 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 359 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 616 newsletters by…
Feb 1
•
SheWritesAI
and
Karen Smiley
57
14
23
© 2026 She Writes AI, LLC
·
Publisher Privacy
∙
Publisher Terms
Substack
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts