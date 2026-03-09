She Writes AI Community

SheWritesAI digest for March 8, 2026
9 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 355 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 654 newsletters by…
  SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
AI Everywhere, Volume 1: Author Interview #1 with Farida Khalaf & Karen Smiley
2-for-1 audio special: Karen interviews Farida about her two chapters (cybersecurity & agriculture). Farida interviews Karen about the book & her vision…
  Karen SmileyFarida Khalaf, and SheWritesAI
50:27
2026-03-05 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 664 writers in 60+ countries
Added 11 new (to us) writers in 8 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest directory & digest features.
  SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
SheWritesAI digest for March 1, 2026
2 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 361 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 643 newsletters by…
  SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley

February 2026

SheWritesAI digest for Feb. 22, 2026
4 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 357 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 643 newsletters by…
  SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
Warnings Ignored
Timnit Gebru, Bias at Scale, and the Industry That Chose Hype Over Accountability
  Celeste Garcia
2026-02-18 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 653 writers in 60+ countries
Added 1 new country affiliation (🇺🇦 Ukraine) and 8 new (to us) writers in 5 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest…
  SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
SheWritesAI digest for Feb. 15, 2026
5 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 353 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 635 newsletters by…
  SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
2026-02-11 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 645 writers in 60+ countries
Added one new country affiliation (Venezuela) and 10 new (to us) writers in 8 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest…
  SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
SheWritesAI digest for Feb. 8, 2026
2 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 370 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 625 newsletters by…
  SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
2026-02-03 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 635 writers in 60+ countries
Added 9 new (to us) writers in 5 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest directory & digest features.
  SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
SheWritesAI digest for Feb. 1, 2026
5 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 359 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 616 newsletters by…
  SheWritesAI and Karen Smiley
