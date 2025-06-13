Welcome to She Writes AI!

What is the She Writes AI directory? It’s a living list of women & non-binary people worldwide who write on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, & data on ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business.

Our vision is for this newsletter to become a thriving, accessible community for women and nonbinary folks worldwide who write about AI and data here. The core of our newsletter and community is the SheWritesAI Directory:

Backstory: Origin of this directory and newsletter

The directory was initially created in December 2024 as part of Karen Smiley’s personal newsletter. Here’s why:

A Dec. 19, 2024 article on Substackers who write about AI profiled 10 men — and 0 non-men. I messaged the author privately to express my disappointment that the list was all men. He responded kindly and quickly that the oversight wasn’t intentional; he just wasn’t connected yet to women writing here on Substack about AI. I’d seen starter lists of women in STEM on sites like Bluesky. But I realized I don’t know of any lists for women in AI on Substack yet. So I created one! (See the original directory in my personal newsletter.) The goal was to make it easier for people of all genders to find women and non-binary people who write on Substack about AI, ML, ethics, governance, data privacy, and related technology. I seeded the directory with 34 entries for women I was already subscribed to. It has taken off since then, zooming to 500+, and it’s still growing. For more insights, see my guest post in Stella Fosse’s blog, “Women in Artificial Intelligence”: Women In Artificial Intelligence

The directory was originally published as a single permanent post. Updates were initially posted in Substack Notes and on LinkedIn. However, as the directory grew, it became clear we needed a better way to keep interested readers and the community informed, whether they use Substack Notes or not.

The June 2025 announcement on creation of this SheWritesAI newsletter also gives the backstory on the directory. In a nutshell, its goal is to support the growing She Writes AI community of writers and the people interested in their writing.

Newsletter Community Features

We’ve already rolled out new features, including:

Regular directory update posts ( subscribe to get these automatically), about every 1-2 weeks

A weekly digest of posts by SheWritesAI authors ( subscribe to get these automatically). Thanks to SheWritesAI community member Karen Spinner for her support with her StackDigest tool!

Periodic Herstory articles by Celeste Garcia profiling women who have made a difference — or who are making a difference today — in the world of AI technologies

A new collaborative book series, “She Writes AI Everywhere”, authored by community members. Our first book, Volume 1, will be published in March 2026. Volume 2 is in planning; DM if you are interested in contributing a chapter!

All additions to the directory are now published as individual, dated articles in this new SheWritesAI newsletter. The She Writes AI Directory link will always have the latest info and links (bookmark or ‘Save’ it) and the searchable table is the easiest way to find people writing about topics of interest.

We’re also on Bluesky (come say hi!) and share a starter pack and list of community members. And we’re rolling out a SheWritesAI presence on LinkedIn in 2026. Updates will be shared with subscribers first.

Useful Links

Future Community Features

Now that this newsletter is officially launched, we’re envisioning adding community features based on mutual interests (for example: “AI in education”). Some of the ideas in consideration are:

topic articles curated by directory members on a subject related to AI and data that they’re passionate about

curated regional articles which highlight the variety of posts within a country or geography

mentoring for new writers by experienced writer volunteers

small group chats or AMAs for directory members only.

Curated articles will initially be shared about once a month. Building and supporting this community is a volunteer labor of love, and all activities will depend on volunteer availability and interest.

Directory Features

We’ll continue to evolve the directory table. Suggestions being worked include:

the primary language of the newsletter (currently tacked onto the end of the Topics column in the table) ( done)

a link to the most recent post , with date and title (updated ~weekly) (done 2025-10-02)

data about the newsletter’s age and subscriber base (done 2025-12)

data about the newsletter’s posts (number and average length)

whether the writer is open to guest posting or collaborations

Please contact us with your ideas on features you'd like to see in the directory or community, if you’d like to participate in shaping the community, or if you’re interested in curating a guest article or chat!

Why Subscribe?

Directory members who subscribe will receive regular updates to the directory, regular digest emails, and full access to the newsletter, publication archives, group chat, and the option to contribute on the collaborative (curated) articles or lead other community activities.

In lieu of inviting current directory members via email to join this community, we’re relying on the tagging in the directory pages to notify people to join if or when they like. (This may miss a few people who don’t allow tagging, but it feels like the least intrusive way we can notify the vast majority.) Community membership will always be FREE for all directory members.

Subscriptions are also open to folks who are not in the directory. This way, people of all genders can enjoy the curated articles and use the directory to connect with women and nonbinary writers.

Subscriptions will remain free, and if paid subscriptions are accepted in the future, they will be voluntary donations that fund community features and events. Click the Subscribe button below to discover and hear from some amazing writers on AI and data!

You can also find SheWritesAI on Bluesky - find and follow us there. We also have a SheWritesAI Starter Pack on Bluesky:

Come join the conversations!

