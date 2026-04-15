Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this article are for you.

The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:

This article includes:

➕ 2026-04-15 directory additions

✍🏼 Recent articles by our newly added writers (mini-digest)

📝Directory notes

🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources

Individual posts on She Writes AI, like this one, announce new additions to the directory every 1-2 weeks. Subscribe (free) to stay informed about new writers and to receive our weekly digests!

This permanent post always links to the complete directory and the latest maps:

➕Directory additions

This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.

This update adds 1 new country (🇸🇰 Slovakia) and 12 new writers:

Thank you to The Cognitive Ecologist, AI.Mirror, and Brian Barker for the referrals!

✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers

(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)

Business & Strategy (3)

In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 3d ago (2026-04-11 09:01 UTC)

11 likes • 4 restacks • 2,044 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 0d ago (2026-04-14 14:32 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,189 words



In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 13d ago (2026-04-01 14:31 UTC)

1 likes • 151 words



Career & Leadership (1)

In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu • 5d ago (2026-04-10 03:39 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,466 words



Ethics & Society (4)

In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 3d ago (2026-04-11 23:02 UTC)

10 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 3,278 words



In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 6d ago (2026-04-08 15:59 UTC)

3 likes • 6 comments • 1,405 words



In Digital Ethics Deliberations • by Laura Keller • 0d ago (2026-04-15 06:50 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,130 words



In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 19d ago (2026-03-27 01:22 UTC)

1 likes • 48 words



Product Development (1)

In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 0d ago (2026-04-14 13:40 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,060 words



Relationships (2)

In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 16d ago (2026-03-29 21:48 UTC)

5 likes • 16 comments • 3 restacks • 2,295 words



In The Awen Lab • by Cara Thomas • 5d ago (2026-04-09 14:47 UTC)

9 likes • 13 comments • 3 restacks • 1,809 words



Technology (1)

In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-04-12 19:23 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,562 words



📝Directory Notes

This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers).

To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us. Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you. Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default.

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