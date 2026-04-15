She Writes AI Community

She Writes AI Community

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Xian's avatar
Xian
1h

Thank you so much for tagging my work. I really appreciate it, and I’m so happy to have discovered this community!

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AI & Becoming's avatar
AI & Becoming
30m

Thanks for the careful gathering of data and for sharing our work! Looking forward to discovering new wonderful women writing about AI, and to grow with this new community 🌸

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