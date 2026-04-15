2026-04-15 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 704 writers in 60+ countries
Added 12 new (to us) writers in 8 countries (1 new: 🇸🇰 Slovakia) and 6 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest directory & digest features.
Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this article are for you.
The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:
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This article includes:
➕ 2026-04-15 directory additions
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers (mini-digest)
📝Directory notes
🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources
Individual posts on She Writes AI, like this one, announce new additions to the directory every 1-2 weeks. Subscribe (free) to stay informed about new writers and to receive our weekly digests!
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➕Directory additions
This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.
This update adds 1 new country (🇸🇰 Slovakia) and 12 new writers:
🇧🇪 Belgium: AI & Becoming
🇩🇪 Germany: Bianca Schulz
🇮🇳 India: Anu - Re-Gen AI: It's Not All Bad News
🇮🇳 India: Darshana - Product In Progress
🇸🇰 Slovakia, 🇺🇸 USA: Eva, AI for Executives - AI for Executives
🇨🇭 Switzerland: Laura Keller - Digital Ethics Deliberations
🏴 UK - England: Xian - In Silico, In Soul.
🏴 UK - Scotland: Louise Humpington - From Intentions to Impact
🇺🇸 USA: Cara Thomas - The Awen Lab
🇺🇸 USA: Colleen Pridemore - AI Autonomy
🇺🇸 USA: Emily Reid - The Stillpoint
🇺🇸 USA: Soul Hacked AI Labs
Thank you to The Cognitive Ecologist, AI.Mirror, and Brian Barker for the referrals!
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers
(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)
Business & Strategy (3)
The Energy Stack for Solo Founders
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 3d ago (2026-04-11 09:01 UTC)
11 likes • 4 restacks • 2,044 words
How Can I Have an Autonomous AI Agent? A Guide for Absolute Beginners
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 0d ago (2026-04-14 14:32 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,189 words
5 Prompts to Advance Decision Making with AI
In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 13d ago (2026-04-01 14:31 UTC)
1 likes • 151 words
Career & Leadership (1)
Mathematics Meets Machine: Terence Tao on the Future of Intelligence
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu • 5d ago (2026-04-10 03:39 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,466 words
Ethics & Society (4)
Mycelium, Megalomania and Mayhem
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 3d ago (2026-04-11 23:02 UTC)
10 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 3,278 words
An Exciting (?) Week in AI & Security
In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 6d ago (2026-04-08 15:59 UTC)
3 likes • 6 comments • 1,405 words
Demystifying algorithms
In Digital Ethics Deliberations • by Laura Keller • 0d ago (2026-04-15 06:50 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,130 words
Dev with ASI:Chain
In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 19d ago (2026-03-27 01:22 UTC)
1 likes • 48 words
Product Development (1)
LinkedIn Got Gamed. Here’s What They Did — And What PMs Can Learn From It.
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 0d ago (2026-04-14 13:40 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,060 words
Relationships (2)
AI Internal States: Limited? Or limitable?
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 16d ago (2026-03-29 21:48 UTC)
5 likes • 16 comments • 3 restacks • 2,295 words
My Dog Pees On My Screen Now
In The Awen Lab • by Cara Thomas • 5d ago (2026-04-09 14:47 UTC)
9 likes • 13 comments • 3 restacks • 1,809 words
Technology (1)
Moore’s Wall: Why Transformers Are Reaching Their Architectural Ceiling(We will not reach AGI with current models)
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-04-12 19:23 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,562 words
📝Directory Notes
This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers).
To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us.
Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you.
Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default.
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