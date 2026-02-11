2026-02-11 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 645 writers in 60+ countries
Added 1 new country affiliation (🇻🇪 Venezuela) and 10 new (to us) writers in 8 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest directory & digest features.
Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this post are for you.
The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:
➡️ Join the SheWritesAI directory
This article includes:
➕ 2026-02-11 directory additions
✍🏼Recent articles by newly added writers
📝Directory notes
🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources
This permanent post always links to the complete directory and the latest maps:
➕Directory additions
This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.
This update adds one new country affiliation (🇻🇪 Venezuela) and 10 new writers:
🇩🇪 Germany, 🇳🇱 Netherlands: Annika - AI Unpacked and Agentic AI News
🇵🇰 Pakistan: Manahil Aamir - Manahil Aamir
🇵🇰 Pakistan: Omer Bangash - Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms
🇻🇪 Venezuela, 🇪🇸 Spain, 🇬🇧 UK: Patricia Gestoso - The Digital Feminist
🇬🇧 UK: Jade The Hooman - Jade The Hooman
🇺🇸 USA: Wired For Meaning - Wired For Meaning
🇺🇸 USA: Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD - Step Up Step Together
🇺🇸 USA: Ellie Selden - Ellie's Toolbox
🇺🇸 USA: Lizzy Gallagher - The Human Boundary
🇺🇸 USA: Stephanie Obodda - At Home with AI
Thank you to Code Like A Girl for the referral!
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers
(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)
AI & ML Techniques (1)
Agentic AI News - Daily Brief (February 10, 2026)
In Agentic AI News • by Annika • 0d ago (2026-02-10 18:41 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 327 words
Career & Leadership (2)
The Only Differentiator Left
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden & Hana Stauss • 0d ago (2026-02-10 14:11 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,682 words
AI is Coming for the Classroom
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 7d ago (2026-02-03 14:20 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,416 words
Ethics & Society (2)
2026 AI Forecast: 26 Predictions You Need to Know Now
In The Digital Feminist • by Patricia Gestoso • 9d ago (2026-02-01 08:30 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,645 words
When power is the elephant in the room
In Wired For Meaning • by Wired For Meaning • 3d ago (2026-02-07 14:04 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,383 words
Health & Wellness (1)
Prediction Without Understanding: How AI Paradigm Shifts Create Systematic Harm for Mental Health and LGBTQ+ Populations
In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 6d ago (2026-02-04 21:21 UTC)
1 likes • 1,352 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (1)
Edge cases are design questions in disguise
In Manahil Aamir • by Manahil Aamir • 3d ago (2026-02-07 13:28 UTC)
1 restacks • 786 words
Parenting & Family Life (1)
I let AI plan my vacation, and it was actually great
In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 2d ago (2026-02-08 16:11 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 780 words
Relationships (1)
The Exhaustion of Doubt: When Even Truth Requires Receipts
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-02-06 17:40 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 691 words
Technology (1)
Creating my Substack album cover with ChatGPT: An exercise in back-and-forth creation with AI | AI in Action
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 7d ago (2026-02-03 14:38 UTC)
9 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 2,605 words
📝Directory Notes
This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers).
To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us.
Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you.
Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default.
🌐Latest SheWritesAI Directory Links
Languages and combinations: Arabic (and English), Chinese (and English), Chinese/Japanese, Czech, Dutch, English, French (and English), German (and English), Italian, Polish and English, Portuguese (and English), Romanian, Spanish (and English), Swedish, Turkish (and English).
💻searchable, filterable directory table (writers)
💻searchable, filterable table of articles from latest digest
🌐interactive world map & USA state map
🔗links to all directory update posts
🔗links to all weekly digest posts
🪣digest Categories
Thanks team for another wonderful directory and some more brilliant writers to follow and subscribe to. 🙏
Welcome to all the new members of the She Writes AI community! I checked out everyone's publications and wow, I gotta say, even more color has been added! Can’t wait to see more of you!🩷🦩