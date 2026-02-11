Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this post are for you.

The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:

This update adds one new country affiliation (🇻🇪 Venezuela) and 10 new writers:

Thank you to Code Like A Girl for the referral!

✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers

(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)

AI & ML Techniques (1)

In Agentic AI News • by Annika • 0d ago (2026-02-10 18:41 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 327 words



Career & Leadership (2)

In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden & Hana Stauss • 0d ago (2026-02-10 14:11 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,682 words



In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 7d ago (2026-02-03 14:20 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,416 words



Ethics & Society (2)

In The Digital Feminist • by Patricia Gestoso • 9d ago (2026-02-01 08:30 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,645 words



In Wired For Meaning • by Wired For Meaning • 3d ago (2026-02-07 14:04 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,383 words



Health & Wellness (1)

In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 6d ago (2026-02-04 21:21 UTC)

1 likes • 1,352 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (1)

In Manahil Aamir • by Manahil Aamir • 3d ago (2026-02-07 13:28 UTC)

1 restacks • 786 words



Parenting & Family Life (1)

In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 2d ago (2026-02-08 16:11 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 780 words



Relationships (1)

In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-02-06 17:40 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 691 words



Technology (1)

In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 7d ago (2026-02-03 14:38 UTC)

9 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 2,605 words



📝Directory Notes

This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers).

To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us. Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you. Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default.

