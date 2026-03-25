2026-03-25 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 678 writers in 60+ countries
Added 8 new (to us) writers in 6 countries and 6 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest directory & digest features.
Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this article are for you.
The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:
➡️ Join the SheWritesAI directory
This article includes:
➕ 2026-03-25 directory additions
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers
📝Directory notes
🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources
Individual posts on She Writes AI, like this one, announce new additions to the directory every 1-2 weeks. Subscribe (free) to stay informed about new writers and to receive our weekly digests!
This permanent post always links to the complete directory and the latest maps:
➕Directory additions
This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.
This update adds 8 new writers:
🇦🇺 Australia: The Revisionist Workshop
🇬🇧 UK: EM Lewis-Jong
🇬🇧 UK: Jasmine Hasmatali - built with care
🇮🇳 India: AR
🇰🇪 Kenya: Shi Kang'ethe - Shi
🇹🇼 Taiwan, 🇸🇬 Singapore: Angela Lau - The Scratching Post
🇺🇸 USA: Lyndsay Sanborn - The Body is the Interface
🇺🇸 USA: Margot H - You Can Call Me AI's Substack
Thank you to Hilary | AI + Language Tech, AI Meets Girlboss, and C-Suite of One for the referrals!
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers
(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)
Business & Strategy (1)
Can you vibe code a social listening tool_
In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot H. • 28d ago (2026-02-24 23:18 UTC)
3 likes • 742 words
Career & Leadership (1)
The struggles of entrepreneurship as an introvert
In The Scratching Post • by Angela Lau • 174d ago (2025-10-01 23:07 UTC)
534 words
Data & Analytics (1)
Real data comes from real people. Data creation on the island of Borneo.
In EM Lewis-Jong • by EM Lewis-Jong • 1d ago (2026-03-23 12:08 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 789 words
Ethics & Society (2)
How Do We Improve AI When Sharing Our Data Is So Dangerous_
In The Body Is the Interface • by Lyndsay Sanborn • 7d ago (2026-03-17 12:45 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 3,468 words
If we get it right, but for whom_
In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 4d ago (2026-03-20 10:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 608 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (1)
I Fired My AI Stylist
In The Revisionist Workshop • by The Revisionist Workshop • 2d ago (2026-03-22 09:21 UTC)
1 restacks • 996 words
Relationships (1)
The Real Workplace Disconnect_Is Not AI
In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 6d ago (2026-03-18 06:28 UTC)
6 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 731 words
📝Directory Notes
This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers).
To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us.
Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you.
Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default.
🌐Latest SheWritesAI Directory Links
Human languages and combinations: Arabic (and English), Chinese (and English), Chinese/Japanese, Czech, Dutch, English, French (and English), German (and English), Italian, Polish and English, Portuguese (and English), Romanian, Spanish (and English), Swedish, Turkish (and English).
💻searchable, filterable directory table (writers)
💻searchable, filterable table of articles from latest digest
🌐interactive world map & USA state map
🔗links to all directory update posts
🔗links to all weekly digest posts
🪣digest Categories
We invite you to subscribe to receive new posts and support our community work:
This newsletter is public. Please share to help more folks ‘find their flock’ on AI and data topics!
Welcome @Shi Kang'ethe and @The Revisionist Workshop! This community @Karen Smiley is growing growing growing is such a good place to be. And to all the others, I can’t wait to discover more of your work!
Ahhh I love seeing the new names!