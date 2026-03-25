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She Writes AI Community

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Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD's avatar
Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD
3h

Welcome @Shi Kang'ethe and @The Revisionist Workshop! This community @Karen Smiley is growing growing growing is such a good place to be. And to all the others, I can’t wait to discover more of your work!

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Hilary | AI + Language Tech's avatar
Hilary | AI + Language Tech
3h

Ahhh I love seeing the new names!

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