Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this article are for you.

The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, business, & more. Each writer self-selects into one of 16 digest categories when they join. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:

This article includes:

➕ 2026-05-13 directory additions

✍🏼 Recent articles by our newly added writers (mini-digest)

📝Directory notes

🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources

Individual posts on She Writes AI, like this one, announce new additions to the directory every 1-2 weeks. Subscribe (free) to stay informed about new writers and to receive our weekly digests!

This permanent post always links to the complete directory and the latest maps:

➕Directory additions

This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.

This update adds 9 new writers representing 7 countries (1 new, 🇧🇩 Bangladesh):

✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers

(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)

Business & Strategy (1)

In L1M1NAL • by Cat McGinn • 8d ago (2026-05-04 21:59 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 602 words



Education & Learning (2)

In generative curiosity • by Yuliya Yoncheva, PhD • 8d ago (2026-05-04 07:20 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,092 words



In Prompted by Nupoor • by Nupoor Desai • 5d ago (2026-05-07 19:29 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,695 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (3)

In The Friendly Future • by Iris Ng • 2d ago (2026-05-10 12:35 UTC)

1 restacks • 924 words



In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 0d ago (2026-05-12 13:03 UTC)

1,939 words



In AI for Social Impact • by Angela Ng • 1d ago (2026-05-11 19:43 UTC)

1,797 words



Science & Research (1)

In Pauline Guicheney • by Machine Ethology • 4d ago (2026-05-08 20:59 UTC)

13 likes • 10 comments • 1 restacks • 2,186 words



Technology (1)

In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 1d ago (2026-05-11 09:31 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 3,465 words



📝Directory Notes

This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers) and removal of some people who are no longer writing about AI.

To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us. Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you. Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default, as long as their articles are suitable for all ages.

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