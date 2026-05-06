2026-05-06 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 727 writers in 60+ countries
Added 8 new (to us) writers in 5 countries (1 new: 🇨🇴 Colombia) and 4 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest directory & digest features.
Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this article are for you.
The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:
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This article includes:
➕ 2026-05-06 directory additions
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers (mini-digest)
📝Directory notes
🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources
Individual posts on She Writes AI, like this one, announce new additions to the directory every 1-2 weeks. Subscribe (free) to stay informed about new writers and to receive our weekly digests!
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➕Directory additions
This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.
This update adds 8 new writers representing 5 countries, including 1 new (🇨🇴 Colombia):
🇨🇴 Colombia, 🇩🇪 Germany: Karin Garcia - Phi / AI
🇭🇷 Croatia, 🇩🇪 Germany: Veronica Zora Kirin - Ground Work, Phi / AI
🇬🇷 Greece, 🇮🇹 Italy: Effrosyni Paza - AI in Real Business
🇬🇧 UK, 🇳🇬 Nigeria: Parenting in the digital age - Parenting in the Digital Age
🇺🇸 USA: AB. Sutton - The Carrierfile
🇺🇸 USA: Fran Davis - The Past, Still Present
🇺🇸 USA: Tiffany Dougherty - Sorta Systematic
🇺🇸 USA: Sandra Nudelman - Training Minds
Kudos to Karin Garcia for bringing a referral into the community with her!
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers
(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)
Business & Strategy (2)
When Delegation Fails, It’s Usually a Trust Problem. Here’s Why That’s on You.
In Sorta Systematic • by Tiffany Dougherty • 6d ago (2026-04-29 18:10 UTC)
20 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,517 words
The Human-AI Unbroken Loop
In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 0d ago (2026-05-05 05:01 UTC)
1,040 words
Ethics & Society (3)
By avoiding sounding like AI, you are avoiding sounding like a Human.
In Ground Work • by Veronica Zora Kirin • 14d ago (2026-04-21 14:20 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 853 words
It’s Time for a High-Culture Revolution
In Phi / AI • by Veronica Zora Kirin • 33d ago (2026-04-02 10:07 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 2,479 words
Don’t Give AI the Keys: Information Security 101 for your AI agents
In Phi / AI • by Karin Garcia • 40d ago (2026-03-26 08:07 UTC)
2,545 words
Parenting & Family Life (2)
How to Raise Sons Who Avoid the Manosphere
In Parenting in the Digital Age Newsletter • by Parenting in the digital age • 13d ago (2026-04-22 11:55 UTC)
25 likes • 10 comments • 7 restacks • 1,169 words
The Research Behind the Parenting Books Doesn’t Check Its Own Work
In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 9d ago (2026-04-26 22:45 UTC)
1 likes • 1,206 words
Relationships (2)
DECEASED. Beloved.
In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 2d ago (2026-05-03 13:02 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,219 words
Agentic Acts of Care, Part 3
In The Carrierfile • by AB. Sutton • 7d ago (2026-04-29 01:00 UTC)
3 likes • 4 comments • 1,344 words
📝Directory Notes
This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers).
To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us.
Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you.
Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default.
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