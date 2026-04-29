2026-04-29 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 719 writers in 60+ countries
Added 15 new (to us) writers in 9 countries and 10 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest directory & digest features.
Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this article are for you.
The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:
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This article includes:
➕ 2026-04-29 directory additions
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers (mini-digest)
📝Directory notes
🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources
Individual posts on She Writes AI, like this one, announce new additions to the directory every 1-2 weeks. Subscribe (free) to stay informed about new writers and to receive our weekly digests!
This permanent post always links to the complete directory and the latest maps:
➕Directory additions
This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.
This update adds 15 new writers representing 9 countries:
🇦🇷 Argentina: Luz - Constellationism
🇮🇳 India, 🇺🇸 USA: Ruchi
🇮🇹 Italy: Ilaria Maria Dondi - Anomalia. Umani in tempi artificiali
🇱🇹 Lithuania: Živilė Ma - A.I made this
🇳🇿 New Zealand, 🇨🇦 Canada: Nicole Scheid - Dyadic Mind
🇸🇰 Slovakia: Silvia Stepitova - AI Law. Decoded.
🇪🇸 Spain, 🇺🇸 USA: Julia Greene - An Era of Insight
🇬🇧 UK, 🇺🇸 USA: Virginia Roberts
🇺🇸 USA: St.Jon - St.Jon Pronounced SinJin
🇺🇸 USA: Mande White-Pearl - Mande White-Pearl's Expand Your Impact
🇺🇸 USA: Emily Flynn - The Femtech Design Desk
🇺🇸 USA: Barbara A. Kerr - The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat
🇺🇸 USA: 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea
🇺🇸 USA: The Little Wins
🇺🇸 USA: Ashley Striblet, PhD - Early Insights Club
Thank you to AI Meets Girlboss and Pallavi Challagundla for the referrals!
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers
(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)
Business & Strategy (1)
Strategy Isn’t Failing You.
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 4d ago (2026-04-23 15:11 UTC)
1 restacks • 622 words
Design & Creative Arts (1)
Week#011: Design is becoming AI-native
In A.I made this • by Živilė Ma • 0d ago (2026-04-27 06:08 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 406 words
Education & Learning (1)
I Made My Syllabus Into a Cyberpunk Heist
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 2d ago (2026-04-25 10:50 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 934 words
Ethics & Society (1)
How to Tell the Future with AI
In Dyadic Mind • by Nicole Scheid • 9d ago (2026-04-18 04:28 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,320 words
Health & Wellness (1)
50 Days Until School is Out. Here’s My Offload.
In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 4d ago (2026-04-23 11:30 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1,344 words
Law & Policy (1)
Provider vs. Deployer Under the EU AI Act
In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 5d ago (2026-04-22 12:03 UTC)
3 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 2,518 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (2)
An AI Ouroboros
In An Era of Insight • by Julia Greene • 0d ago (2026-04-27 21:57 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,179 words
What’s gen AI disrupting for you this week?
In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 0d ago (2026-04-27 16:56 UTC)
15 words
Product Development (2)
Uninsured, After Hours, and Asking AI
In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-23 21:04 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 130 words
Your period tracking app has been yapping about your flow to Meta
In The Femtech Design Desk • by Emily Flynn • 6d ago (2026-04-21 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,929 words
Relationships (2)
Position (before Consciousness)
In Constellationism • by Luz • 2d ago (2026-04-26 04:00 UTC)
10 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,736 words
How Do We Meet the Other Now in Our Midst?
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 11d ago (2026-04-16 18:28 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,997 words
Writing & Language (1)
Restare umani in tempi artificiali
In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 10d ago (2026-04-17 10:24 UTC)
20 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 925 words
📝Directory Notes
This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers).
To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us.
Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you.
Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default.
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