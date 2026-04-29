Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this article are for you.

The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:

This article includes:

➕ 2026-04-29 directory additions

✍🏼 Recent articles by our newly added writers (mini-digest)

📝Directory notes

🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources

Individual posts on She Writes AI, like this one, announce new additions to the directory every 1-2 weeks. Subscribe (free) to stay informed about new writers and to receive our weekly digests!

This permanent post always links to the complete directory and the latest maps:

➕Directory additions

This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.

This update adds 15 new writers representing 9 countries:

Thank you to AI Meets Girlboss and Pallavi Challagundla for the referrals!

✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers

(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)

Business & Strategy (1)

In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 4d ago (2026-04-23 15:11 UTC)

1 restacks • 622 words



Design & Creative Arts (1)

In A.I made this • by Živilė Ma • 0d ago (2026-04-27 06:08 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 406 words



Education & Learning (1)

In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 2d ago (2026-04-25 10:50 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 934 words



Ethics & Society (1)

In Dyadic Mind • by Nicole Scheid • 9d ago (2026-04-18 04:28 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,320 words



Health & Wellness (1)

In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 4d ago (2026-04-23 11:30 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1,344 words



Law & Policy (1)

In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 5d ago (2026-04-22 12:03 UTC)

3 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 2,518 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (2)

In An Era of Insight • by Julia Greene • 0d ago (2026-04-27 21:57 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,179 words



In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 0d ago (2026-04-27 16:56 UTC)

15 words



Product Development (2)

In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-23 21:04 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 130 words



In The Femtech Design Desk • by Emily Flynn • 6d ago (2026-04-21 13:01 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,929 words



Relationships (2)

In Constellationism • by Luz • 2d ago (2026-04-26 04:00 UTC)

10 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,736 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 11d ago (2026-04-16 18:28 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,997 words



Writing & Language (1)

In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 10d ago (2026-04-17 10:24 UTC)

20 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 925 words



📝Directory Notes

This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers).

To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us. Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you. Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default.

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