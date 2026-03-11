Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this post are for you.

The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:

This article includes:

➕ 2026-03-11 directory additions

✍🏼 Recent articles by newly added writers

📝Directory notes

🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources

Individual posts on She Writes AI, like this one, announce new additions to the directory every 1-2 weeks. Subscribe (free) to stay informed about new writers and to receive our weekly digests!

This permanent post always links to the complete directory and the latest maps:

➕Directory additions

This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.

This update adds 8 new writers:

Thank you to Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD and Ryan Sears, PharmD for the referrals!

✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers

(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)

AI & ML Techniques (1)

In The Health AI Review • by Pallavi Challagundla • 90d ago (2025-12-10 19:27 UTC)

1 likes • 474 words

Business & Strategy (1)

In Swift Start Go | By Caroline Swift Holden • by Emery Scott & Caroline Swift Holden • 119d ago (2025-11-11 14:31 UTC)

1 likes • 160 words



Career & Leadership (1)

In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 35d ago (2026-02-03 20:37 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 211 words



Data & Analytics (1)

In Myranda | She Loves Stats • by Myranda | She Loves Stats • 4d ago (2026-03-07 03:41 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 841 words

Ethics & Society (2)

In Human Objectification by AI • by Ufuk Gür, Ph.D. • 7d ago (2026-03-03 23:05 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,123 words



In Neha’s Substack • by Neha Natesh • 16d ago (2026-02-22 12:22 UTC)

1 likes • 1,464 words



Science & Research (2)

In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 0d ago (2026-03-11 04:30 UTC)

1,350 words



In Navigating NVivo • by Jenine Beekhuyzen • 7d ago (2026-03-04 03:44 UTC)

463 words



📝Directory Notes

This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers).

To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us. Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you. Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default.

🌐 Latest SheWritesAI Directory Links

