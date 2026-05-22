AI Everywhere, Volume 3

Volume 3 will be our third collaborative book in the She Writes AI Everywhere series. Authors will be women and nonbinary writers from the She Writes AI community. Here are Book #1 and Book #2; also see our book website, aiEverywhereBooks.com.

Broad coverage of AI and data for people of any gender who are wondering, what about AI in the workplace, education, healthcare, etc.? Technical how-to chapters are also included. The goal is to highlight the voices of women and nonbinary people on AI and data. Intersectional and global viewpoints are especially encouraged.

Series Guidelines

See the She Writes AI Book guidelines page for guidelines that apply to all books in the She Writes AI Everywhere series.

Book3 Chapter Plan

Book3 will open for chapter proposals on June 1, 2026. SheWritesAI subscribers and people on the interest list will be notified. In support of our goal for this book series to represent writers worldwide, we will again actively seek women and nonbinary writers from outside the USA, and particularly in the Global South.

Interested in potentially participating as an author for Book3? Please get in touch:

Message Karen Smiley

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(To do: world map of Book3 author locations)

Book3 Schedule (tentative)

Today to June 30, 2026 : Reviewing & accepting chapter proposals (pitch deck slide with 75-80 word topic summary, short author bio, and photo). Proposal reviews may stop earlier if enough slots are filled. Additional chapter proposals will be deferred to book #4 (TBD).

July 12, 2026 : Chapter list ‘filled’ and pitch deck slides ready; initial announcement of Volume 3 to follow (no author names or chapter titles yet)

Sept. 30, 2026 : Deadline for authors to submit chapter drafts for peer review and editing (early submissions accepted and encouraged). Authors begin peer-reviewing each other’s chapters. (Chapters not submitted by the deadline will be deferred to Volume 4.)

Nov. 1, 2026 (launch day for Volume 2) : Peer reviews, editing, and updates completed

Nov. 15, 2026: Book website ready for Volume 3; public announcement on chapters and authors

Nov. 29, 2026 : Book interior layout completed; ARC copies created and distributed to reviewers via Bookfunnel

Jan. 2, 2027 : ARC reviews completed. Authors update chapters to address ARC review feedback. Cover reveal.

Jan. 16, 2027 : Book goes into final editing and layout for ebook and print editions. Authors start recording audio. Proposals for book #4 open.

Feb. 8, 2027 : Final manuscript and audio submitted to distributors; ebook and audiobook available for preorders, print books available for proof copies; authors can create Amazon Author pages. Interviews and promotions start.

March 8, 2027 (International Women’s Day) : Public launch announcement; all editions open for preorders

🎉 March TBD, 2027: Launch day; preorders filled; bulk orders accepted

What’s Next?

Book3 chapter authors: Everyone on the interest list will be added to a private workspace/newsletter/chat group. The first deliverable is a proposal ‘pitch deck’ slide.

A Word template will be provided for authors to use for the book chapters. After you confirm your interest and proposals are opened, Karen Smiley will create the empty file in our workspace and DM you the link.

You (and your chapter co-author, if you intend to have one) request Editor access from the Google account(s) you want to use for Book3 stuff

Karen will approve your access request(s)

You write your proposal on the slide: 60-80 words on your proposed topic, and a bio of 40-80 words. (Texts must fit within the boxes on the slide without changing the box sizes or the font.) Include a square photo that will fit well within a circle frame on the book website . Tag or DM when you are ready for Karen or the editor to review it. They may add questions or comments. A good chapter proposal will be based on your own experiences with using AI and include a takeaway that states how your intended audience will benefit from reading the chapter. If you have more than one chapter idea you’d like to explore, clone the template slide in the file and write up your additional ideas. As a rule, only one chapter per author will be included in a given volume. Additional ideas may be carried over to a later volume. If you would like to also publish your chapter in a second language in addition to English, please note that on your slide. (This will be new for us; it’s not guaranteed that it will be possible, but we’re exploring it.) If there are strong overlaps with other already-committed Book3 chapters, we may defer your chapter or ask you to consider adjusting your proposed scope.

We will confirm if the chapter will be planned for Volume 3.

Future tasks and updates on deadlines for the project will be posted in the private chat group or sent via email.

Launch supporters and ARC review volunteers: Thank you in advance for your interest! Please DM us and/or join the subscriber chat 😊

Look for this image for SheWritesAI posts with book updates:

Book3 Logistics

Do you have skills you could contribute towards delivering the book and helping it to reach its audience? (e.g. launch team support) Let us know!

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