AI Everywhere, Volume 2

Volume 2 is our second collaborative book in the She Writes AI Everywhere series, written by women and nonbinary writers from the She Writes AI community. Here’s Book #1; also see our book website, aiEverywhereBooks.com.

Broad coverage of AI and data for people of any gender who are wondering, what about AI in the workplace, education, healthcare, etc. Technical how-to chapters are also welcome.

Goal is to highlight the voices of women and nonbinary people on AI and data. Intersectional and global viewpoints are especially encouraged.

Series Guidelines

See the main She Writes AI Books page for guidelines that apply to all books in the She Writes AI Everywhere series.

Book2 Chapter Plan

In support of our goal for this book to represent writers worldwide, we are now actively seeking women and nonbinary writers from the global south and elsewhere outside the USA. Proposals already in progress for volume 2 include:

Law, relational AI education, healthcare, ethics and labor exploitation, vibe coding, medical research, fertility & pregnancy, HR, science/technology/AI drug discovery, gender equity, linguistics, higher education, and multiple TBDs.

All proposals will be reviewed by Karen Smiley to confirm topic fit and ensure chapters do not overlap significantly.

Interested in potentially participating as an author, supporter, or ARC reviewer for Book2? Please get in touch:

Message Karen Smiley

Message SheWritesAI

World map of locations of authors who are developing chapter proposals for volume 2:

Book2 Schedule (tentative, pending confirmation with production team)

Today through March 31, 2026: Reviewing & accepting chapter proposals (pitch deck slide with 80-100 word topic summary and author bio). Proposal reviews may stop earlier if enough slots are filled. Additional chapter proposals will be deferred to book #3 (2027).

March 31, 2026: Chapter list ‘filled’, pitch deck ready to share; initial announcement issued

May 17, 2026: Authors submit chapter drafts for peer review and editing. Authors begin peer-reviewing each other’s chapters.

June 28, 2026: Peer reviews, editing, and updates completed

July 26, 2026: Book interior layout completed; ARC copies created and distributed to reviewers via Bookfunnel

Aug. 23, 2026: ARC reviews completed

Sept. 20, 2026: Authors update chapters to address ARC review feedback. Book goes into final editing and layout. Proposals for book #3 open.

Oct. 1, 2026: Final manuscript submitted; ebook available for preorders, print books available for proof copies; authors can create Amazon Author pages. Promotions start.

Oct. 13, 2026 (Ada Lovelace Day): Public launch announcement; both print and ebook editions open for preorders

Nov. 1, 2026: Launch day; preorders filled; bulk orders accepted

What’s Next?

Book2 chapter authors: The first step is a proposal ‘pitch deck’ slide.

After you confirm your interest, I create the empty file in our Google Workspace and DM you the link

You (and your chapter co-author, if you intend to have one) request Editor access from the Google account you want to use for book2 stuff

I approve your access request(s)

You write your proposal on the slide: 80-100 words on your proposed topic, and a bio of 80-100 words. Tag or DM me when you are ready for me to review it. I may add questions or comments. A good chapter proposal will be based on your own experiences with using AI and state how your intended audience will benefit from reading it. If you have more than one chapter idea you’d like to explore, clone the template in the file and write up your additional ideas. As a rule, only one chapter per author will be included in a given volume. Additional ideas may be carried over to a later volume. If you would like to also publish your chapter in a second language in addition to English, please note that on your slide. (This will be new for us; it’s not guaranteed that it will be possible, but we’re exploring it.) If there are strong overlaps with other already-committed book2 chapters, I may ask to defer your chapter to book3 or consider adjusting your proposed scope.

I will confirm if the chapter will be planned for Volume 2.

Once chapters are confirmed, you will be invited to a private Google Chat workspace and a chapter authors mailing list after book #1 is published. Future tasks and deadlines for the project will be posted there or sent via email.

Launch supporters and ARC review volunteers: Thank you in advance for your interest! Please DM us and/or join the subscriber chat 😊

Look for this image for SheWritesAI posts with book updates:

Book2 Logistics

Do you have skills you could contribute towards delivering the book and helping it to reach its audience? (e.g. launch team support) Let us know!

Message SheWritesAI

