AI Everywhere, Volume 1: How Women Are Changing The World With Artificial Intelligence
This is our first collaborative book, written by 26 women and nonbinary writers in the She Writes AI directory who represent 14 countries. This page has information for current authors and for those curious about what’s in the book.
🎉Our external book website (aiEverywhereBooks.com) is now live with more information on the authors and chapters, including bonus Chapter Resources.
Look for the book cover above or this image below for SheWritesAI posts with updates on this book and others in the series, and subscribe to be the first to know:
Interested in potentially participating as an author or supporter for Book2? Great - please get in touch!
Series Concept for “She Writes AI Everywhere”
Broad coverage of AI and data for people of any gender who are wondering, “What about AI in the workplace, education, healthcare, etc.?” The books could also include technical how-to chapters.
Goal is to highlight the voices of women and nonbinary people on AI and data. Intersectional and global viewpoints are especially encouraged.
Series Guidelines
See the main She Writes AI Books page for guidelines that apply to all She Writes AI Everywhere books.
Book1 Chapter Plan
Here’s a summary of the chapters, authors, and the countries associated with the authors.
Book1 Collaborating Authors
Andrea Hiott, Anonymous, Blessing Okpala, PhD, Brie-Anna Willey, Cassandra with Whitney Whealdon, Celeste Garcia, Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS, Dhani Ramadhani, Elena Calvillo, Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye, AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi, Farida Khalaf (2), Dr. Hollie C. White, Iwette Rapoport, Jennifer W Shewmaker, Karen Smiley, Karen Spinner, Katrina Watson, Lakshmi Veeramani, Lisa Raehsler, AllAboutAI by Midhat Tilawat, Rebecca Mbaya, Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai, Soribel Feliz, Sydnor Hain (they/them).
Book1 Production Team
Sponsor: Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS
Coordination: Karen Smiley
Cover design: Anonymous Volunteer
Peer reviews: Cassandra, Whitney Whealdon, Emma M. Joseph, Blessing Okpala, PhD, and other chapter authors
Editing: Karen Smiley and Hollie C. White
Marketing: Farida Khalaf, Mia Kiraki, and Cassandra Jens
Website: Blessing Okpala, PhD with support from Katrina Watson, Whitney Whealdon, Brie-Anna Willey, and Cassandra Jens
Publishing: Karen Smiley (Six Peas Press/She Writes AI, LLC)
Launch team supporters: Farida Khalaf, Mia Kiraki, Kathy Gerstorff, CervixSays, Dee McCrorey, Dhani Ramadhani, Katie Branley, Shannon Kimberly Edwards, … (you?)
Do you have skills or connections you could apply towards helping our book to reach its worldwide audience? Let us know!
Book1 Bonus Chapter Resources
Some of our authors are generously making supplemental materials available to book purchasers.
AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi : “The AI Cinema Toolkit: AI Everywhere” - comprehensive overview of AI tools relevant to cinema
Elena | AI Product Leader: Three templates for making rapid AI prototyping safe and maintainable
Rebecca Mbaya: Diagram illustrating the interactions among the three African philosophical traditions and frameworks
(more to follow)
What’s Next?
Book1 chapter authors: Refer to the private Google Chat workspace and subscribe to the chapter authors mailing list. Future tasks and deadlines for the project will only be posted there or sent via email.
Launch supporters: Thank you in advance for your interest! Please DM us and/or join the subscriber chat 😊
(Substack pages don’t nicely support comments, sorry! Please comment in the SheWritesAI subscriber chat or restack this post with a Note.)