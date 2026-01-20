AI Everywhere, Volume 1: How Women Are Changing The World With Artificial Intelligence

This is our first collaborative book, written by 26 women and nonbinary writers in the She Writes AI directory who represent 14 countries. This page has information for current authors and for those curious about what’s in the book.

🎉Our external book website (aiEverywhereBooks.com) is now live with more information on the authors and chapters, including bonus Chapter Resources.

Look for the book cover above or this image below for SheWritesAI posts with updates on this book and others in the series

Interested in potentially participating as an author or supporter for Book2?

Series Concept for “She Writes AI Everywhere”

Broad coverage of AI and data for people of any gender who are wondering, “What about AI in the workplace, education, healthcare, etc.?” The books could also include technical how-to chapters.

Goal is to highlight the voices of women and nonbinary people on AI and data. Intersectional and global viewpoints are especially encouraged.

Series Guidelines

See the main She Writes AI Books page for guidelines that apply to all She Writes AI Everywhere books.

Book1 Chapter Plan

Here’s a summary of the chapters, authors, and the countries associated with the authors.

Book1 Collaborating Authors

Andrea Hiott, Anonymous, Blessing Okpala, PhD, Brie-Anna Willey, Cassandra with Whitney Whealdon, Celeste Garcia, Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS, Dhani Ramadhani, Elena Calvillo, Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye, AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi, Farida Khalaf (2), Dr. Hollie C. White, Iwette Rapoport, Jennifer W Shewmaker, Karen Smiley, Karen Spinner, Katrina Watson, Lakshmi Veeramani, Lisa Raehsler, AllAboutAI by Midhat Tilawat, Rebecca Mbaya, Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai, Soribel Feliz, Sydnor Hain (they/them).

Book1 Production Team

Book1 Bonus Chapter Resources

Some of our authors are generously making supplemental materials available to book purchasers.

What’s Next?

Book1 chapter authors: Refer to the private Google Chat workspace and subscribe to the chapter authors mailing list. Future tasks and deadlines for the project will only be posted there or sent via email.

Launch supporters: Thank you in advance for your interest! Please DM us and/or join the subscriber chat 😊

