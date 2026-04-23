Chapter Author Guidelines for SheWritesAI Community Books

TL;DR This page summarizes guidelines for chapter authors who participate in a collaborative book by the She Writes AI community. It was spun off from our main books page in April 2026.

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Contents of this article:

Audience: Unless a specific target audience is stated at the start of the chapter, readers should be able to safely assume the chapter is for “anyone” with no specific prior knowledge of the topic. Explain all acronyms on first use. Our writers and readers are worldwide. Check your cultural assumptions.

Our audience includes people under 18; adult or NSFW-content is not acceptable.

Prerequisites: The book shouldn’t require a degree in AI to be useful to a reader. Avoid jargon. For most chapters, the chapter author should cover enough of the basics that a reader won’t need to refer to a primer elsewhere to get value from reading the chapter. The exceptions might be the technical tutorial chapters, like on agentic AI, or something domain-specific like manufacturing. Those chapters should clearly state up front what background the author assumes a reader already has on the topic (e.g., you know what an AI agent is, know Python, …).

Including a link to a primer is required for any chapter with clear prerequisites for readers’ knowledge, and optional for all other chapters. Chapters with similar prerequisites may be grouped into sections.

Be concise. Topic should be covered well enough to teach basic ideas and raise awareness about pros and cons of AI regarding that topic.

Author bios: The short bios and photos from the pitch deck slides will be used on the book website. A longer (half page) bio of the chapter author can be added at the end of each chapter. Bios can include links to author newsletter, books, social media, acknowledgments, etc.

Selling: Avoid blatant self-promotion in the chapter itself. The end of the chapter, or chapter author bios, can point readers to your Substack newsletters and/or your books or websites to learn more about the topics or engage your services. Each author can optionally provide a URL for a chapter resources page that will be included at the end of the chapter and on the book website. This page will allow you to add new resources after the book goes to press, as you create or discover them.

AI Usage: Uses of AI for writing the chapter content must align with the Authors Guild’s guidelines for “human-authored” works and Amazon’s guidelines on AI use for creating books. If this is a concern, DM Karen Smiley and we’ll figure something out. We may use Credtent.org labels for AI usage for chapters or for the book as a whole. When submitting their draft chapters, each author will be asked to attest to whether they used AI tools for authoring the book chapter, what they used the tools to do, and how much. (Amazon requires book publishers to disclose this.)

Fact-Checking: This is the responsibility of each chapter author. AI-generated summaries are not sufficient. All facts and statistics (provided by an AI tool or not) must be independently verified by the chapter author.

References: Footnotes (brief explanatory comments) are ok in moderation. End notes (references) are encouraged. Sources must be cited inline in APA style, with details given in the References section at the end of the draft chapter, preferably with DOIs or URLs. In the References section, list items in alphabetical order by author last name for each chapter. Chapter authors are responsible to ensure that all citations, quotes, and summaries of work by others are properly used and credited within standard professional guidelines for respecting the intellectual property of others. Include citations of your own prior work where relevant.

Ensure that relevant trademark or copyright designations are shown inline when the text is referenced.

All article links (especially, but not only, those provided by a generative AI tool or search tool) must be validated by the chapter author and confirmed to say what the tool says the article said.

If the source is undated, include the date you last retrieved it and verified what it said.

If the URL is paywalled, indicate that.

Hyperlinks with embedded referral codes are ok for the ebook version, but if you earn money through an affiliate code in that link, say so transparently.

Images: Images, tables, figures, charts, and illustrations are ok (optional but not required). Design for 6x9 trade print size and B&W/grayscale only , since color drives up the cost dramatically for books that will be printed with most POD services. (A template will be provided for Volumes 2+.)

The license under which the image is used must be stated. If it’s not a self-creation or the license doesn’t clearly allow use without permission, written permission from the creator must be obtained by the chapter author for the image to be included in the book. Provide a caption that clearly attributes its creator, with a link, even if the license doesn’t require credit.

Minimize use of AI-generated images, unless the point of the section is highlighting how generative AI tools work. AI tools used to generate an image must be identified, along with the name of the human who generated it. It is your responsibility as an author to assess and disclose whether images in your chapter are copyrightable. (See this article for insights.) Your images will be assumed to meet the definition for human-created content unless you disclose otherwise to the publisher when submitting your draft chapter.

All images must have ‘alt text’ for ebook accessibility. (Amazon checks.)

Tables must be kept narrow enough to be readable on a mobile device (ebook) or in 6x9 trade format (print). The template will be sized for 6x9.

Keep text in images to a minimum. Any texts in images must be large enough to be legible when viewed on a mobile device. They should not appear smaller than the base Normal font size in the template.

Code: Short code examples are fine if they fit the topic (and the code's not proprietary or confidential, obviously). GitHub links pointing to a public repo with code referenced in the chapter are welcome. (We could set up a GitHub repo for the book if enough authors would find it valuable.)

Size: Each chapter, regardless of the number of collaborators (co-authors) on that chapter, should be in the range 2500-4500 words, not counting references (footnotes or end notes) or author bio.

Language: American English. Regional variants of English are ok as long as you briefly explain any slang or term you use which is not part of standard American English.

Those who write in American English should minimize use of (or explain) US-centric words, analogies, or terms which people outside the USA or non-native speakers may not know.

Part or all of the chapter content can be repeated in a second language if the writer wishes, provided the chapter stays within a total word count limit. (Only do this if you’re a native-level speaker of the second language and can validate the accuracy of the translation in the chapter subject area. Do not rely on an AI translation tool.) Contact Karen Smiley if you want to explore this.

Spelling and Grammar: Use at least one checker before turning your chapter loose for peer review. Use only one space after periods. M-dashes are ok in moderation (editors will address this if needed). Longer sentences and bigger words are ok when appropriate; just keep in mind that readability will be lower. For our target audience, let’s aim for about 9th grade reading level. (If you’d like help with using a free, non-AI readability analysis tool on your chapter, contact Karen Smiley.)

Voice and Tone: The distinct voices you all bring are a key part of the specialness of these books. So we don’t need or want consistent voice/tone across the books, and we’re definitely not going to use AI to flatten you out. Each of your chapters should sound like YOU wrote it.

Thought Leadership vs Status Quo: If you have strong beliefs, don’t be afraid to stake them out. Just keep it respectful and professional. My ask for most chapters would be to identify both pros and cons, build credibility and show balance, before staking out a position. Some chapters will be more suited to nuance and balanced views than others. For example, in ethics, avoid polarizing statements bashing people who either won’t touch AI or won’t brush their teeth without it. But don’t feel the need to gloss over blatant biases or harms, either. If you aren’t sure, tag Karen Smiley on a draft of your chapter.