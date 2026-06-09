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Thank You To Our Supporters!

This publication runs on the “Wikipedia model”: those who can afford to contribute help to keep it free and open for everyone (readers and writers).

📢Announcement: Open for donations (paid subscriptions and one-time tips)

📢Announcement: Open for donations (paid subscriptions and one-time tips)

SheWritesAI, Federica Cascia, and Karen Smiley
·
Jun 8
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Our deepest thanks go to all of our loyal supporters who have subscribed and donated! Please support them in return however you can.

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If you’re up for joining them in donating to keep She Writes AI free for everyone, we’d love to welcome you as a paid subscriber or donor too!

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Four clear ink jars in varying sizes with black ink, each labeled "ink" in blue-purple-pink gradient text, on a light lavender background. Header says "She Writes AI" in logo script in the same gradient. Footer says "Help keep our community free for everyone" in black text.

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