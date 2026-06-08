SheWritesAI is a newsletter, book series, and community where women and nonbinary writers from over 60 countries get to author the AI story, rather than just react to it.

The authors in our books and the contributors to this newsletter and community are doing that work alongside care responsibilities, day jobs, and structural barriers that more-visible voices in the AI conversation never have to consider.

We have an amazing group of volunteers who are wonderfully generous in donating their time to the community, and we operate ‘on a shoestring’ to minimize costs. As we spin up more community activities like the digests, books, and interviews, though, our volunteers are facing increasing burdens from unavoidable outlays for website costs, software and audio tools, book ISBNs and proof copies, and more.

Your support will help make this community self-sustaining and affordable for all subscribers and volunteers. Donations will fund book outlays, audio production, the tools that keep the digests and website running, and volunteers’ expenses. They will buy time to keep the publication weekly. Most importantly, they will keep the whole thing free for any reader or writer worldwide who needs it.

This is the Wikipedia model. Everything in the She Writes AI Community stays open to everyone. Those who can contribute make it possible and accessible for those who can’t. THANK YOU!!

What’s Changing

🧧 We are now opening this newsletter to accept paid subscriptions as donations. For those of you who had pledged, Substack is automatically processing your pledge — thank you so much for your support!

Pledged and annual subscribers will be acknowledged on our newsletter site. Patron-level subscribers will also be recognized in our book acknowledgements.

🧧 In addition to opening paid subscriptions, we can also now accept one-time tips through Stripe (‘digital ink’) to help keep this newsletter running and free for all. All donation sizes are appreciated via shewritesai.org/donations.html.

One-time donation of digital ink to supply our community (via Stripe )

Folks who tip at the Annual level ($80) or higher will receive the same recognition benefits as paid subscribers at the same level for one year.

What’s Not Changing

Your donations will enable all of these community benefits:

All new articles will remain free for all subscribers to read.

Subscriber chat will remain open to all.

No paywalls on accessibility features such as voiceovers.

Participation in book collaborations will remain free for all selected chapter authors.

What’s Next