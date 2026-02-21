When AI is framed as an autonomous “super‑intelligence,” Timnit Gebru argues, then the humans who design, fund, and profit from it can absolve themselves from blame. Meanwhile, the hype — whether utopian or apocalyptic — acts as a marketing engine, distracting us from the very real harms occurring today: racial and gender biases in datasets, homogeneous design teams, rampant copyright infringement, labor exploitation, and the environmental costs of scaling these systems.

“When you talk about something so powerful that it has its own agency, we are asking the machine to be ethical.”

— Timnit Gebru

I was already planning to feature Timnit Gebru for my second Herstory post during Black History Month, but the latest onslaught of Tech Bro prophecies gave me additional inspiration. They seem determined to validate Gebru’s arguments.

At the end of January, Dario Amodei published a 20,000‑word treatise on AI’s catastrophic risks, calling it the “single most serious national security threat we’ve faced in a century.” Matt Shumer’s viral X post “Something is Happening” asserts that exponential AI progress will lead to massive job displacement. And we hear the same chorus from Mustafa Suleyman, Elon Musk, and Sam Altman. They warn of existential doom — but continue to ship the systems they claim might end us — while fortifying their bunkers.

I am not dismissing the risks, and I encourage public discourse. But isn’t it ironic that the same folks sounding the alarm are also building and releasing the products they say we should fear? Shouldn’t they be the ones ensuring safety, monitoring security, and designing systems with the highest possible ethical standards before unleashing them on the world?

I often find myself annoyed with the gloom and doom prognosticators — the ones who already built fortunes developing the technologies or the ones currently raking in their billions by recklessly releasing untested models. OpenAI releases mid‑generation model updates every 1–3 months. This from a company that went through a leadership crisis in late 2023, driven in part by internal concerns that Sam Altman was prioritizing speed over safety.

While researching Gebru and her assertions, I had that “aha” moment. What she was saying was what I had been circling. By stating that AI is all-powerful — in her words, a digital god — while simultaneously warning of an existential threat, these men are abdicating all responsibility for what they built and sell.

They act as if they are innocent bystanders. Why wasn’t safety and ethics prioritized from the very beginning? Timnit Gebru has been calling out these contradictions for years, long before most people had even heard of ChatGPT. As early as 2018, she advocated for adapting longstanding industry standards to AI development. And perhaps, if Google had listened to her warnings instead of dismissing her, we might be facing fewer of the “existential threats” today.

Timnit Gebru’s Path: A Timeline of Impact

2004–2013: Engineering — Nearly a decade in Apple’s hardware division, designing analog circuits and developing signal‑processing algorithms for the first iPad.

2017: PhD Stanford — Completed her doctorate in computer vision under Fei‑Fei Li, previoulsy earned BS and MS degrees in EE at Stanford.

2017–2018: Microsoft Research (FATE Group) — Investigated algorithmic bias and how homogeneous developer teams distort computer vision systems.

2018: “Gender Shades” — With Joy Buolamwini, exposed stark racial and gender disparities in commercial facial recognition systems, with error rates up to 35% higher for darker‑skinned women.

2018: Joining Google’s Ethical AI Team — Co‑led the group with Margaret Mitchell, tasked with studying AI’s social impacts and ensuring the technology served the public good.

Fall 2020: Probing the Risks of Large Language Models — Co‑authored the now‑famous “Stochastic Parrots” paper, warning about environmental costs, data bias, and the illusion of machine “understanding.”

December 2, 2020: Forced Out of Google — After refusing to retract the paper, she was terminated, sparking global backlash.

2021: Founding DAIR — Launched the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, an independent, community‑rooted organization studying AI.

Building Something Outside the Machine

Gebru warned as early as 2018 that if models were trained on “unfathomable” amounts of uncurated internet data, they would inevitably absorb and amplify the biases embedded in that data. That seems so obvious, but Big Tech didn’t listen. She argued for scientific documentation standards, transparency about data sources, and a slower, more accountable approach. But the industry chose the opposite: hype, speed to market, and hyperscale.

And because those incentives won out, many of the structural biases she identified eight years ago remain some of the most persistent challenges in today’s LLMs.

At the end of 2020, Gebru was effectively fired for doing her job when she published research on the environmental and structural harms of large language models. When leadership demanded she retract the paper that famously described these systems as “stochastic parrots,” she refused to compromise her scientific integrity. Her termination made one thing painfully clear: internal “ethical watchdogs” inside tech giants are designed to fail. You cannot hold power accountable when that power signs your paycheck.

And yet Timnit Gebru refused to be sidelined. Through the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR), she created an independent research space focused on investigating how AI systems shape society, documenting their harms, and developing alternatives that prioritize public accountability over growth at any cost. It offers a working model of ethical AI research that isn’t tethered to shareholder incentives — and a reminder that the direction of this field is still contested, not preordained by the companies that once dismissed her concerns.

