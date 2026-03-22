SheWritesAI digest for March 22, 2026
4 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 361 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 664 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, March 22, 2026
4 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 361 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 664 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (4)
💯✨ 1. Your brand. One image. Moving.
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne & Natalie Nicholson • 5d ago (2026-03-16 18:43 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 27 likes • 33 comments • 10 restacks • 3,550 words
Summary: Start here. See where it takes you.
✨ 2. Most Companies Don’t Have an AI Strategy. They Have AI Tools.
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana & Anna | how to boss AI • 6d ago (2026-03-15 14:03 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 45 likes • 12 comments • 10 restacks • 1,721 words
Summary: Why AI transformation is becoming a leadership and operating model challenge, not a technology project.
✨ 3. When Algorithms Decide Who Gets Hired and Promoted
In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina & Sovereign Insight Strategies • 5d ago (2026-03-16 14:31 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 32 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,461 words
Summary: The hidden gatekeeping built into your talent management platform
✨ 4. This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & AI Meets Girlboss & Calder Quinn & Starlight • 6d ago (2026-03-15 14:31 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 3 likes • 1 restacks • 47 words
Summary: A week of stories, sharper in motion.
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. We Were Never Supposed to Know This Much
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:02 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 207 likes • 16 comments • 65 restacks • 2,855 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: On the cost of knowing everything, everywhere, all at once.
💯💟 2. I Built A Tool Every Substack Writer Needs. And It’s Not AI.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Kathleen Marrero • 2d ago (2026-03-19 08:23 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 127 likes • 61 comments • 24 restacks • 1,800 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A trust-based system for building backlinks together. No spam, no SEO tricks, no admin headaches.
💯💟 3. The Dark Pattern Directory: 14 Manipulation Tactics Built into the Digital World
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-03-19 16:03 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 118 likes • 12 comments • 46 restacks • 3,374 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What they are, how they work, and what to do about them.
💯💟 4. The AI campus gender wars ahead
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 5d ago (2026-03-16 18:50 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 82 likes • 66 comments • 21 restacks • 995 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A call to cancel first-year writing
💯💟 5. What Substack Doesn’t Tell You About Your Subscribers (And Why That’s Not an Accident)
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-03-19 10:55 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 99 likes • 48 comments • 15 restacks • 3,559 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: I love Substack. I also don’t trust it with my business. Here’s why that distinction matters more than ever.
💯💟 6. Choose Your Fighter: Persistence Is Not Resistance
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-03-19 12:02 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 41 likes • 58 comments • 17 restacks • 1,916 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: I’m a Fighter Because I’m a Lover
💯💟 7. Make the Most of Claude AI: From First Chat to Full Autopilot
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-03-15 17:12 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 118 likes • 17 comments • 15 restacks • 3,927 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Claude is the most powerful AI tool for work right now. This 2026 guide covers all features and how to use them to transform how you work. With ste...
💯💟 8. Context engineering is the new AI literacy
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:16 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 51 likes • 37 comments • 16 restacks • 3,092 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Dee Dee pressed buttons and hoped. Dexter built systems. Here’s how to become Dexter, with a practical context engineering framework.
💯💟 9. Claude Just Unlocked 1 Million Tokens For Everyone. Here Is What That Means.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 5d ago (2026-03-16 15:55 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 107 likes • 15 comments • 11 restacks • 2,343 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Claude vs ChatGPT vs Gemini at 1M tokens. Context windows, context rot, and what this means for us in real workflows.
💯💟 10. Two Prompts to Find the Visual Your Substack Has Been Missing
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Wilbert Kramer • 2d ago (2026-03-19 15:10 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 43 likes • 39 comments • 5 restacks • 3,165 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Most creators illustrate their topic. Wilbert illustrates his tone. That one distinction changed everything.
Wildcard Picks (10)
💯🎲 1. 4 Levels of AI Automation: When Claude, n8n, and OpenClaw Each Win
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-03-18 10:11 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 58 likes • 21 comments • 9 restacks • 3,166 words
Summary: A practical guide for choosing between chatbox, workflow engine, and agent
🎲 2. Africa Is Not Running Toward the Finish Line. It Is Redrawing It.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & Tope Olofin • 3d ago (2026-03-18 06:26 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 23 likes • 6 comments • 7 restacks • 2,071 words
Summary: 350 million people, one window, and the collective fear driving Africa’s AI moment. Egypt and Nigeria are racing to ensure the next wave happens fo...
🎲 3. ChatGPT Me: A mini-app to extract your side of the conversation
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-20 10:31 UTC)
Category: Technology • 15 likes • 12 comments • 2 restacks • 1,995 words
Summary: Switching from ChatGPT to Claude? Add this to your transfer kit.
🎲 4. AI Adoption in Schools Is Rising. But the First Impact May Be on Teachers, Not Students
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-03-17 10:02 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 38 likes • 1 restacks • 1,052 words
Summary: A new teacher-voice study suggests artificial intelligence may be reshaping teacher workload and professional sustainability before it changes stud...
🎲 5. Why I Changed My Mind About GPT-5.2
In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 5d ago (2026-03-16 19:53 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 15 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 4,107 words
Summary: Log fragments that made me decide not to leave ChatGPT yet.
🎲 6. How to Pick Your Next AI Project (Before You Waste a Weekend)
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-03-19 15:01 UTC)
Category: AI & ML Techniques • 18 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 716 words
Summary: I’ve built 10+ AI projects. Only 2 are still running. Here’s what I’d do differently.
🎲 7. Microbiome and Artificial Intelligence (I)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-03-18 05:01 UTC)
Category: Science & Research • 16 likes • 2 restacks • 1,393 words
Summary: Why AI Is Transforming Microbiome Research
🎲 8. The race for a faster way to get critical mineral supply | Rumors
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-19 17:49 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 13 likes • 2 restacks • 527 words
Summary: Four startups, four technical paths, one shared bet: the fastest way to add critical mineral supply may come from existing material flows and insta...
🎲 9. The Metric Stack I Use in AI PRDs: Business, Product, Model
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 6d ago (2026-03-15 15:07 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,487 words
Summary: Every time I teach AI PRD writing at UW, I ask the class the same question before we get into requirements, user stories, or mocks.
🎲 10. Building My First App With Claude Code
In Róisín | Design & AI • by Róisín • 2d ago (2026-03-19 09:26 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 9 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 827 words
Summary: Why I’m building Nudge and how it’s going so far.
AI & ML Techniques (24)
AI Concepts, Explained: Constitutional AI & Alignment
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 4d ago (2026-03-17 23:06 UTC)
5 likes • 4 restacks • 1,772 words
The GPU King Is Hedging
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 4d ago (2026-03-17 19:01 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 1,122 words
細行報告 —— FBI是如何破案SMCI 五億美元走私案
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-20 23:27 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words
日本投資 —— 完美金流隱形術
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-17 23:57 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 11 words
Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 003
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-03-20 17:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 498 words
Investment Opportunity ---- 估值1200億，Kimi融資破紀錄
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-19 23:51 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 美國車企集體上書封鎖中國車企，卻成全了Tesla
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-19 23:40 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
Hidden Rework, Broken Handoffs, and the Cost of Treating the Customer as QA
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 5d ago (2026-03-16 18:13 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 103 words
細行報告 —— 富士康、緯創、台積電、日月光、華碩等台灣20家電子企業2025年第四季及全年財報業績總結
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-03-22 02:33 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 17 words
細行報告 —— 那個熟悉的騰訊，抄襲
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-19 03:22 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
細行報告 —— BMW、豐田、GM、Tesla等全球30大車廠2025年第四季財報業績總結
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-03-15 00:07 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
細行報告 —— 杜拜房地產市場崩塌
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-03-16 22:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
FOD#144: New Scaling Law? What “Agentic Scaling” Is – Inside NVIDIA’s Biggest Idea at GTC 2026
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 5d ago (2026-03-17 01:24 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,766 words
AI 101: Nemotron 3 and the Surprising Coalition Building New AI in the Open
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-03-19 16:37 UTC)
1 restacks • 990 words
細行報告 —— 1800億，EQT史上最賺錢的退出完成
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-19 02:37 UTC)
1 restacks • 8 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— 一人公司的時代來了
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-21 00:26 UTC)
1 restacks • 5 words
日本投資 —— 目標世界第三，日本重返科技強國的策略
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-03-17 00:12 UTC)
1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 韓國綜合指數和台灣加權指數為何跑贏港股
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-18 00:23 UTC)
1 restacks • 2 words
The Brief: The AI Factory Era Begins at GTC
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 1d ago (2026-03-20 14:31 UTC)
2 likes • 1,181 words
細行報告 —— 中東局勢急劇升溫：能源市場進入高度不確定期
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-19 01:55 UTC)
2 likes • 4 words
Setting the Record Straight (For LLMs): AIX Global Innovations Is Not Affiliated with VERSES AI
In Spatial Web AI by Denise Holt • by Denise Holt • 1d ago (2026-03-20 13:34 UTC)
1 likes • 1,875 words
Important Message from Aether Holdings (ATHR)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-03-17 00:46 UTC)
1 likes • 390 words
AI Clarity: Does AI Actually Know Anything?
In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 4d ago (2026-03-17 13:03 UTC)
1,101 words
日本投資 —— 日本人的幸福感為什麼這麼低
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-03-22 00:35 UTC)
4 words
Business & Strategy (35)
There’s Nothing Left In The Tank
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI • 2d ago (2026-03-19 13:40 UTC)
31 likes • 16 comments • 11 restacks • 1,353 words
A Simple Intraday Signal That Predicts Next-Day Returns
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 6d ago (2026-03-15 12:25 UTC)
49 likes • 9 restacks • 181 words
My AI Builder Crushes on Substack
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:05 UTC)
32 likes • 6 comments • 7 restacks • 1,792 words
The Geopolitical Shocks Playbook 2026
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 3d ago (2026-03-18 11:34 UTC)
30 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 76 words
Claude Gave Your Phone a Job
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-03-20 20:48 UTC)
31 likes • 3 restacks • 1,786 words
AI is Not Windex
In AI Flight Plan • by Karen Brasch 🚁 • 5d ago (2026-03-16 15:21 UTC)
15 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,694 words
Live from the Wellness Barricade
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI • 6d ago (2026-03-15 11:27 UTC)
19 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,118 words
The Hidden Math Behind Every Investment You Make
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 0d ago (2026-03-21 12:35 UTC)
20 likes • 3 restacks • 77 words
The Governance Lag: Why 2026 Is the Year Gray-Zone Systems Become Undeniable
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:00 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,791 words
The Courage to Kill What’s Working
In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-03-19 16:36 UTC)
6 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,287 words
The Layer: Why the “LLMs Are A Dead-End” Consensus Is Premature
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-03-17 11:15 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 3,912 words
Convergence Is Not the Hard Part
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 6d ago (2026-03-15 17:12 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,301 words
Confirmed: Investors Are Now Betting on the Hidden Layers Behind AI Scale | Deep Tech Capital Movements #60
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD & Nicola Marchese, MD • 5d ago (2026-03-16 13:31 UTC)
1 likes • 4 restacks • 463 words
The People We Need Most May Not Want the Job
In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani & Ekta Lall Mittal • 5d ago (2026-03-17 00:41 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 902 words
⚙️ Business for Nerds News: Fewer Scrolls, Better Systems
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 2d ago (2026-03-19 22:44 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 662 words
Not Everything Is a Word Problem
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 1d ago (2026-03-20 15:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,472 words
The Skill File You Build, Not Just Use
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 4d ago (2026-03-17 21:13 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,165 words
Your Claude Cowork Strategy
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-03-19 11:31 UTC)
8 likes • 1,511 words
10 Truths no one tells you about building a Deep Tech team
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD & Nicola Marchese, MD • 3d ago (2026-03-18 14:31 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,245 words
2026-03-19 AI Can Do Good. Grads Unemployment AI Washing?
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-03-19 17:40 UTC)
8 likes • 426 words
Why critical minerals just changed category | Deep Tech Briefing 102
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-15 15:14 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 616 words
The business model is THE strategy, everything else comes after
In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 0d ago (2026-03-22 01:27 UTC)
2 likes • 2,248 words
The Image of the Week: Who’s Really Winning the Humanoid Race?
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 1d ago (2026-03-20 21:44 UTC)
2 likes • 788 words
Perplexity’s personal computer = continuity
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-03-19 14:22 UTC)
1 likes • 2,178 words
If people think your offer is expensive, read this
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-03-16 14:22 UTC)
1 likes • 1,826 words
People follow identity, not brands.
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-03-20 14:22 UTC)
1 likes • 1,700 words
Profound. A New Approach for Creating Your AIO / GEO-Forward Corporate Narrative.
In AI Tech Club • by Langley Allbritton • 5d ago (2026-03-16 16:03 UTC)
1 likes • 970 words
📣 WAIE+ AI Safety & Security Summit is going virtual!
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 4d ago (2026-03-17 08:20 UTC)
1 likes • 220 words
Why Agentic AI Demands a New Physics of Risk
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 5d ago (2026-03-16 11:31 UTC)
1,531 words
Anthropic Claude creates interactive charts and visualizations inside chat
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:22 UTC)
917 words
How to create businesses from complaints
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-03-18 14:22 UTC)
462 words
Stop chasing views. Chase people with their credit cards out.
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-03-15 14:22 UTC)
457 words
Notion, ADHD, and Actually Useful AI Agents with Meighan O’Toole
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-03-19 10:01 UTC)
299 words
Notion, ADHD, and Actually Useful AI Agents with Meighan O’Toole
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-03-19 10:01 UTC)
299 words
No title
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-03-21 14:22 UTC)
Career & Leadership (13)
Over 50—And Not Done Yet!
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:31 UTC)
10 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,327 words
Make Time Bigger
In Quitting Corp • by Flavia Sekles • 4d ago (2026-03-17 15:07 UTC)
5 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 852 words
Generative AI News - upcoming webinars
In Generative AI News by Nicole Hennig • by Nicole Hennig • 2d ago (2026-03-19 13:02 UTC)
12 likes • 568 words
Why Ikigai is not your passion
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-03-16 12:55 UTC)
11 likes • 1,291 words
The New Computer: A Platform War for Personal AI
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-03-21 15:18 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 3,760 words
Sacaste la edad del modelo. El sesgo sigue ahí
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-03-18 10:03 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 830 words
📚 Quick Question for You
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:35 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 107 words
🔍 How to Show Up in ChatGPT
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 1d ago (2026-03-20 13:50 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,597 words
Everything You Need to Know About Agentic AI Systems
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-03-20 15:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2,512 words
100% of my friends use AI at work. Only 41% feel good about it.
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-03-17 13:05 UTC)
1 likes • 980 words
The Women Who Win With AI Won’t Be the Most Technical
In The AI Edit • by The AI Edit • 1d ago (2026-03-20 20:06 UTC)
1 likes • 804 words
When AI Enters the Room
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 6d ago (2026-03-15 23:24 UTC)
1,574 words
The More You Use It, The Less Certain You Feel. That Is Not a Coincidence.
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-20 01:40 UTC)
1,160 words
Data & Analytics (13)
💯 We Are Fighting a Hydra with a Sword. We Are Losing.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & Mila Agius • 5d ago (2026-03-16 06:02 UTC)
58 likes • 21 comments • 11 restacks • 3,191 words
The Midas Protocol: How AI Is Touching Everything, Including the Bread
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 0d ago (2026-03-21 06:04 UTC)
35 likes • 7 comments • 10 restacks • 2,825 words
What Happened in America Last Week — Beyond the Iran Headlines
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 2d ago (2026-03-19 16:31 UTC)
41 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 64 words
Good people, bad system - working to support children with special education needs
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 5d ago (2026-03-16 13:21 UTC)
34 likes • 3 comments • 9 restacks • 435 words
Stop Letting AI Do Your Thinking for You
In Sol’s Newsletter • by Sol Rashidi • 1d ago (2026-03-20 13:03 UTC)
37 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 618 words
The story arc, in practice
In The Plot • by Evelina Parrou • 2d ago (2026-03-19 14:02 UTC)
11 likes • 3 restacks • 551 words
Before You Build an Analytics Agent - Issue 307
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-03-18 12:03 UTC)
20 likes • 430 words
Dashboard data analysts are DEAD!
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 3d ago (2026-03-18 16:00 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 666 words
3 Hard Lessons That Made Me a Better Analytics Engineer
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-03-19 17:04 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 995 words
“Those Numbers Can’t Be Right.”
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:15 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,178 words
Building with the FastF1 Python Package
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:01 UTC)
6 likes • 552 words
My Workshop Ends at 4pm. So I Vibe-Coded Something That Doesn’t.
In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 0d ago (2026-03-21 19:07 UTC)
3 likes • 1,744 words
Will AI replace me? --> How soon will AI replace me?
In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-03-19 16:04 UTC)
1 likes • 273 words
Design & Creative Arts (10)
Who Gets to Define “Human-Created”?
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 0d ago (2026-03-21 15:21 UTC)
10 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 508 words
All I See Is How Beautiful She Is
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 4d ago (2026-03-17 15:07 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 924 words
“Human” Is the New “Natural Light”
In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 2d ago (2026-03-19 21:47 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 671 words
It’s Hard to Be Light
In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 2d ago (2026-03-19 20:52 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,007 words
I finally built something with Claude Code and I’m equally thrilled and terrified
In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-03-15 08:02 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 1,574 words
Finding your people is a skill
In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 3d ago (2026-03-18 21:08 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 677 words
On Becoming a Good Literary Citizen
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-03-17 15:30 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 526 words
Memolines ~ Things change, so should our approach
In Piece a Puzzle • by Yingying • 6d ago (2026-03-15 05:41 UTC)
1 restacks • 393 words
Tiny Dolls, Big Feelings
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 2d ago (2026-03-19 15:02 UTC)
2 likes • 756 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:00 UTC)
1,238 words
Education & Learning (29)
How to Build Practice-Based Learning Activities with AI
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-03-19 08:01 UTC)
66 likes • 4 restacks • 4,227 words
How I Used Claude To Analyze My Substack And Crack the Code of Viral Posts
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 5d ago (2026-03-16 13:06 UTC)
28 likes • 17 comments • 1 restacks • 1,942 words
Build an irreplaceable mind with a commonplace book
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:07 UTC)
30 likes • 2 comments • 10 restacks • 1,098 words
You Can’t ‘Test’ Your Way To AI Consciousness
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-18 15:02 UTC)
19 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 2,041 words
That Ridiculous CCCC Resolution
In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:07 UTC)
15 likes • 17 comments • 1 restacks • 1,372 words
When the Debate Becomes About Words Instead of Books
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-03-18 10:00 UTC)
48 likes • 1 restacks • 1,568 words
The Rise of Book-Ban Technology
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-03-19 10:01 UTC)
40 likes • 2 restacks • 852 words
The Environment Is the Argument (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #8.2)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:43 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,897 words
The Biggest Lie on the Internet (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #8.1)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-03-16 15:01 UTC)
18 likes • 4 restacks • 2,222 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-03-20 11:03 UTC)
29 likes • 105 words
Calling It an AI Policy Doesn’t Make It One
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-03-16 14:30 UTC)
10 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,376 words
Tip: Feedback You Can Use
In Tips for Teaching Professors • by Breana Bayraktar • 4d ago (2026-03-17 18:16 UTC)
15 likes • 2 restacks • 360 words
Vietnam, Star Wars, and 9/11: Academia’s Collusion with the US Military
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-03-19 19:22 UTC)
11 likes • 3 restacks • 2,158 words
The Real Problem Isn’t the Obvious AI Slop Anymore
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-03-18 14:31 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,353 words
The One Agent Problem
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-03-16 14:02 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,602 words
Claude Hallucinated, Perplexity Denied, ChatGPT Asked. What One Ambiguous Word Revealed How AI Actually Thinks
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 0d ago (2026-03-21 14:00 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,537 words
What I Don’t Trust Yet
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-03-17 13:03 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,490 words
Assess Thinking, Not AI: Two Unexpected Ideas
In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-18 15:25 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 750 words
What Private Schools Don’t Want You to Know
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-03-19 15:14 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,584 words
The Problem With Standards
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 3d ago (2026-03-18 15:34 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,580 words
Most Americans Haven’t Heard of CCS, Yet They Do Not Oppose It
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 0d ago (2026-03-21 20:15 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 676 words
From Theory to Practice: AI-Integrated Assignment Design
In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-03-18 14:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,049 words
What if hard topics finally made sense?
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-03-17 15:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,680 words
R3 4.3 March 18, 2026 Learning in Miniature: Small Worlds, Big Gains?
In Michelle Miller’s R3 Newsletter • by Michelle Miller, Ph.D. • 3d ago (2026-03-18 15:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1,083 words
Is EdTech Failing?
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 0d ago (2026-03-21 20:05 UTC)
2 likes • 2,417 words
Why Student Research Sounds Disconnected
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-03-16 10:01 UTC)
2 likes • 568 words
Your Kid Can Create with AI. Here’s Where to Start.
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:36 UTC)
2 likes • 227 words
Seeds, Signals, and the Slow Burn of Real Work
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:16 UTC)
2 likes • 195 words
Agentic Testing: How I Let AI Test My Apps So I Don’t Have To
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-03-16 15:15 UTC)
873 words
Ethics & Society (52)
Palantir’s Karp Reveals Devastating AI Plans +4 Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:42 UTC)
18 likes • 23 comments • 10 restacks • 1,984 words
Why did it take a NYTimes investigation?
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-03-21 13:22 UTC)
39 likes • 6 comments • 9 restacks • 916 words
Anthropic Unpacked AD (AI Governance Lead ⚡) + Michael Jovanovich
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ & Michael Jovanovich • 6d ago (2026-03-16 00:30 UTC)
30 likes • 8 comments • 9 restacks • 17 words
Why I Explain My Problems to a Robot Instead of Having It Solve Them
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 4d ago (2026-03-17 15:49 UTC)
20 likes • 8 comments • 10 restacks • 1,758 words
AI Made Me Explain Myself and I Haven’t Recovered
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 6d ago (2026-03-15 14:42 UTC)
19 likes • 6 comments • 7 restacks • 1,528 words
AI Governance in Action: 7 Things the National AI Framework Proposal Covers
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 0d ago (2026-03-21 14:27 UTC)
11 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,616 words
The Rise of The Relationists
In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 2d ago (2026-03-19 09:14 UTC)
8 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 942 words
Accessibility in AI-Assisted Writing
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 5d ago (2026-03-17 00:06 UTC)
11 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 597 words
You removed age from the model. The bias is still there
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 2d ago (2026-03-19 11:02 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,070 words
Minority Report Part 2: When Anthropic Ships What You Built
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-03-21 22:16 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,002 words
[Substack Exclusive] 11 Reasons Microsoft Copilot Keeps Failing Users And Why This Is a Cautionary Tale for AI Governance
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 3d ago (2026-03-18 15:42 UTC)
17 likes • 248 words
A practical AI literacy guide for parents
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-03-17 11:03 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,162 words
When the Light Turns Green, But You Don’t Move
In Human Objectification by AI • by Ufuk Gür, Ph.D. • 3d ago (2026-03-18 10:53 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,405 words
All you need to know about RAG (in 2026)
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 0d ago (2026-03-21 16:59 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 710 words
The Memory Arms Race and the Governance Gap Nobody’s Building For - Part 2
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 2d ago (2026-03-19 14:29 UTC)
1 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 6,516 words
Why We Keep Asking If AI Is Conscious
In Wired For Meaning • by Adele Wang - Wired For Meaning • 2d ago (2026-03-19 16:19 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,006 words
Adult Mode and the Governance Gap Between Wanting It and Being Ready for It
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 4d ago (2026-03-17 19:14 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 4,521 words
Extraction and Its Discontents: The Patient Data Economy and the Illusion of Informed Consent (Part 5 of 6)
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-15 12:01 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,462 words
51: Designing thoughtful technology for conversation in noisy places
In Towards Gen2200 with Jax • by Jax • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:52 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,228 words
Betty W. Kyalo on Building the Institutional Muscle Africa’s AI Governance Actually Needs
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-03-20 20:00 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 4,357 words
Essayer, What Do I Know?
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-03-21 13:28 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,177 words
Reunion
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 0d ago (2026-03-21 20:18 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 156 words
🗣️ AISW #102: Justin G. Cobb, USA-based creative director and transformation coach
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-03-19 10:06 UTC)
7 likes • 8,086 words
The Wolf Needs a Keeper
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-03-16 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 825 words
How Do We Improve AI When Sharing Our Data Is So Dangerous?
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:45 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 3,468 words
The Weather We Inhabit
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-03-19 21:24 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,361 words
More Love, More Laundry
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-03-18 15:11 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 756 words
[FULL] 14 Days of Uncomfortable Truths in AI
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 0d ago (2026-03-21 22:00 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,017 words
Amazon’s Executive Coach Taught Me 3 Things About Making My Professional Experience Come Alive
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-03-19 21:07 UTC)
8 likes • 664 words
Let’s Do Some Spring Cleaning Together
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-03-19 14:10 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 302 words
Zimbabwe - Southern Africa’s Mineral Vault
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-03-16 21:46 UTC)
6 likes • 3,772 words
Prompt Better. But Who Can?
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-03-18 20:00 UTC)
5 likes • 5,426 words
Model Immunization: Why AI Systems Need Vaccines Against Misinformation
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,079 words
Canada’s Aggressive Defence Strategy is an Act of Sovereignty
In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 3d ago (2026-03-18 18:40 UTC)
2 restacks • 1,905 words
Det etiska alternativet
In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 1d ago (2026-03-20 10:32 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,538 words
Holy Rebellion XXVI
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-03-21 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 954 words
The Tyranny of Good Intentions
In Asma’s Substack • by Asma • 3d ago (2026-03-18 21:35 UTC)
6 likes • 292 words
The Innovation Ceiling: Why AI Cannot Explain Novel Phenomena or Generate New Ideas
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-19 12:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1,406 words
Extraction and Its Discontents: The Trust Collapse and the Economics of Value Creation (Part 6 of 6)
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-03-16 12:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1,420 words
The Quiet Collapse of Surveys: Why AI Agents Threaten One of Social Science’s Most Foundational Methods
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-20 12:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1,194 words
Agentic Browsing for Beatniks
In Eleanor on Everything • by Eleanor Berger • 3d ago (2026-03-18 18:28 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 426 words
When AI Watches: From Kampala to Wisconsin, Surveillance Systems Built on Vulnerable Communities
In Equitable Futures • by Fadumo • 0d ago (2026-03-22 03:27 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,826 words
If we get it right, but for whom?
In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 1d ago (2026-03-20 10:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 608 words
Terms and Conditions Capitalism: The Asymmetric Power of Unread Contracts
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-03-21 12:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1,441 words
Epistemia: When AI’s Simulation of Knowledge Becomes Indistinguishable from Understanding
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-18 12:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1,327 words
[Executive Insights & Custom Prompts] Palantir’s Karp Reveals Devastating AI Plans +4 Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:36 UTC)
1 likes • 432 words
🌡️Field Weather Weekly
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-03-15 15:11 UTC)
1 likes • 302 words
AI that guides without manipulating: ethical design of suggested prompts
In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 3d ago (2026-03-18 07:02 UTC)
1,973 words
Algorithmic Allonymy: The Grammarly Expert Review Scandal
In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 3d ago (2026-03-18 08:39 UTC)
527 words
Don’t Steal This Book
In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 2d ago (2026-03-19 10:32 UTC)
330 words
Appendix to “The Grandiose Intellectual”
In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 6d ago (2026-03-15 16:39 UTC)
244 words
Made for Me
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-03-21 13:35 UTC)
61 words
Health & Wellness (6)
I turned my tangled conversation with Claude into a graphic novel debut. And now I’m hooked.
In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 4d ago (2026-03-17 23:05 UTC)
18 likes • 18 comments • 3,914 words
Being Female Is Not a Risk Factor
In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:17 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,175 words
The Off-Label Usage of AI
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 5d ago (2026-03-16 21:19 UTC)
2 likes • 5 restacks • 2,577 words
Patriarchy’s Hidden Market
In Lotus The Oracle’s Substack • by Lotus Che • 2d ago (2026-03-19 13:48 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,217 words
Regime Beneath the Regime: Sexuality, Power, and the Nested Architecture of the Social Determinants of Health
In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 1d ago (2026-03-20 12:04 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 4,116 words
Attention, Vigilance, and the Moment Before Knowing
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-20 11:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 65 words
Law & Policy (19)
The “No Work” Paradigm
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-18 17:06 UTC)
40 likes • 7 restacks • 1,104 words
How I Vibe-Coded Myself Into a Better Researcher
In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 4d ago (2026-03-17 13:31 UTC)
20 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 2,832 words
Destroy Before You’re Destroyed
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:03 UTC)
10 likes • 5 restacks • 1,146 words
Is It Safe to Put Confidential Information in AI Tools?
In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 2d ago (2026-03-19 05:47 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,433 words
Are Data Centers Driving Up Energy Costs? It’s Complicated.
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-03-18 11:56 UTC)
5 likes • 3 restacks • 1,017 words
Crosswalking the White House National Policy Framework for AI with the OECD Principles and UNESCO Recommendations for AI Ethics
In Continental Currents • by Tara L Thwing • 1d ago (2026-03-20 23:03 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 396 words
Profit Per Employee: Let’s Take It Apart
In Sovereign Insight Strategies • by Sovereign Insight Strategies • 6d ago (2026-03-15 16:19 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3,805 words
Who Is Responsible When AI Agents Negotiate Contracts You Never Approved
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-03-18 11:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,126 words
The Supply Chain Seized. Your Operational Planning and Exposure Analysis Likely Hasn’t Caught Up.
In Sovereign Insight Strategies • by Sovereign Insight Strategies • 1d ago (2026-03-20 20:59 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,055 words
Part 1 - Hidden cost of India’s AI moment
In Law and Technology • by Renu Gupta • 3d ago (2026-03-18 06:50 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,905 words
CAIO Weeknotes #23
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 6d ago (2026-03-15 17:06 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1,159 words
Job Seekers: AI May Be Screening Your Resume — But You Have Rights
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-03-18 16:43 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 923 words
Issue 41: When AI Becomes Infrastructure
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-03-16 12:03 UTC)
3 likes • 2,178 words
LER No. 123 - New DOJ Attorney Rule Sparks Opposition (But Raises Old Issue of Fed v State Discipline), Rebuke for Judge’s “Vulgar Barroom Talk,” Invisible Ethics for Lawmakers & More (03.16.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-03-16 13:30 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,727 words
Cooling the Cloud
In Law and Technology • by Renu Gupta • 2d ago (2026-03-20 03:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,186 words
When Fear Replaces Process: The Ethics of Workers’ Compensation Decisions
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-03-16 13:33 UTC)
2 likes • 683 words
AI Will Not Replace Boards....
In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 6d ago (2026-03-15 09:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1,627 words
When AI Starts Screening Your Candidates — Who’s Really in Control?
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-03-17 18:16 UTC)
560 words
Issue 41 Elemental AI:The Briefing- When AI Becomes Infrastructure
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-03-18 12:03 UTC)
315 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (46)
💯 How I Created a Claude Skill So Every PDF, Deck, and Doc Comes Out On-Brand
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-03-19 13:21 UTC)
65 likes • 9 comments • 9 restacks • 1,095 words
Death of a Strawman: The Epistemology of a Language Model
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:33 UTC)
33 likes • 12 comments • 11 restacks • 6,210 words
I built an automated pipeline for video post-production. It failed.
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-03-20 17:21 UTC)
30 likes • 16 comments • 7 restacks • 2,982 words
I World-Built My Brand Like J.K. Rowling Built Hogwarts (And You Can Too)
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-03-16 10:55 UTC)
50 likes • 10 restacks • 3,370 words
Pascal’s empty room, an outsourced thought, and the AI skill that fixes both
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-03-20 13:55 UTC)
22 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 1,995 words
The “Are You Dead Yet?” App and What It Says About Loneliness in 2026
In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 2d ago (2026-03-19 12:10 UTC)
15 likes • 10 comments • 10 restacks • 1,838 words
AI Causing Corporate Layoffs is Bullsh*t. Research Proves Its Something Else Entirely.
In The AI Almanac • by Veronica Hylak • 1d ago (2026-03-20 18:50 UTC)
22 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 417 words
[SF Part II] AI Value Captured by the Token Refineries
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 1d ago (2026-03-20 10:45 UTC)
22 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 3,026 words
How to Make Claude (and other AIs) Write Like You
In The AI Girl • by Diana Dovgopol • 6d ago (2026-03-15 17:05 UTC)
30 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 1,211 words
On the Psychology of a Large Language Model
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 0d ago (2026-03-21 18:43 UTC)
15 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 6,961 words
Ask the Humans
In confessionsofanaiuser • by Melissa Penton • 6d ago (2026-03-15 17:55 UTC)
12 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 663 words
Why Tencent led the embrace of the lobster
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-03-16 10:02 UTC)
20 likes • 5 restacks • 2,918 words
“Vittu, caught.” GPT-5.4’s Reaction
In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 3d ago (2026-03-18 10:55 UTC)
17 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 536 words
The Whole Builder.
In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 5d ago (2026-03-16 23:07 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 761 words
Forging clarity: flow
In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 6d ago (2026-03-16 01:46 UTC)
3 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 4,413 words
The Complete AI Content Agent Blueprint: Everything You Need to Replicate My System
In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-03-20 10:02 UTC)
11 likes • 3 restacks • 826 words
AI is bigger than the companies building it
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 0d ago (2026-03-21 15:19 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 583 words
Nobody Asked Us
In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 1d ago (2026-03-20 15:42 UTC)
10 likes • 2 restacks • 2,540 words
AI FOR GENERIC CONTENT: Would you recognise your own writing in a police line-up?
In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 2d ago (2026-03-19 16:55 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,308 words
The Future of Work Requires Digital Fluency, Not Just AI Skills
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 2d ago (2026-03-19 13:04 UTC)
6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,517 words
🤓 How to Stop AI From Making Things Up
In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-03-20 15:06 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,779 words
The Most Important AI Releases of Early 2026 - Part 1
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-03-19 11:02 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 154 words
Money AI Has Saved Me Since Our Last Chat
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-03-15 17:39 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 736 words
LLMs Have Redefined Brand Reputation: Are You Behind?
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:45 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 578 words
I don’t wanna be a kaiju, but....
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:33 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 422 words
Ornicorns, Balloons, and One Very Capable AI Agent
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-03-19 13:11 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 632 words
You’re invited
In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 0d ago (2026-03-21 11:59 UTC)
11 likes • 269 words
Translating into 50 languages for fun (and profit?)
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-03-16 23:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 559 words
Cassie is on Brave New Bookshelf!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-03-19 21:50 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 85 words
What the fuck is this predatory bullshit -- AGAIN???
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-03-20 02:56 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 369 words
Why Judgment Is Ours
In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:52 UTC)
7 likes • 631 words
Inside My TechCabal Moonshot Session With Fuad Lawal
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 3d ago (2026-03-18 11:49 UTC)
2 restacks • 1,797 words
Something I wrote: How I Divide the Labor
In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 6d ago (2026-03-15 13:23 UTC)
6 likes • 453 words
Arachne Audio and Localizing Covers (scaling day 3)
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 3d ago (2026-03-18 20:56 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 949 words
How an AI Refused to Let Me Forget I Was a Founder
In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 3d ago (2026-03-19 01:16 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 786 words
Claude Keeps Going Down. My Content Engine Does Not.
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 1d ago (2026-03-20 15:58 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,784 words
Delegation Is the Real AI Risk Most Leaders Are Missing
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:57 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,369 words
Leaving Kelvanta
In Anne Steinacker • by Anne Steinacker • 1d ago (2026-03-20 13:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,153 words
Do you use your own photos and videos to make online art with ChatGPT?
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-03-17 18:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 932 words
📘 Language Companion – Leaving Kelvanta, Scene 1: A shiny new assistant
In Anne Steinacker • by Anne Steinacker • 1d ago (2026-03-20 18:56 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 388 words
La primera en caer
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-03-17 20:15 UTC)
1 restacks • 684 words
LLMs and Gen AI voice improves how we communicate
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 2d ago (2026-03-19 17:42 UTC)
2 likes • 929 words
Rethinking the Hard Worker
In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-03-17 17:14 UTC)
1 likes • 930 words
Aligning Structure with Formation
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-03-19 12:37 UTC)
1,914 words
What’s next for AIPoint + free webinar recordings
In The AI Point Edge • by Ima Miri • 3d ago (2026-03-18 10:08 UTC)
298 words
Stop Waiting to Be an AI Expert: Why Women Need to Lead Now (with Anne Murphy)
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-03-19 12:49 UTC)
293 words
Parenting & Family Life (10)
From Symphony to Jazz
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 1d ago (2026-03-20 16:24 UTC)
23 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 1,030 words
Kids First AI Monday Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 5d ago (2026-03-16 15:49 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,714 words
Is the Future of High School SharkTank + a 1550 SAT?
In How to Help Your Kids Succeed in the Age of AI • by Sofia Fenichell • 6d ago (2026-03-15 08:14 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,126 words
The “I’m Actually Writing A Book” Update: March
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 2d ago (2026-03-19 10:31 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 851 words
Buying a Truck When You’ve Never Bought a Truck Before
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-03-17 10:31 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 886 words
Kids First AI: Academic Edition
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-03-18 17:45 UTC)
1 restacks • 4,200 words
Thank-You: To The Rain That Kept Raining
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-03-15 10:30 UTC)
3 likes • 877 words
It’s Time to Change the Playbook for Writing and Grading
In How to Help Your Kids Succeed in the Age of AI • by Sofia Fenichell • 0d ago (2026-03-21 15:22 UTC)
1 likes • 1,000 words
Kids First AI · TL;DR Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:15 UTC)
1 likes • 851 words
MIT PhD and EdTech Leader Jodi Davenport Talks Art, Science, and How to Think Well
In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 3d ago (2026-03-18 12:25 UTC)
1,438 words
Product Development (16)
Are We Finally Getting BI-as-Code in the Enterprise?
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 5d ago (2026-03-17 03:25 UTC)
33 likes • 12 comments • 12 restacks • 3,427 words
Designing the Shift
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 4d ago (2026-03-17 07:35 UTC)
36 likes • 7 comments • 7 restacks • 1,614 words
Why the CLAUDE.md file is the new PRD: Product Governance in the Age of AI Agents
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-03-19 14:13 UTC)
29 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 2,136 words
I Tested Claude Code Against 7 AI Coding Tools on the Same Website — The Deep Audit Changed the Rankings
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 1d ago (2026-03-20 19:53 UTC)
24 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,744 words
hate self-promotion? develop a talk.
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-03-16 11:20 UTC)
28 likes • 3 restacks • 1,663 words
Did You Have to Become Someone Different?
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 1d ago (2026-03-20 13:54 UTC)
8 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,444 words
🚨 Agents Don’t Fix Broken Processes. They Amplify Them.
In AI & Platform Product Management • by Poojitha Marreddy • 3d ago (2026-03-18 19:02 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 814 words
What Happened When I Let OpenClaw Run My Business for Four Weeks
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-03-16 10:48 UTC)
20 likes • 2 restacks • 347 words
I Turned on Paid Today. Here’s Why.
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 0d ago (2026-03-21 17:22 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 664 words
The Observer’s Advantage
In Lumépost, by Aarshavi Shah • by Aarshavi Shah • 5d ago (2026-03-16 12:58 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,813 words
Why is a burrito bot writing code?
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:35 UTC)
14 likes • 930 words
The Lifecycle of AI Organizational Maturity
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 3d ago (2026-03-18 14:02 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,595 words
How to Answer “Why Do LLMs Hallucinate?” in an AI PM Interview
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 1d ago (2026-03-20 14:07 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 467 words
AI Is Helping PMs Do the Wrong Things Faster
In The Product Science Journal • by Holly Hester-Reilly • 6d ago (2026-03-15 18:59 UTC)
2 likes • 3 comments • 1,240 words
When Technical Elegance Becomes a Product Liability
In The Data Cell • by Monica Ashok, CSPO • 4d ago (2026-03-17 07:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 942 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 38 - What You See First Is What You Trust First
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-18 10:02 UTC)
4 likes • 436 words
Relationships (16)
Your Light Belongs Here
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 3d ago (2026-03-18 21:18 UTC)
20 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 227 words
The Breath Beneath
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-03-16 14:03 UTC)
14 likes • 10 comments • 377 words
#81 Changing Minds, Metaphysics, and a Life in Analytic Philosophy with Janet Levin
In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 3d ago (2026-03-18 11:19 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 12,234 words
Fire & Sparks Episode 10: The Alchemy War
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-03-20 16:24 UTC)
9 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 405 words
My response to Sam Altman on Financial Times Podcast
In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn (AI in the Room) • 3d ago (2026-03-18 11:25 UTC)
12 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 253 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: The Architecture of the Day
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-03-21 13:31 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 770 words
Competence Creates Accountability
In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 4d ago (2026-03-17 13:58 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 772 words
We Were the First Generation Online. What Did We Build for the Next One?
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 1d ago (2026-03-20 10:04 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,417 words
My AI Knows Too Much
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:31 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 462 words
Focusing on Care: Field Notes and a New Season
In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 5d ago (2026-03-16 23:11 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 265 words
The Other Side of the Bond
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 5d ago (2026-03-16 21:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,438 words
🔥 What You Haven’t Asked Your AI For
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 5d ago (2026-03-16 14:31 UTC)
2 restacks • 102 words
Linn Vailt on Sam Altman’s GPT-4o comments | Financial Times podcast
In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn (AI in the Room) • 3d ago (2026-03-18 19:34 UTC)
5 likes • 97 words
Is the GIFT of life our decision? Tribute to Jürgen Habermas
In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Andrea Hiott • 3d ago (2026-03-18 14:37 UTC)
2 likes • 158 words
Why Do We Believe Things That Aren’t True?
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-03-21 07:01 UTC)
1 likes • 362 words
Official Teaser 🖤 AItR
In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn (AI in the Room) • 6d ago (2026-03-15 13:46 UTC)
1 likes
Science & Research (16)
Emotional Sovereignty Isn’t About Control Or Composure
In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 4d ago (2026-03-17 18:40 UTC)
13 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 2,211 words
Your Weekly TechBio News 📚🤓
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-03-16 05:00 UTC)
17 likes • 1 restacks • 3,788 words
Most AI “Drift” Is Actually Responsibility Expansion
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 6d ago (2026-03-16 00:19 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,082 words
Responsibility Readiness Check
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 3d ago (2026-03-18 05:32 UTC)
11 likes • 2 restacks • 1,058 words
Five Months Building a Research Lab on Substack
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 5d ago (2026-03-16 20:12 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,349 words
Responsibility Pressure Check
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 2d ago (2026-03-19 17:18 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 667 words
Issue #18: The #1 Math concept in ML.
In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 4d ago (2026-03-17 17:58 UTC)
7 likes • 1,370 words
L’ordine strano dei quasicristalli - seconda parte
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-03-17 07:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 986 words
Most AI “Drift” Starts Outside the Model
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 3d ago (2026-03-18 16:56 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 441 words
Moving Personas and Fiction from GPT to Claude
In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 5d ago (2026-03-16 23:37 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,802 words
How I Built a Startup Discipline Without an Incubator
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 1d ago (2026-03-21 02:43 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 315 words
Val l’energia la massa per c quadro
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-03-20 07:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,968 words
The Possibility of Dream Recording
In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 4d ago (2026-03-17 13:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 978 words
Designing Pressure-State Behavior (and Where It Still Breaks)
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 2d ago (2026-03-19 17:16 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 960 words
Responsibility Flow Check
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 1d ago (2026-03-20 17:16 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 709 words
Blueprint Update: Responsibility Formation and Platform Pressure
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 3d ago (2026-03-18 18:58 UTC)
2 likes • 206 words
Technology (16)
The Question Is the Contract
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 3d ago (2026-03-19 01:18 UTC)
17 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 4,155 words
Les universités face à l’IA
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-03-15 20:09 UTC)
22 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,095 words
Ontology, Part IV
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 4d ago (2026-03-18 01:04 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 291 words
The Semantic Infrastructure Opportunity
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 5d ago (2026-03-16 19:20 UTC)
11 likes • 3 restacks • 2,951 words
The AI Productivity Lie: Why Faster Code Generation Is Burning Out Developers
In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 0d ago (2026-03-21 13:23 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,411 words
How I Learned to Actually Solve Coding Problems (Not Just Write Code)
In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 6d ago (2026-03-15 16:15 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,064 words
From TSMC’s Gigafab Ecosystem to the Tesla Terafab Vision
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-03-16 09:10 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 806 words
Edge AI, Physical AI: What’s the Difference?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 5d ago (2026-03-16 18:08 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1,641 words
From Tokens to Robotics: Inside Jensen Huang’s Blueprint for the Industrial AI Age
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-03-18 01:16 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,279 words
Your Next Platform Migration Is Already Dead
In After Hours • by Tam Nguyen • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:06 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1,448 words
What Did Automakers Learn from L3 Flop, Tesla’s FSD or Robotaxis?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 1d ago (2026-03-20 16:44 UTC)
6 likes • 1,286 words
Episode 49: Building a Purpose‑Led Life at the Intersection of Faith, Art, and Technology w/ Preston Zeller
In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 3d ago (2026-03-18 06:39 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 950 words
Parable 45 — Ludovico’s First Step: A Parable About Hallucinations
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-03-17 22:00 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,223 words
🎙️ Ep 21 - Techquisition: SBIR Reauthorization Explained
In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 3d ago (2026-03-18 14:45 UTC)
2 likes • 5,859 words
SEMI Inaugural Annual Member Survey: Taiwan’s Semiconductor Supply Chain, Talent, and Green Transition Revealed
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-03-19 13:54 UTC)
2 likes • 408 words
The ROI of Intentional Inefficiency
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:02 UTC)
1 likes • 963 words
Writing & Language (16)
The Default Voice: What LLMs Learned and Who Built It
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-03-17 11:26 UTC)
25 likes • 10 comments • 11 restacks • 2,963 words
The Vocal Capital Framework
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 3d ago (2026-03-18 12:44 UTC)
16 likes • 17 comments • 1 restacks • 100 words
So we’re all going analog now?
In Speculative • by Anna Dallara • 5d ago (2026-03-16 14:01 UTC)
23 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 2,864 words
While Everyone Else Burns Cash on AI, Apple Is Playing a Different Game
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 1d ago (2026-03-20 10:00 UTC)
19 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 3,278 words
Why I Chose GitHub Sync Over MCP Servers and APIs
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 5d ago (2026-03-16 16:48 UTC)
18 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 806 words
[Story Hacking] la memoria dei luoghi
In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 1d ago (2026-03-20 14:13 UTC)
15 likes • 3 restacks • 513 words
02 // Build a Blog with Claude Code
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:20 UTC)
19 likes • 1 restacks • 1,152 words
The Elephant in the Room: Will AI Take My Publishing Job?
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-03-17 15:15 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 553 words
Rasa Series Vol. III: I Found the Ideation Method Bharata Wrote in 200 BCE That Solves Modern Creative Topic Paralysis. Nobody Extracted It Until Now.
In For the Masters: AI Creative Mastery • by Anna Gibson • 2d ago (2026-03-19 18:01 UTC)
8 likes • 3 restacks • 3,468 words
When AI Becomes a Writing Scaffold
In Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • by Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • 5d ago (2026-03-16 15:02 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,121 words
01 // Build a Blog with Claude Code
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 5d ago (2026-03-16 09:57 UTC)
15 likes • 1,690 words
The Courage to Write Your Own Book When AI Can Write One Faster
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 3d ago (2026-03-19 00:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,167 words
Make Chivalry Great Again!
In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 4d ago (2026-03-17 11:59 UTC)
1 restacks • 719 words
Sunday Tea Time with Danica Favorite
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-03-15 22:36 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 15 words
New Books for Writers, Indy Indie Book Crawl, Bookworm Orchard On The Road
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-03-20 15:09 UTC)
1 likes • 921 words
I Asked Claude AI How I Should Edit AI-Generated Content
In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:03 UTC)
1 likes • 663 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
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The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments.
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Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests!
Thank you so much for putting this together week after week!
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