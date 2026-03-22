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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, March 22, 2026

4 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 361 Total Articles

Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization

7 day lookback • 664 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (4)

In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne & Natalie Nicholson • 5d ago (2026-03-16 18:43 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 27 likes • 33 comments • 10 restacks • 3,550 words

Summary: Start here. See where it takes you.



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana & Anna | how to boss AI • 6d ago (2026-03-15 14:03 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 45 likes • 12 comments • 10 restacks • 1,721 words

Summary: Why AI transformation is becoming a leadership and operating model challenge, not a technology project.



In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina & Sovereign Insight Strategies • 5d ago (2026-03-16 14:31 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 32 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,461 words

Summary: The hidden gatekeeping built into your talent management platform



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & AI Meets Girlboss & Calder Quinn & Starlight • 6d ago (2026-03-15 14:31 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 3 likes • 1 restacks • 47 words

Summary: A week of stories, sharper in motion.



Featured Articles (10)

In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:02 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 207 likes • 16 comments • 65 restacks • 2,855 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: On the cost of knowing everything, everywhere, all at once.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Kathleen Marrero • 2d ago (2026-03-19 08:23 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 127 likes • 61 comments • 24 restacks • 1,800 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A trust-based system for building backlinks together. No spam, no SEO tricks, no admin headaches.



In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-03-19 16:03 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 118 likes • 12 comments • 46 restacks • 3,374 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What they are, how they work, and what to do about them.



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 5d ago (2026-03-16 18:50 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 82 likes • 66 comments • 21 restacks • 995 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A call to cancel first-year writing



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-03-19 10:55 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 99 likes • 48 comments • 15 restacks • 3,559 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: I love Substack. I also don’t trust it with my business. Here’s why that distinction matters more than ever.



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-03-19 12:02 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 41 likes • 58 comments • 17 restacks • 1,916 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: I’m a Fighter Because I’m a Lover



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-03-15 17:12 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 118 likes • 17 comments • 15 restacks • 3,927 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Claude is the most powerful AI tool for work right now. This 2026 guide covers all features and how to use them to transform how you work. With ste...



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:16 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 51 likes • 37 comments • 16 restacks • 3,092 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Dee Dee pressed buttons and hoped. Dexter built systems. Here’s how to become Dexter, with a practical context engineering framework.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 5d ago (2026-03-16 15:55 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 107 likes • 15 comments • 11 restacks • 2,343 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Claude vs ChatGPT vs Gemini at 1M tokens. Context windows, context rot, and what this means for us in real workflows.



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Wilbert Kramer • 2d ago (2026-03-19 15:10 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 43 likes • 39 comments • 5 restacks • 3,165 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Most creators illustrate their topic. Wilbert illustrates his tone. That one distinction changed everything.



Wildcard Picks (10)

In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-03-18 10:11 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 58 likes • 21 comments • 9 restacks • 3,166 words

Summary: A practical guide for choosing between chatbox, workflow engine, and agent



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & Tope Olofin • 3d ago (2026-03-18 06:26 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 23 likes • 6 comments • 7 restacks • 2,071 words

Summary: 350 million people, one window, and the collective fear driving Africa’s AI moment. Egypt and Nigeria are racing to ensure the next wave happens fo...



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-20 10:31 UTC)

Category: Technology • 15 likes • 12 comments • 2 restacks • 1,995 words

Summary: Switching from ChatGPT to Claude? Add this to your transfer kit.



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-03-17 10:02 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 38 likes • 1 restacks • 1,052 words

Summary: A new teacher-voice study suggests artificial intelligence may be reshaping teacher workload and professional sustainability before it changes stud...



In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 5d ago (2026-03-16 19:53 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 15 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 4,107 words

Summary: Log fragments that made me decide not to leave ChatGPT yet.



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-03-19 15:01 UTC)

Category: AI & ML Techniques • 18 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 716 words

Summary: I’ve built 10+ AI projects. Only 2 are still running. Here’s what I’d do differently.



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-03-18 05:01 UTC)

Category: Science & Research • 16 likes • 2 restacks • 1,393 words

Summary: Why AI Is Transforming Microbiome Research



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-19 17:49 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 13 likes • 2 restacks • 527 words

Summary: Four startups, four technical paths, one shared bet: the fastest way to add critical mineral supply may come from existing material flows and insta...



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 6d ago (2026-03-15 15:07 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,487 words

Summary: Every time I teach AI PRD writing at UW, I ask the class the same question before we get into requirements, user stories, or mocks.



In Róisín | Design & AI • by Róisín • 2d ago (2026-03-19 09:26 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 9 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 827 words

Summary: Why I’m building Nudge and how it’s going so far.



AI & ML Techniques (24)

In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 4d ago (2026-03-17 23:06 UTC)

5 likes • 4 restacks • 1,772 words



In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 4d ago (2026-03-17 19:01 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 1,122 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-20 23:27 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-17 23:57 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 11 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-03-20 17:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 498 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-19 23:51 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-19 23:40 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 5d ago (2026-03-16 18:13 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 103 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-03-22 02:33 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 17 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-19 03:22 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-03-15 00:07 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-03-16 22:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 5d ago (2026-03-17 01:24 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,766 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-03-19 16:37 UTC)

1 restacks • 990 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-19 02:37 UTC)

1 restacks • 8 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-21 00:26 UTC)

1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-03-17 00:12 UTC)

1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-18 00:23 UTC)

1 restacks • 2 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 1d ago (2026-03-20 14:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1,181 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-19 01:55 UTC)

2 likes • 4 words



In Spatial Web AI by Denise Holt • by Denise Holt • 1d ago (2026-03-20 13:34 UTC)

1 likes • 1,875 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-03-17 00:46 UTC)

1 likes • 390 words



In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 4d ago (2026-03-17 13:03 UTC)

1,101 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-03-22 00:35 UTC)

4 words



Business & Strategy (35)

In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI • 2d ago (2026-03-19 13:40 UTC)

31 likes • 16 comments • 11 restacks • 1,353 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 6d ago (2026-03-15 12:25 UTC)

49 likes • 9 restacks • 181 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:05 UTC)

32 likes • 6 comments • 7 restacks • 1,792 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 3d ago (2026-03-18 11:34 UTC)

30 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 76 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-03-20 20:48 UTC)

31 likes • 3 restacks • 1,786 words



In AI Flight Plan • by Karen Brasch 🚁 • 5d ago (2026-03-16 15:21 UTC)

15 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,694 words



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI • 6d ago (2026-03-15 11:27 UTC)

19 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,118 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 0d ago (2026-03-21 12:35 UTC)

20 likes • 3 restacks • 77 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:00 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,791 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-03-19 16:36 UTC)

6 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,287 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-03-17 11:15 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 3,912 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 6d ago (2026-03-15 17:12 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,301 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD & Nicola Marchese, MD • 5d ago (2026-03-16 13:31 UTC)

1 likes • 4 restacks • 463 words



In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani & Ekta Lall Mittal • 5d ago (2026-03-17 00:41 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 902 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 2d ago (2026-03-19 22:44 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 662 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 1d ago (2026-03-20 15:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,472 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 4d ago (2026-03-17 21:13 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,165 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-03-19 11:31 UTC)

8 likes • 1,511 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD & Nicola Marchese, MD • 3d ago (2026-03-18 14:31 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,245 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-03-19 17:40 UTC)

8 likes • 426 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-15 15:14 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 616 words



In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 0d ago (2026-03-22 01:27 UTC)

2 likes • 2,248 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 1d ago (2026-03-20 21:44 UTC)

2 likes • 788 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-03-19 14:22 UTC)

1 likes • 2,178 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-03-16 14:22 UTC)

1 likes • 1,826 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-03-20 14:22 UTC)

1 likes • 1,700 words



In AI Tech Club • by Langley Allbritton • 5d ago (2026-03-16 16:03 UTC)

1 likes • 970 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 4d ago (2026-03-17 08:20 UTC)

1 likes • 220 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 5d ago (2026-03-16 11:31 UTC)

1,531 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:22 UTC)

917 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-03-18 14:22 UTC)

462 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-03-15 14:22 UTC)

457 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-03-19 10:01 UTC)

299 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-03-19 10:01 UTC)

299 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-03-21 14:22 UTC)





Career & Leadership (13)

In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:31 UTC)

10 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,327 words



In Quitting Corp • by Flavia Sekles • 4d ago (2026-03-17 15:07 UTC)

5 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 852 words



In Generative AI News by Nicole Hennig • by Nicole Hennig • 2d ago (2026-03-19 13:02 UTC)

12 likes • 568 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-03-16 12:55 UTC)

11 likes • 1,291 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-03-21 15:18 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 3,760 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-03-18 10:03 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 830 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:35 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 107 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 1d ago (2026-03-20 13:50 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,597 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-03-20 15:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2,512 words



In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-03-17 13:05 UTC)

1 likes • 980 words



In The AI Edit • by The AI Edit • 1d ago (2026-03-20 20:06 UTC)

1 likes • 804 words



In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 6d ago (2026-03-15 23:24 UTC)

1,574 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-20 01:40 UTC)

1,160 words



Data & Analytics (13)

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & Mila Agius • 5d ago (2026-03-16 06:02 UTC)

58 likes • 21 comments • 11 restacks • 3,191 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 0d ago (2026-03-21 06:04 UTC)

35 likes • 7 comments • 10 restacks • 2,825 words



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 2d ago (2026-03-19 16:31 UTC)

41 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 64 words



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 5d ago (2026-03-16 13:21 UTC)

34 likes • 3 comments • 9 restacks • 435 words



In Sol’s Newsletter • by Sol Rashidi • 1d ago (2026-03-20 13:03 UTC)

37 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 618 words



In The Plot • by Evelina Parrou • 2d ago (2026-03-19 14:02 UTC)

11 likes • 3 restacks • 551 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-03-18 12:03 UTC)

20 likes • 430 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 3d ago (2026-03-18 16:00 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 666 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-03-19 17:04 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 995 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:15 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,178 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:01 UTC)

6 likes • 552 words



In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 0d ago (2026-03-21 19:07 UTC)

3 likes • 1,744 words



In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-03-19 16:04 UTC)

1 likes • 273 words



Design & Creative Arts (10)

In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 0d ago (2026-03-21 15:21 UTC)

10 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 508 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 4d ago (2026-03-17 15:07 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 924 words



In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 2d ago (2026-03-19 21:47 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 671 words



In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 2d ago (2026-03-19 20:52 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,007 words



In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-03-15 08:02 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 1,574 words



In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 3d ago (2026-03-18 21:08 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 677 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-03-17 15:30 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 526 words



In Piece a Puzzle • by Yingying • 6d ago (2026-03-15 05:41 UTC)

1 restacks • 393 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 2d ago (2026-03-19 15:02 UTC)

2 likes • 756 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:00 UTC)

1,238 words



Education & Learning (29)

In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-03-19 08:01 UTC)

66 likes • 4 restacks • 4,227 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 5d ago (2026-03-16 13:06 UTC)

28 likes • 17 comments • 1 restacks • 1,942 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:07 UTC)

30 likes • 2 comments • 10 restacks • 1,098 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-18 15:02 UTC)

19 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 2,041 words



In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:07 UTC)

15 likes • 17 comments • 1 restacks • 1,372 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-03-18 10:00 UTC)

48 likes • 1 restacks • 1,568 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-03-19 10:01 UTC)

40 likes • 2 restacks • 852 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 3d ago (2026-03-18 13:43 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,897 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-03-16 15:01 UTC)

18 likes • 4 restacks • 2,222 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-03-20 11:03 UTC)

29 likes • 105 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-03-16 14:30 UTC)

10 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,376 words



In Tips for Teaching Professors • by Breana Bayraktar • 4d ago (2026-03-17 18:16 UTC)

15 likes • 2 restacks • 360 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-03-19 19:22 UTC)

11 likes • 3 restacks • 2,158 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-03-18 14:31 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,353 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-03-16 14:02 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,602 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 0d ago (2026-03-21 14:00 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,537 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-03-17 13:03 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,490 words



In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-18 15:25 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 750 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-03-19 15:14 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,584 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 3d ago (2026-03-18 15:34 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,580 words



In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 0d ago (2026-03-21 20:15 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 676 words



In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-03-18 14:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,049 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-03-17 15:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,680 words



In Michelle Miller’s R3 Newsletter • by Michelle Miller, Ph.D. • 3d ago (2026-03-18 15:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1,083 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 0d ago (2026-03-21 20:05 UTC)

2 likes • 2,417 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-03-16 10:01 UTC)

2 likes • 568 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:36 UTC)

2 likes • 227 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:16 UTC)

2 likes • 195 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-03-16 15:15 UTC)

873 words



Ethics & Society (52)

In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:42 UTC)

18 likes • 23 comments • 10 restacks • 1,984 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-03-21 13:22 UTC)

39 likes • 6 comments • 9 restacks • 916 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ & Michael Jovanovich • 6d ago (2026-03-16 00:30 UTC)

30 likes • 8 comments • 9 restacks • 17 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 4d ago (2026-03-17 15:49 UTC)

20 likes • 8 comments • 10 restacks • 1,758 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 6d ago (2026-03-15 14:42 UTC)

19 likes • 6 comments • 7 restacks • 1,528 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 0d ago (2026-03-21 14:27 UTC)

11 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,616 words



In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 2d ago (2026-03-19 09:14 UTC)

8 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 942 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 5d ago (2026-03-17 00:06 UTC)

11 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 597 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 2d ago (2026-03-19 11:02 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,070 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-03-21 22:16 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,002 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 3d ago (2026-03-18 15:42 UTC)

17 likes • 248 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-03-17 11:03 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,162 words



In Human Objectification by AI • by Ufuk Gür, Ph.D. • 3d ago (2026-03-18 10:53 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,405 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 0d ago (2026-03-21 16:59 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 710 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 2d ago (2026-03-19 14:29 UTC)

1 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 6,516 words



In Wired For Meaning • by Adele Wang - Wired For Meaning • 2d ago (2026-03-19 16:19 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,006 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 4d ago (2026-03-17 19:14 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 4,521 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-15 12:01 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,462 words



In Towards Gen2200 with Jax • by Jax • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:52 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,228 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-03-20 20:00 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 4,357 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-03-21 13:28 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,177 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 0d ago (2026-03-21 20:18 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 156 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-03-19 10:06 UTC)

7 likes • 8,086 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-03-16 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 825 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:45 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 3,468 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-03-19 21:24 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,361 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-03-18 15:11 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 756 words



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 0d ago (2026-03-21 22:00 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,017 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-03-19 21:07 UTC)

8 likes • 664 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-03-19 14:10 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 302 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-03-16 21:46 UTC)

6 likes • 3,772 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-03-18 20:00 UTC)

5 likes • 5,426 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,079 words



In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 3d ago (2026-03-18 18:40 UTC)

2 restacks • 1,905 words



In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 1d ago (2026-03-20 10:32 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,538 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-03-21 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 954 words



In Asma’s Substack • by Asma • 3d ago (2026-03-18 21:35 UTC)

6 likes • 292 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-19 12:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1,406 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-03-16 12:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1,420 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-20 12:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1,194 words



In Eleanor on Everything • by Eleanor Berger • 3d ago (2026-03-18 18:28 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 426 words



In Equitable Futures • by Fadumo • 0d ago (2026-03-22 03:27 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,826 words



In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 1d ago (2026-03-20 10:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 608 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-03-21 12:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1,441 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-18 12:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1,327 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:36 UTC)

1 likes • 432 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-03-15 15:11 UTC)

1 likes • 302 words



In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 3d ago (2026-03-18 07:02 UTC)

1,973 words



In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 3d ago (2026-03-18 08:39 UTC)

527 words



In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 2d ago (2026-03-19 10:32 UTC)

330 words



In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 6d ago (2026-03-15 16:39 UTC)

244 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-03-21 13:35 UTC)

61 words



Health & Wellness (6)

In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 4d ago (2026-03-17 23:05 UTC)

18 likes • 18 comments • 3,914 words



In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:17 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,175 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 5d ago (2026-03-16 21:19 UTC)

2 likes • 5 restacks • 2,577 words



In Lotus The Oracle’s Substack • by Lotus Che • 2d ago (2026-03-19 13:48 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,217 words



In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 1d ago (2026-03-20 12:04 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 4,116 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-20 11:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 65 words



Law & Policy (19)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-18 17:06 UTC)

40 likes • 7 restacks • 1,104 words



In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 4d ago (2026-03-17 13:31 UTC)

20 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 2,832 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:03 UTC)

10 likes • 5 restacks • 1,146 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 2d ago (2026-03-19 05:47 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,433 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-03-18 11:56 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 1,017 words



In Continental Currents • by Tara L Thwing • 1d ago (2026-03-20 23:03 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 396 words



In Sovereign Insight Strategies • by Sovereign Insight Strategies • 6d ago (2026-03-15 16:19 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3,805 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-03-18 11:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,126 words



In Sovereign Insight Strategies • by Sovereign Insight Strategies • 1d ago (2026-03-20 20:59 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,055 words



In Law and Technology • by Renu Gupta • 3d ago (2026-03-18 06:50 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,905 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 6d ago (2026-03-15 17:06 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1,159 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-03-18 16:43 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 923 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-03-16 12:03 UTC)

3 likes • 2,178 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-03-16 13:30 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,727 words



In Law and Technology • by Renu Gupta • 2d ago (2026-03-20 03:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,186 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-03-16 13:33 UTC)

2 likes • 683 words



In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 6d ago (2026-03-15 09:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1,627 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-03-17 18:16 UTC)

560 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-03-18 12:03 UTC)

315 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (46)

In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-03-19 13:21 UTC)

65 likes • 9 comments • 9 restacks • 1,095 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:33 UTC)

33 likes • 12 comments • 11 restacks • 6,210 words



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-03-20 17:21 UTC)

30 likes • 16 comments • 7 restacks • 2,982 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-03-16 10:55 UTC)

50 likes • 10 restacks • 3,370 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-03-20 13:55 UTC)

22 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 1,995 words



In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 2d ago (2026-03-19 12:10 UTC)

15 likes • 10 comments • 10 restacks • 1,838 words



In The AI Almanac • by Veronica Hylak • 1d ago (2026-03-20 18:50 UTC)

22 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 417 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 1d ago (2026-03-20 10:45 UTC)

22 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 3,026 words



In The AI Girl • by Diana Dovgopol • 6d ago (2026-03-15 17:05 UTC)

30 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 1,211 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 0d ago (2026-03-21 18:43 UTC)

15 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 6,961 words



In confessionsofanaiuser • by Melissa Penton • 6d ago (2026-03-15 17:55 UTC)

12 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 663 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-03-16 10:02 UTC)

20 likes • 5 restacks • 2,918 words



In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 3d ago (2026-03-18 10:55 UTC)

17 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 536 words



In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 5d ago (2026-03-16 23:07 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 761 words



In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 6d ago (2026-03-16 01:46 UTC)

3 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 4,413 words



In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-03-20 10:02 UTC)

11 likes • 3 restacks • 826 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 0d ago (2026-03-21 15:19 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 583 words



In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 1d ago (2026-03-20 15:42 UTC)

10 likes • 2 restacks • 2,540 words



In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 2d ago (2026-03-19 16:55 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,308 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 2d ago (2026-03-19 13:04 UTC)

6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,517 words



In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-03-20 15:06 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,779 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-03-19 11:02 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 154 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-03-15 17:39 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 736 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:45 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 578 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:33 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 422 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-03-19 13:11 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 632 words



In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 0d ago (2026-03-21 11:59 UTC)

11 likes • 269 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-03-16 23:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 559 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-03-19 21:50 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 85 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-03-20 02:56 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 369 words



In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:52 UTC)

7 likes • 631 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 3d ago (2026-03-18 11:49 UTC)

2 restacks • 1,797 words



In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 6d ago (2026-03-15 13:23 UTC)

6 likes • 453 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 3d ago (2026-03-18 20:56 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 949 words



In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 3d ago (2026-03-19 01:16 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 786 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 1d ago (2026-03-20 15:58 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,784 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:57 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,369 words



In Anne Steinacker • by Anne Steinacker • 1d ago (2026-03-20 13:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,153 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-03-17 18:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 932 words



In Anne Steinacker • by Anne Steinacker • 1d ago (2026-03-20 18:56 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 388 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-03-17 20:15 UTC)

1 restacks • 684 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 2d ago (2026-03-19 17:42 UTC)

2 likes • 929 words



In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-03-17 17:14 UTC)

1 likes • 930 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-03-19 12:37 UTC)

1,914 words



In The AI Point Edge • by Ima Miri • 3d ago (2026-03-18 10:08 UTC)

298 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-03-19 12:49 UTC)

293 words



Parenting & Family Life (10)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 1d ago (2026-03-20 16:24 UTC)

23 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 1,030 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 5d ago (2026-03-16 15:49 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,714 words



In How to Help Your Kids Succeed in the Age of AI • by Sofia Fenichell • 6d ago (2026-03-15 08:14 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,126 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 2d ago (2026-03-19 10:31 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 851 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-03-17 10:31 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 886 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-03-18 17:45 UTC)

1 restacks • 4,200 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-03-15 10:30 UTC)

3 likes • 877 words



In How to Help Your Kids Succeed in the Age of AI • by Sofia Fenichell • 0d ago (2026-03-21 15:22 UTC)

1 likes • 1,000 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:15 UTC)

1 likes • 851 words



In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 3d ago (2026-03-18 12:25 UTC)

1,438 words



Product Development (16)

In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 5d ago (2026-03-17 03:25 UTC)

33 likes • 12 comments • 12 restacks • 3,427 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 4d ago (2026-03-17 07:35 UTC)

36 likes • 7 comments • 7 restacks • 1,614 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-03-19 14:13 UTC)

29 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 2,136 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 1d ago (2026-03-20 19:53 UTC)

24 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,744 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-03-16 11:20 UTC)

28 likes • 3 restacks • 1,663 words



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 1d ago (2026-03-20 13:54 UTC)

8 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,444 words



In AI & Platform Product Management • by Poojitha Marreddy • 3d ago (2026-03-18 19:02 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 814 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-03-16 10:48 UTC)

20 likes • 2 restacks • 347 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 0d ago (2026-03-21 17:22 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 664 words



In Lumépost, by Aarshavi Shah • by Aarshavi Shah • 5d ago (2026-03-16 12:58 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,813 words



In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:35 UTC)

14 likes • 930 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 3d ago (2026-03-18 14:02 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,595 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 1d ago (2026-03-20 14:07 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 467 words



In The Product Science Journal • by Holly Hester-Reilly • 6d ago (2026-03-15 18:59 UTC)

2 likes • 3 comments • 1,240 words



In The Data Cell • by Monica Ashok, CSPO • 4d ago (2026-03-17 07:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 942 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-18 10:02 UTC)

4 likes • 436 words



Relationships (16)

In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 3d ago (2026-03-18 21:18 UTC)

20 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 227 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-03-16 14:03 UTC)

14 likes • 10 comments • 377 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 3d ago (2026-03-18 11:19 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 12,234 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-03-20 16:24 UTC)

9 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 405 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn (AI in the Room) • 3d ago (2026-03-18 11:25 UTC)

12 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 253 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-03-21 13:31 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 770 words



In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 4d ago (2026-03-17 13:58 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 772 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 1d ago (2026-03-20 10:04 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,417 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:31 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 462 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 5d ago (2026-03-16 23:11 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 265 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 5d ago (2026-03-16 21:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,438 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 5d ago (2026-03-16 14:31 UTC)

2 restacks • 102 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn (AI in the Room) • 3d ago (2026-03-18 19:34 UTC)

5 likes • 97 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Andrea Hiott • 3d ago (2026-03-18 14:37 UTC)

2 likes • 158 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-03-21 07:01 UTC)

1 likes • 362 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn (AI in the Room) • 6d ago (2026-03-15 13:46 UTC)

1 likes



Science & Research (16)

In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 4d ago (2026-03-17 18:40 UTC)

13 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 2,211 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-03-16 05:00 UTC)

17 likes • 1 restacks • 3,788 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 6d ago (2026-03-16 00:19 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,082 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 3d ago (2026-03-18 05:32 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 1,058 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 5d ago (2026-03-16 20:12 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,349 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 2d ago (2026-03-19 17:18 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 667 words



In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 4d ago (2026-03-17 17:58 UTC)

7 likes • 1,370 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-03-17 07:00 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 986 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 3d ago (2026-03-18 16:56 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 441 words



In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 5d ago (2026-03-16 23:37 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,802 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 1d ago (2026-03-21 02:43 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 315 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-03-20 07:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,968 words



In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 4d ago (2026-03-17 13:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 978 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 2d ago (2026-03-19 17:16 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 960 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 1d ago (2026-03-20 17:16 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 709 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 3d ago (2026-03-18 18:58 UTC)

2 likes • 206 words



Technology (16)

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 3d ago (2026-03-19 01:18 UTC)

17 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 4,155 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-03-15 20:09 UTC)

22 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,095 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 4d ago (2026-03-18 01:04 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 291 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 5d ago (2026-03-16 19:20 UTC)

11 likes • 3 restacks • 2,951 words



In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 0d ago (2026-03-21 13:23 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,411 words



In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 6d ago (2026-03-15 16:15 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,064 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-03-16 09:10 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 806 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 5d ago (2026-03-16 18:08 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1,641 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-03-18 01:16 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,279 words



In After Hours • by Tam Nguyen • 4d ago (2026-03-17 14:06 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1,448 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 1d ago (2026-03-20 16:44 UTC)

6 likes • 1,286 words



In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 3d ago (2026-03-18 06:39 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 950 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-03-17 22:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,223 words



In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 3d ago (2026-03-18 14:45 UTC)

2 likes • 5,859 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-03-19 13:54 UTC)

2 likes • 408 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-03-17 16:02 UTC)

1 likes • 963 words



Writing & Language (16)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-03-17 11:26 UTC)

25 likes • 10 comments • 11 restacks • 2,963 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 3d ago (2026-03-18 12:44 UTC)

16 likes • 17 comments • 1 restacks • 100 words



In Speculative • by Anna Dallara • 5d ago (2026-03-16 14:01 UTC)

23 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 2,864 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 1d ago (2026-03-20 10:00 UTC)

19 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 3,278 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 5d ago (2026-03-16 16:48 UTC)

18 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 806 words



In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 1d ago (2026-03-20 14:13 UTC)

15 likes • 3 restacks • 513 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:20 UTC)

19 likes • 1 restacks • 1,152 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-03-17 15:15 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 553 words



In For the Masters: AI Creative Mastery • by Anna Gibson • 2d ago (2026-03-19 18:01 UTC)

8 likes • 3 restacks • 3,468 words



In Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • by Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • 5d ago (2026-03-16 15:02 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,121 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 5d ago (2026-03-16 09:57 UTC)

15 likes • 1,690 words



In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 3d ago (2026-03-19 00:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,167 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 4d ago (2026-03-17 11:59 UTC)

1 restacks • 719 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-03-15 22:36 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 15 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-03-20 15:09 UTC)

1 likes • 921 words



In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-03-17 12:03 UTC)

1 likes • 663 words





No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors! Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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