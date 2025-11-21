SheWritesAI categories for digests and search
New list of categories: is your newsletter categorized correctly?
Hi folks - happy Friday! Those of you who have used the SheWritesAI searchable directory table and digests may have noticed a Categories column. Up until now, we were using a general algorithm that automatically categorized texts. The problem with that? The vast majority of our newsletters were categorized as “AI/ML” … well, duh … true, but not helpful for us. 😆
I’ve taken a shot at manually categorizing all 537+ newsletters using the following categories, based on the newsletter descriptions in the table and what I know about the author’s writing. Now, no one category is over 20% of the total. This set will be used:
in the nomination form (shewritesai.org/nominate)
in the digests, starting with this weekend (shewritesai.substack.com/s/digests)
in the searchable table as a column (shewritesai.org/search)
Thanks for reading She Writes AI Community! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Community members: If you feel like your newsletter belongs in a different primary category within AI and data, let me know and I’ll be glad to update it.
Feedback on these categories is welcome in the SheWritesAI subscriber chat (shewritesai.substack.com/chat), especially on larger categories. AI Applications is at 90 newsletters, and both Business & Strategy and Ethics & Society are in the 70s.
Primary Categories:
(see this interactive table for the latest counts for our growing directory)
18 - AI & ML Techniques (technical implementations of foundation models or new machine learning & data science algorithms)
70 - Business & Strategy (includes marketing, finance, & entrepreneurship)
18 - Career & Leadership (includes professional development)
25 - Data & Analytics (all aspects of data collection, management, and usage)
26 - Design & Creative Arts (drawing, graphic design, painting, photography, movies, music, video, etc.) - writing is a separate category, below
49 - Education & Learning (for teachers or students, formal or informal, of all ages)
75 - Ethics & Society (includes culture, DEI, privacy, sustainability)
11 - Health & Wellness (physical, mental, emotional, spiritual)
27 - Law & Policy (includes enterprise governance)
90 - Multiple AI Applications (using AI and ML to solve problems or meet needs)
9 - Parenting & Family Life (relationships with children and with parents)
34 - Product Development (includes product management)
21 - Relationships (with humans or with AI)
11 - Science & Research (academia, biosciences, neuroscience, etc.)
29 - Technology (includes tech industry, cybersecurity, blockchain, crypto)
25 - Writing & Language (linguistics and authoring articles or books and marketing them)
I did not know in which category "creative collaboration with AI" would fiti, like my last publication is the clearest example, prompting: " monologue of a snowflake ending with a new year greetings", it took some editing to get the tone right ;
"Appendix to the index of celestial irregularities..." I wanted to write a Christmas story and so prompted the pitch of a fight between angels to escort Santa.
When I asked chatGPT to propose some unusual Christmas story with title :"Not a Christmas Story I got incredibly boring suggestions
Thank you for doing this! Like your categories better than what I had! 🙏