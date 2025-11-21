Hi folks - happy Friday! Those of you who have used the SheWritesAI searchable directory table and digests may have noticed a Categories column. Up until now, we were using a general algorithm that automatically categorized texts. The problem with that? The vast majority of our newsletters were categorized as “AI/ML” … well, duh … true, but not helpful for us. 😆

I’ve taken a shot at manually categorizing all 537+ newsletters using the following categories, based on the newsletter descriptions in the table and what I know about the author’s writing. Now, no one category is over 20% of the total. This set will be used:

in the nomination form ( shewritesai.org/nominate )

in the digests, starting with this weekend ( shewritesai.substack.com/s/digests )

in the searchable table as a column (shewritesai.org/search)

Community members: If you feel like your newsletter belongs in a different primary category within AI and data, let me know and I’ll be glad to update it.

Feedback on these categories is welcome in the SheWritesAI subscriber chat (shewritesai.substack.com/chat), especially on larger categories. AI Applications is at 90 newsletters, and both Business & Strategy and Ethics & Society are in the 70s.

Primary Categories:

(see this interactive table for the latest counts for our growing directory)

18 - AI & ML Techniques (technical implementations of foundation models or new machine learning & data science algorithms)

70 - Business & Strategy (includes marketing, finance, & entrepreneurship)

18 - Career & Leadership (includes professional development)

25 - Data & Analytics (all aspects of data collection, management, and usage)

26 - Design & Creative Arts (drawing, graphic design, painting, photography, movies, music, video, etc.) - writing is a separate category, below

49 - Education & Learning (for teachers or students, formal or informal, of all ages)

75 - Ethics & Society (includes culture, DEI, privacy, sustainability)

11 - Health & Wellness (physical, mental, emotional, spiritual)

27 - Law & Policy (includes enterprise governance)

90 - Multiple AI Applications (using AI and ML to solve problems or meet needs)

9 - Parenting & Family Life (relationships with children and with parents)

34 - Product Development (includes product management)

21 - Relationships (with humans or with AI)

11 - Science & Research (academia, biosciences, neuroscience, etc.)

29 - Technology (includes tech industry, cybersecurity, blockchain, crypto)

25 - Writing & Language (linguistics and authoring articles or books and marketing them)

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