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Trompe l'Art's avatar
Trompe l'Art
Jan 1Edited

I did not know in which category "creative collaboration with AI" would fiti, like my last publication is the clearest example, prompting: " monologue of a snowflake ending with a new year greetings", it took some editing to get the tone right ;

"Appendix to the index of celestial irregularities..." I wanted to write a Christmas story and so prompted the pitch of a fight between angels to escort Santa.

When I asked chatGPT to propose some unusual Christmas story with title :"Not a Christmas Story I got incredibly boring suggestions

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Karen Spinner's avatar
Karen Spinner
Nov 22

Thank you for doing this! Like your categories better than what I had! 🙏

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