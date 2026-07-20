Happy July! Here’s the latest news on our collaborative She Writes AI Everywhere book series.

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Our call for chapter proposals for ‘Book3’ closed on June 30 and our chapter list is now confirmed.

And now, we are delighted to announce that:

Our Book3 collaboration stream will have 36 chapters in three more volumes in 2027!

All chapters will be written by authors from the SheWritesAI Community, representing 16 countries (66% of our authors hail from outside the USA). Topics across the 36 chapters will include key AI application domains such as healthcare, and as usual we’ll have a strong focus across Business, Home, How To, Learning, and Society & Ethics.

Learn more about Book3 and our book collaborations:

The 36 confirmed authors in this third collaboration stream are: Abi Awomosu, Abi | Kids First AI, Amanda Jeanne, Amy Benner Anand, Blessing Okpala, PhD, Carey Lening, Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D., Christine Olukere, Puffinwalker, Cristina, Daria Cupareanu, Daria's Tech Musings, Debbie Reynolds, Dee McCrorey, Effrosyni Paza, erin spencer, Dr. Gigi Magan, Heather Baker, Ida-Emilia Kaukonen, Jenn McRae, Karen Marie Frederiksen, Karen Smiley, Louise Humpington, Mahelet G Fikru, Margaret Spence, AI.Mirror, Monashree Rath, 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵, Patricia Gestoso, Poojitha Marreddy, Rebecca Sutter, The Strategic Linguist, Shi Kang'ethe, StacyLynn Sullivan, Sumaiya Shrabony, and Girl Meets GPT by Werlene.

Like the book2 stream, we currently expect to publish the results of this book3 collaboration stream in three volumes: Volume 5, Volume 6, and Volume 7. Specific subtitles and cover designs will follow.

If you’d like to be a ‘beta reader’ for our books and receive a free early draft (ARC, or Advance Review Copy), please volunteer here to let us know what AI topics you most want to read about, and we’ll send those volumes to you:

Become an ARC reader

No commitments are yet in place for a fourth book collaboration stream in 2027. If you’re interested in writing with us, either on a future book or on guest posts, join our free, inclusive community and let’s chat!

Questions, comments, or ideas? You’re welcome to reply to this email, DM, restack, or join our Subscriber Chat - whatever works best for you.

Other Ways To Support: To help cover book-related costs (ISBNs, proof copies, etc.) as well as other community services, we are now accepting donations via paid subscriptions. We can also now accept one-time tips through Stripe (‘digital ink’). All donation sizes are welcome and help keep these book opportunities free for all authors worldwide! Read more here.

Thanks as always for your support in every form! We appreciate it all. Hearts, shares, restacks, and comments are all awesome!