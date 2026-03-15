Kauna Malgwi is a clinical psychologist who spent years experiencing the industry’s devastating psychological harms as a Facebook moderator. She suffered PTSD after prolonged exposure to graphic warfare content.

A recent post by Abi Awomosu helped me see the practical application of Timnit Gebru’s vision for the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (DAIR) that I wrote about in my last post. Gebru’s organization is helping Malgwi turn suffering into action.

Applying her own personal trauma and training as a psychologist, Malgwi has become a leading voice for “ghost workers”—the millions of hidden laborers who prepare the data AI needs to function. These workers are often paid less than two dollars an hour to tag images, transcribe audio, and filter out graphic violence so that AI models can “learn” to identify objects and remove toxic content. This invisible workforce is the essential foundation of AI; without them, AI models would not be safe, accurate, or reliable. With DAIR’s backing, she has moved from survivor to expert, leading a funded clinical program for the entire workforce.

Photo-Illustration by TIME (Source: Courtesy of Kauna Malgwi)

Awomosu’s post captures the essence of this partnership perfectly:

Malgwi is “a clinical psychologist who co-researched with DAIR while witnessing the psychological toll of content moderation work; she founded the Digital Rights and Mental Health Initiative Africa to build (…) mental health infrastructure specifically for the people the AI industry processes and discards.” Awomosu notes, “She didn’t study the problem from outside it. She built the response from (…) inside.”

Gebru founded DAIR to do more than just write academic papers; she built an organization to provide the funding, legal support, and professional networks that allow independent researchers/advocates like Malgwi to secure resources. With DAIR’s support, Malgwi developed a pilot program designed to provide various forms of professional therapy to data workers, offering a direct response to a workforce where psychological injuries are a predictable result of the labor required to train AI.

Specifically, DAIR’s ecosystem supported Malgwi in:

Building Mental Health Infrastructure: Through her non-profit, she is creating support frameworks for data laborers.

Launching a Clinical Pilot: DAIR provided the research tools for Malgwi’s proposal to provide various forms of therapy to workers in need, and interventions designed specifically for the risks of digital labor.

This is ethical AI put into practice. DAIR, an independent institute, provides support for a clinical psychologist to build programs and even testify at the European Parliament. Her testimony in February 2024 directly influenced the negotiations for the Platform Workers’ Directive, a piece of legislation aimed at improving working conditions and clarifying the employment status of digital laborers.

Thank you to Abi Awomosu for the inspiration for this post about Kauna Malgwi. This is a great real-world example of how Timnit Gebru’s organization, DAIR is making ethical AI a reality, not just platitudes.

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See Abi Awomosu’s post: What They Call 'Niche' Is the Only Thing That Scales

Read Kauna Malgwi’s full intervention proposal here: Malgwi, K. (2025) A Mental Health Intervention for Data Workers. In: M. Miceli, A. Dinika, K. Kauffman, C. Salim Wagner, & L. Sachenbacher (eds.). Data Workers‘ Inquiry. Creative Commons BY 4.0. https://data-workers.org/kauna.

Data Workers’ Inquiry | DAIR

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