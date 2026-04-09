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Iwette Rapoport's avatar
Iwette Rapoport
25m

Thank you, Farida. Thoughtful, generous, and genuinely well-framed questions. You pulled out the practical core of the chapter: that governance has to become real where most people actually meet AI.

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