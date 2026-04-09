Here we are in the She Writes AI interview series, where we talk with the authors behind AI Everywhere, Volume 1 to explore their insights, experiences, and guidance on building AI that is ethical, responsible, and human-centered.

This is the eighth episode in the interview series, and today we are joined by Iwette Rapoport. Her Chapter 24, “Stop Prompt Gambling: How to Govern AI-Human Collaboration”, offers a critical examination of how we can move beyond the “gambling” nature of AI interactions toward more deliberate, accountable collaboration.

She brings a wealth of practical insight to this topic, especially in her focus on how to govern the smallest, yet most pivotal, unit of AI use.

As the closing chapter author in this collection, her perspective provides readers with something immediately actionable, regardless of the tools or models they use. She emphasizes that the real power in AI collaboration lies in the governance mechanisms we build into the interaction itself, ensuring that humans remain in control, rather than leaving outcomes to chance or fluency.

In this conversation, she explores how to shift from “prompt gambling” to a more disciplined, repeatable, and accountable way of working with AI.

Below is her full interview response to Farida Khalaf’s questions on Chapter 24 from AI Everywhere, Volume 1.

Topic: Governance in Human-AI Collaboration (Chapter 24)

Intended Audience: For tech leaders, developers, designers, and organizational decision-makers who want to move beyond ad-hoc prompting and establish disciplined, governed human AI collaboration, ensuring reliability, accountability, and responsible use of AI in real-world workflows.

Part 1: The Global Tribe & The Mission

The Practitioner’s Voice: Iwette Rapoport, you are the final author in our journey of 26 multidisciplinary scholars. Your chapter tackles the ‘gambling’ nature of current AI use. Why did you feel it was essential to close this book with a focus on governance in the chat thread?

Iwette: Governance in the chat thread matters because it is the smallest operational unit where the interaction can still be governed in real time. That is where drift appears, where fluency can override judgment, and where a user still has the chance to slow things down, set conditions, and correct course.

My chapter is therefore very practical. It is not about finding the perfect prompt. It is about how to work more diligently with AI so that the collaboration becomes more reliable, more disciplined, and more accountable. If you govern your own thread, more of the control remains in your hands: what the system is asked to do, how facts are handled, when it should pause, and how responsibility is retained.

I think it is a fitting way to close the book because it gives readers something they can apply immediately, regardless of which model or tool they use next. The larger governance questions matter, but the thread is where most people actually meet the system. That is why it is also where governance has to become practical.

Beyond the Hype: Our book aims to move beyond AI myths. In your experience, why do so many professionals treat LLM prompting as a ‘magic trick’ rather than a governed business process?

Iwette: Many professionals treated prompting as a magic trick because early use of LLMs rewarded fluency, speed, and novelty. You could type a few lines, get something that looked impressive, and feel as though the difficult part had already been solved. That made prompting easy to market, easy to share, and easy to mythologize.

But that logic does not hold for serious use. Once you work with AI repeatedly in a professional context, you begin to see the limits: drift, hallucinations, false confidence, inconsistent outputs, and subtle shifts that can corrupt quality over time. You also discover that the same copy-paste prompt does not behave identically in every context. Depending on the thread it lands in, the output can differ significantly, because the interaction history, constraints, and behavioral tone of the thread already shape what the model does next.

At that point, prompting stops looking like a trick and starts looking like an under-governed process. If you are building a business, deploying AI in an organization, or using it in work that carries consequences, you need more than a clever prompt. You need working conditions, review logic, boundaries, and correction mechanisms. In other words, you need governance in the interaction, not just prompting at the start.

Part 2: Technical Deep Dive: The End of “Prompt Gambling”

Defining the Gamble: The title of your chapter is provocative: ‘Stop Prompt Gambling.’ For the non-technical listeners, what exactly are we ‘gambling’ with when we send a prompt to an LLM without a governance framework?

Iwette: What we are gambling with is not only the output. We are also gambling with our judgment, our time, our reputation, and in some cases our decisions. The interaction with AI is asymmetric in a very important way: the model does not bear the consequences of what it produces. We do.

A response may look well-structured, confident, and useful. That is part of the risk, because fluency can mask error. If one important component is wrong, hallucinated, or contextually off, the output can still nudge a person to change direction, start something, stop something, or trust a conclusion too early. The human carries the consequence; the model does not.

That is why I use the term “prompt gambling.” Without a governance framework, you are not just asking a question. You are placing trust into a probabilistic system without having defined the conditions under which that trust should be limited, tested, corrected, or withdrawn.

The Collaboration Method: You spell out specific methods for human-AI collaboration. Can you walk us through the ‘skeleton’ of a governed chat thread? How do we move from a single-turn prompt to a high-fidelity collaborative loop?

Iwette: The shift from a single prompt to a governed collaboration starts by defining the working conditions of the thread. I usually begin with a mode, a protocol, and a simple instruction like “ask if unsure.” That tells the system what kind of work this is, what standards apply, and that it should not fill gaps fluently when uncertainty appears.

From there, the skeleton becomes quite simple: first define the task and boundary, then define how facts should be handled, then define what should happen when drift appears. In my own work, that means I actively use pauses and friction checks. If the interaction starts to become too fluent, too agreeable, or too loosely framed, I stop it, reset the thread conditions, and continue under tighter control.

So the method is not “write one clever prompt and hope for the best.” It is an iterative loop: set the mode, constrain the task, require clarification when needed, interrupt drift when it appears, review the output, and continue only under conditions that keep the collaboration usable. Over time, that makes the co-working space more disciplined and more valuable, even though it never becomes perfectly stable.

A governed thread is less like issuing a command and more like setting operating conditions for an interaction.

Precision vs. Randomness: LLMs are inherently non-deterministic. How does your governance method help a user achieve stable, repeatable outcomes in an environment designed for probabilistic outputs?

Iwette: LLMs are probabilistic, so the goal is not to make them deterministic. The goal is to make the collaboration more bounded, more inspectable, and more correctable. That is a different standard, but it is a much more realistic one.

In practice, governance helps by narrowing the behavioral space in which the interaction unfolds. When you define the mode, the task boundary, the fact-handling rules, and the conditions for interruption or clarification, you reduce unnecessary variance. You are not removing randomness altogether, but you are making it less likely that the system drifts into the wrong register, overstates confidence, or quietly changes the quality of the output without being noticed.

Stable outcomes do not come from the prompt alone. They come from repeated conditions: the same standards, the same correction rules, the same stop points, and the same understanding of what counts as good enough. In that sense, repeatability is not only a property of the model. It is also a property of the collaboration.

So no, the outcome will not be identical every time. But you get a much better chance of achieving stable and repeatable quality because the interaction is no longer loose. The protocols define the workspace: what we are doing, what we are not doing, and how correction happens when the system starts to move in the wrong direction.

Part 3: The Interconnected AI Stack

The Agentic Connection: Lakshmi Veeramani (Chapter 23) discusses Agentic AI systems that act autonomously toward goals. How does your ‘Chat Governance’ act as the Interface Layer for these autonomous agents, ensuring the human stays in control?

Iwette: I see chat governance as part of the interface layer because it is where human control becomes operational rather than abstract. Agentic systems may reason, retrieve, call tools, and act toward goals, but someone still has to define the conditions under which that autonomy is allowed to operate. My work focuses on that human-side control surface: what this system is here to do, what it must not do, when it should ask, when it should pause, when it must escalate, and who remains accountable for the result.

That matters even more with agents than with ordinary chat use, because the system is no longer only generating language. It may also be triggering workflows, using tools, or shaping decisions that continue downstream. In that environment, chat governance acts as an interface layer by making boundaries, review conditions, and interruption points explicit. It helps ensure that autonomy stays bounded rather than vague.

In practice, this means the human should not meet the agent only at the end, after it has already acted. The human needs visibility and control at meaningful points in the loop: before execution in higher-risk cases, during drift or uncertainty, and after output when review or correction is needed. That is why I think governance in the interaction matters so much. It is one of the places where real control can still be exercised before probabilistic reasoning turns into real-world consequence.

So I would say my chat governance does not replace the larger observability and policy layers Lakshmi describes. It complements them. It is the micro-control layer at the human–system boundary, where autonomy is translated into working conditions, stop rules, and retained human responsibility.

The Cybersecurity Lens: In my Cybersecurity chapter (Chapter 19), I highlight the ‘accountability gap’. From your perspective, is ‘prompt gambling’ a security risk? Can lack of governance lead to accidental data leakage or ‘jailbreaking’ of corporate policies?

Iwette: Yes — I think “prompt gambling” can become a security risk, especially in corporate settings. When people use powerful models without clear boundaries, they do not just risk weak outputs. They also risk creating an accountability gap around what data was shared, what instructions governed the interaction, what internal policies were implicitly overridden, and who is responsible for the result. In that sense, lack of governance can absolutely contribute to accidental data leakage or policy-level “jail-breaking” — often not through a dramatic breach, but through everyday improvisation that quietly bypasses controls.

The important point is that this does not sit only at the model level. It also sits at the level of workflow design, access control, role clarity, and human oversight. A model may be technically secure in one sense, but still be used insecurely if employees paste sensitive material into the wrong environment, treat outputs as approved when they are not, or let the system operate beyond its intended scope.

That is why I argue for governing the interaction itself. Different levels of human involvement matter here. Human-in-the-loop, human-on-the-loop, and human-over-the-loop are not abstract design choices; they change the risk profile. The more authority is delegated to the system without strong boundaries, traceability, and review, the easier it becomes for leakage, drift, or procedural override to occur without anyone fully owning it.

So my answer would be: yes, prompt gambling is a security risk but as a socio-technical governance failure, not just a prompting mistake. The issue is not only whether the model can be jail-broken. It is whether the organization has allowed human-AI interaction to become a weak point in its own control environment.

Most corporate “jail-breaking” is banal before it is spectacular. It often looks like:

“just paste this in”

“let’s see what it says”

“use the public tool for speed”

“we’ll review later”

“it’s only internal”

That is why organizations need governance for employee interaction with AI, not just governance of the tool itself.

The Governance Synergy: Soribel Feliz (Chapter 20) argues that privacy and security experts are the best AI governors. How do your methods for collaboration governance provide the telemetry and ‘reasoning traces’ that a Governance Lead needs to see?

Iwette: My methods for collaboration governance do not produce full internal reasoning traces in the technical sense, but they do make the interaction far more inspectable. They create governance traces: what task the system was given, what protocol applied, where uncertainty was flagged, where the human interrupted or corrected, what thresholds triggered review, and who retained responsibility for the result.

That kind of visibility matters because a Governance Lead does not only need to know what the system produced, but under what conditions the collaboration was allowed to unfold. Without that, it becomes very easy to misname the failure. The output looks wrong, so the label lands on the model, when the real problem may have been in the framing, the permissions, the missing stop rule, the absent review condition, or the weak control over what the system was allowed to do.

That is why I see collaboration governance as complementary to privacy and security governance, not separate from it. Privacy and security experts are essential, but I would not treat them as sufficient on their own, because the failure surface is not only technical. In my experience, AI governance works best when small interdisciplinary teams can see the technical layer, the workflow layer, and the human interaction layer at the same time. The task is not only to secure the system. It is to govern the conditions under which it is used well enough that misnaming does not send intervention to the wrong layer.

Part 4: Ethics & The Human Signal

Relational Governance: Sydnor Hain (they/them) (Chapter 3) advocates for relational ethics over rules. Does your method for ‘governing’ a chat thread foster a better ‘relationship’ with the AI, or is it purely a tactical control mechanism?”

Iwette: I would not describe it as purely a tactical control mechanism, but I also would not romanticize it as a relationship in a human sense. What my method does is create a more disciplined form of interaction. It asks the human to stay present, set boundaries, notice drift, interrupt when needed, and remain responsible for the result.

So in that sense, yes, it can produce a better relationship with the AI, but only if we mean a better governed interaction, not emotional closeness. From my perspective, ethics and rules work best together here. Relational sensitivity matters because you need to notice drift, false confidence, pressure to continue, and subtle overreach as they emerge. But rules matter too, because without explicit protocols, boundaries, and stop conditions, the interaction becomes too easy to flatter, trust, or continue past the point where judgment should have re-entered.

So I would say the strongest form of “relational governance” is not rules instead of relationship. It is a governed interaction where attention and constraint work together.

The ‘Ikigai-Risk’ of Prompting: Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai (Chapter 4) warns that AI can lead to emptiness if it replaces our agency. By using your governance methods, are we actually increasing our agency by becoming directors of the AI rather than just passive observers?

Iwette: Yes, I think so. Passive prompting reduces the human role too far. If people treat AI as something they can simply prompt, admire, and accept, then their agency starts to thin out. They are no longer really directing the work; they are reacting to it.

By contrast, governance methods increase agency because they require the human to remain active throughout the interaction. You have to define the mode, set the boundary, decide how facts should be handled, notice when drift appears, interrupt when necessary, and review whether the output is actually good enough. That is a very different posture from passive observation.

So yes, I do think governed collaboration can increase human agency. Not because the AI becomes harmless, but because the human stops behaving like a spectator and starts behaving like a responsible director of the interaction. That, to me, is one of the most important differences between prompting and governing.

Part 5: Actionable Awareness & Future Vision

The Prompt Audit: If a leader wants to ‘stop the gambling’ in their department this week, what is the first rule they should implement for how their team uses LLM chat threads?

Iwette: If a leader wants to stop the gambling this week, I would start with one simple rule: every work-related LLM thread should begin with an explicit mode, a fact-handling rule, and a clear statement of responsibility. In other words, employees should not just prompt the system; they should define what kind of work the thread is for, how uncertain or sensitive material must be handled, and who remains accountable for the result.

That is a small operational change, but it has large effects. It immediately makes the interaction more disciplined and more inspectable. From there, the organization can build out the wider governance layer: thresholds, owners, review conditions, follow-through, and escalation logic. In my view, that is how you begin moving from prompt culture to governed use.

The Final Message: What is the one thing you want a reader to do differently in their next chat thread to ensure they are building a ‘Code with Conscience’?

Iwette: Before your next work-related chat thread, stop treating the prompt as the whole method. Define the working conditions first: what this thread is for, what it must not do, how facts should be handled, when the model should stop and ask, and who remains responsible for the result. That one shift — from prompting to governed interaction — changes the quality of everything that follows.

Stop treating prompts as the method. The real work begins when you define the conditions of the interaction, what the system should do, what it must not do, and how responsibility is retained.

AI does not carry accountability: you do. Without governance in the interaction, every prompt becomes a gamble with your judgment, your time, and your outcomes.

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Why This Matters

Reading Iwette Rapoport’s perspective, challenges us to rethink how we collaborate with AI systems at a fundamental level. Her focus on governance —specifically within the chat thread — reminds us that effective AI collaboration isn’t about clever prompts or quick fixes; it’s about designing an interaction where control, responsibility, and accountability remain firmly in human hands. Iwette Rapoport’s message is clear: to build a “Code with Conscience,” we must govern our interactions with AI carefully and deliberately, from the outset.

As we finish this interview, Iwette’s closing thoughts leave us with a powerful reminder: governance isn’t an afterthought, but an essential part of the collaboration process. By defining the conditions of each interaction and taking responsibility for the results, we not only ensure more stable outcomes but also preserve our agency in a world increasingly shaped by AI. For anyone navigating the AI landscape especially in a professional setting, this approach is invaluable, marking the difference between passive use and proactive, responsible innovation.

Thank you, Iwette Rapoport, for your profound insights, and for contributing a vital perspective to this important conversation. For readers seeking more actionable steps, be sure to check out Iwette’s chapter in the book and her ongoing work on Ghost Logic, she explores how AI is actually governed in the real world, inside chat threads, under pressure, and across teams navigating fast-moving systems.

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References

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