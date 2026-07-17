Blessing Okpala, PhD is our guest author for this Herstory profile on Prof. Rita Orji. Blessing proposed profiling Rita to showcase her leadership in building technologies with under-served people at the center, not as an afterthought. Enjoy!

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Introduction

Owelli is a close-knit town in Enugu State, Nigeria. Life there follows the sun and season, shaped by how much cassava and yams families can harvest each season.

In that town lived a little girl who loved picking up broken radios and bicycles, taking them apart, and putting them back together. She taught herself because she was curious about how things worked. Back in those years, there was no electricity or running water. Her parents, Maria and Okonkwo Orji, had never gone to school. They were farmers raising nine children with what they grew. Still, this daughter had a passion for numbers and machines that no one in the family could explain, and no one tried to hold her back.

That girl’s name is Rita Orji.

Photo provided by Prof. Rita Orji and used with her permission

Today, that same girl, who had never used a computer until her first day in a computer science lecture hall, serves on the United Nations Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence. She works with Nobel Prize winners and Turing Award recipients to produce scientific evidence that informs global discussions about AI’s opportunities, risks, societal impacts, and governance.

If you have never heard her name before today, you are about to understand why that needs to change.

From a Village Without Light to a Love for Mathematics

Even as a little girl, Rita had always dreamed big. Even as a child in Owelli, she told people she wanted to be a professor one day. This was a bold dream: no one in her immediate circle had earned a master’s degree or PhD, much less become a professor. Mathematics was where she first showed the world what she was made of. She excelled at it so impressively in secondary school that she was selected to participate in the Mathematical Olympiad at just thirteen years old, competing against some of the brightest young minds.

When it was time to choose a university course, computer science made sense to her, even though she had never used a computer before. “I’m the type of person who likes to make and figure out things,” she would later explain. She wanted a career where she could build, create, and solve problems without limits or a set routine.

She was admitted to Nnamdi Azikiwe University to study Computer Science. Imagine being accepted into a computing program and only touching your first computer when you arrive on campus. Most people would have been scared, but Rita adapted, worked hard, and refused to be outdone. She graduated at the top of her class with First Class Honors, while also making time for student politics and campus life. She wasn’t just brilliant; she was fully engaged and active in everything she did.

Becoming the First Woman from Owelli to Earn a PhD

This is where the story becomes bigger than one woman’s talent. It is all about the courage it takes to be the first.

In Rita’s hometown, which had about fifty thousand people at the time, girls were often encouraged to prioritize marriage and family life over advanced education. Pursuing a doctorate, let alone becoming a professor, was not a path many young women around her had been encouraged to imagine. Rita chose a different path. Ambition beyond that was not usually an option for girls.

Impressively, Rita rewrote that menu.

She went on to earn a Master’s degree at Middle East Technical University in Turkey, where she was the only Black student in her program, before moving to Canada to pursue her PhD at the University of Saskatchewan as a prestigious Vanier Scholar, one of the country’s most competitive doctoral awards. When she completed her PhD, she became the very first woman from her hometown of 50,000 people to earn one.

Read that again. Fifty thousand people. First woman!

“Being the first woman to earn a PhD from my native town… I want to remove barriers against women’s education,” she has said, “using myself as an example.” And it worked. Her story didn’t just inspire people from afar; it changed what families back home thought was possible. Educated women in her community began to be celebrated rather than overlooked. Parents began pointing to her and telling their daughters, “You could be like Rita.”

She didn’t wait until she was famous to start giving back. In 2002, while she was still a young woman pursuing an undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Rita founded a nonprofit called Education for Women and the Less Privileged in Nigeria. The organization offers mentorship and scholarships to girls who, like her, have talent but not always a clear way to use it.

The Scientist Who Builds Technology With a Heart

So, what does Rita Orji actually do?

She builds apps, games, and digital tools that gently nudge people toward better choices for their health, their communities, and their wellbeing, using something called “persuasive technology”. Think of it this way: you know how a good friend can encourage you, without nagging, to drink more water, walk a little more, or take care of your mind? Rita’s life’s work is figuring out how to design phones, apps, and games that offer that same gentle encouragement to millions of people at once and in ways that truly respect who they are.

And that “who they are” part matters enormously to her. Rita has spent years proving something many tech companies overlook: that a health app built for someone in Toronto might completely fail someone in Lagos, because culture, age, and background change what motivates a person. She has researched how men and women respond differently to rewards and competition depending on whether they come from cultures that prize community or individual achievement. She has built games that teach African youth about sexual health privately and without shame. She has designed tools to track mental health during COVID-19 lockdowns and interactive stories that help people feel the urgency of climate change rather than just reading statistics about it.

Underneath every project is the same conviction: technology should be built with under-served people at the center, not as an afterthought.

Today, Rita is a full professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, where she holds one of the country’s prestigious research titles, the Canada Research Chair in Persuasive Technology, and leads her own Persuasive Computing Lab. She is also an NSERC Arthur B. McDonald Fellow, Canada’s top prize for early career researchers in Science and Engineering. She has published more than 400 research papers and has already been cited over 12,000 times by other scientists, reflecting her work’s substantial influence across human–computer interaction, persuasive technology, digital health, and responsible AI. She has consistently ranked among the top 2% of scientists worldwide according to Stanford University’s global rankings. She is a Fellow of the African Academy of Sciences and a member of the Royal Society of Canada, one of the highest honors a scholar in Canada can receive.

A Seat at the World’s Table

In February 2026, something happened that put Rita Orji’s name alongside some of the biggest figures shaping humanity’s future.

The United Nations General Assembly appointed her to the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, a new 40-member group created under the UN’s Global Digital Compact. It is the first global scientific panel dedicated entirely to studying how AI affects societies and economies worldwide. Rita now sits alongside people like Yoshua Bengio, the Turing Award-winning “godfather of AI,” and Maria Ressa, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist, in a room full of the world’s most influential minds on technology.

Rita was selected as one of the panel’s 40 international experts, a remarkable milestone for a girl from Owelli who had never used a computer until she was admitted to study computer science at university.

She has also spoken before the UN Commission on the Status of Women, addressed Canada’s House of Commons on health innovation, delivered more than 35 keynote addresses and over a hundred invited talks worldwide, and been featured in the media more than 250 times, including BBC, CBC, and Nigeria’s NTA. Through it all, she has stayed true to the mission she brought from Owelli: to open doors for people the world often overlooks.

Why This Story Matters

Prof. Rita Orji’s life proves something SheWritesAI wants to say clearly, which is: brilliance doesn’t care where you live. It doesn’t matter if your village has no electricity, if your parents never had a diploma, or if no one who looks like you has ever done what you dream of doing. The only thing that matters is whether you are willing to keep going.

Somewhere right now, a little girl is taking apart something she isn’t supposed to touch, just to see how it works. Rita’s story is the reminder that little girl and all of us need: curiosity, no matter where it begins, can one day earn a seat at the table where the future of the world is decided.

Watch Some of Her Keynotes

UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance. Opening Sessions - Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance - Day 1. Prof. Orji begins speaking at 1:32:10 into the recording. 2026-07-06.

We at SheWritesAI salute Prof. Rita Orji for her leadership on designing interactive technologies to empower people, improve lives, and contribute to solving many societal problems. We would love to profile other women who, like Rita, are pushing the AI industry towards behaviors that are more equitable, more responsible, and more humane. We also welcome profile suggestions for women who are technical leaders in AI. Please drop nominations in comments on this post or in our Subscriber Chat.

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About The Author

Blessing Okpala, PhD is a product designer, UX storyteller, and researcher (PhD, MBA) passionate about creating inclusive digital experiences and solving real-world challenges through design, HCI, and AI integration. She publishes Design With Blessing and volunteers with SheWritesAI as the website designer for AI Everywhere Books. Subscribe here:

References

Dr. Rita Orji, Dalhousie University Faculty of Computer Science, last accessed 2026-07-17.

Dalhousie News:

“Panel Members”, The United Nations Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, last accessed 2026-07-17.

“Rita Orji Bucked Tradition in Her Hometown to Forge a Career in Tech”, by Blythe Hunter / FASHION Magazine, 2019-11-19.

“Woman Crush Wednesday: Rita Orji”, WIE-UISB (Women in Engineering, University of Ibadan Students Branch) on Medium, 2020-07-22.

Rita Orji's personal research repository at Dalhousie University, accessed 2026-07-17.

“Inclusion and Diversity are a Default”, Lu Xu / My East Coast Experience, 2018-08-24.

“Rita Orji”, Wikipedia, last accessed 2026-07-17.

Rita Orji on LinkedIn, last accessed 2026-07-17.

Rita Orji on Google Scholar, last accessed 2026-07-17.

Private correspondence and discussions between Rita Orji and Blessing Okpala