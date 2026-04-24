This post of Herstory represents my first collaboration. A recent Substack Note that Ileana Marcut wrote was timely and fit beautifully into the type of stories I like to cover about women innovators. I reached out to see if she was interested in collaborating with me, and she obliged. I wrote the Introduction and she produced the Solution Overview. — Celeste

Introduction

On April 5, 2026, a new open-source AI tool was released on GitHub and became a breakout success, gaining 23,000 stars in just 48 hours while hitting remarkable benchmarks. Designed to address what its creator calls “AI amnesia,” MemPalace was met with genuine excitement from developers impressed by both its architecture and performance. While high-profile AI releases on GitHub are increasingly common, what sets this one apart is the unlikely person behind it, actress Milla Jovovich, and the firestorm that followed.

Despite its immediate success, the project drew sharp skepticism from parts of the developer community. Critics questioned Jovovich’s role, reducing her to a “celebrity face,” due to her lack of GitHub history. As an actress, she could not possibly be the mind behind a serious technical innovation.

Jovovich was transparent from the beginning: she is the project’s architect, using her AI agent, “Lu,” to assist with coding. You know, “vibe coding” that the Tech Bros are telling us we should all be doing, except if you’re a celebrity who happens to be a woman. And in order to get a high-quality product produced quickly, she brought an experienced technologist on board, Ben Sigman.

What Jovovich did is precisely what founders, visionaries, and architects have always done. She identified a real problem, designed a novel solution, and brought in expert collaborators to help execute it. That approach is not only normal in tech — it is often celebrated, as long as the founder fits the expected mold.

The Problem Jovovich is Solving

After finding that current generative AI tools suffer from “amnesia” — losing context and discarding valuable problem-solving history — rather than accept this limitation, Jovovich decided to fix the problem in an incredibly novel way.

The Memory Palace, also known as the Method of Loci (Latin for “method of places”), is an ancient Greek mnemonic technique used for centuries to support recall. MemPalace applies this concept to AI memory by retaining conversations locally, rather than summarizing them in the cloud, a process that often loses important detail. Conversations are organized into a digital architecture of wings, halls, and rooms, allowing information to be stored word‑for‑word and retrieved based on its location within that structure, much like human spatial memory.

MemPalace’s story isn’t about another popular app. It’s about who gets to be recognized as an innovator and why a woman’s ideas are often treated with skepticism. In an industry that prides itself on disruption, Jovovich exposed blatant bias in the male-dominated system when she dared to build something new without asking permission to belong.

Ileana’s Solution Overview

MemPalace is a tool that stores files on your own computer and makes them available to AI assistants. The tool has no interface, no rooms to walk through, no buttons to click.

You use it directly with your AI assistant. Or, better said, your AI uses it.

It acts as an additional brain for your AI. It can add information into AI and pull things back whenever it needs to.

At its core, MemPalace:

Stores your content exactly as it is, not as AI-generated summaries

Helps AI retrieve relevant information

Manages structure and indexing

Allows AI assistants to connect and use it

It does not write for you, generate ideas, or think.

Open & Local-First

MemPalace is built on open architecture. The code is publicly available, your files live on your own computer in standard formats, nothing is sent to the cloud, and you don’t need an account or subscription to use it.

ChatGPT Memory, Notion AI, and Claude Projects use a closed architecture, which means the code is private, your content lives on the company’s servers in their own format, and you access it through their app.

One Memory, Multiple AIs

MemPalace isn’t tied to a single assistant. Through Model Context Protocol (MCP), different AI tools can connect to the same memory. That means you don’t have to duplicate context across tools and your memory becomes a shared layer.

How your data is structured and organized in the Palace:

Wing - the broadest category

Rooms - topics inside a wing

Hall - memory-type filter

Closet - short summary pointing to originals

Drawer - verbatim original content

Tunnel - cross-reference link between rooms across wings

Beyond the interesting naming, the elements were chosen because each one maps to a specific retrieval operation the system performs. This approach is what keeps retrieval accurate as the archive grows.

Memory as a Design Medium

Memory is becoming one of the most important, and least understood, parts of AI. It shapes how AI consumes data and what it produces. What AI can do increasingly depends on what it remembers.

And yet for most users, memory feels like a black box. Something the AI just has. They may see what’s stored, but not what’s retrieved, or what actually gets used when the AI responds. For many of us designing AI products, it can feel like a black box too. A technical layer we build around rather than design into.

MemPalace points to a different approach: keep the original data (local!), keep retrieval auditable, ground outputs in real context.

A Guide for Those Who Wish to Install:

I installed MemPalace using Claude Code.

I provided a link to MemPalace GitHub Claude set up an isolated workspace on my computer Downloaded MemPalace and the pieces it needs Registered it with Claude Code so I could use it without memorizing commands Pointed it at a folder I wanted it to remember The first time I searched, an AI model (~79 MB) was downloaded as part of the system

That’s it. The entire setup was a conversation!

Adding Data in the “Palace”

MemPalace reads files from folders:

You have to put files in a folder

Tell your AI (or run the command) to mine data

It gets indexed and becomes searchable

You repeat this whenever you have new content.

How to Use It

MemPalace works with any AI tool that supports MCP (Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Gemini). I used Claude Code because it has a direct plugin integration, but the mechanism is the same across tools.

Two ways to interact with it:

Natural language: Ask your AI in plain English and the AI runs the command.

Slash commands (in Claude Code it’s like using skills): /mempalace:mine — add content from a folder /mempalace:search — find something in the palace /mempalace:status — see what’s stored /mempalace:init — set up a new wing /mempalace:help — list all commands



What I Did

To test how it works, I put 22 of my Substack articles in a folder and asked MemPalace to read them. It broke them into 652 pieces, organized under a wing called memplace_experiment.

Then I added a Claude Code session and mined it as a conversation. 324 more pieces, organized under a wing called mempalace_setup.

Next, I used Claude to build a voice guideline from my own articles that I could then verify against the source files. What I validated is that the tool works.

Now, it’s time to add more data. The performance advantage is supposed to show up as the archive grows.

The entire interaction is easy. There’s no separate app to open; it lives inside the AI tool I already use every day.

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About the Authors

Ileana is a Product Strategist, UX Designer, and Founder at Creative Glue Lab. Her Substack UX + AI provides clarity and insights on how to build and design with and for AI. Subscribe here:

Celeste Garcia is a former Microsoftee, and the author of the speculative fiction novel AI BABY, she writes at the intersection of technology, ethics, and imagination—pondering how AI is reshaping everything we think we know. Subscribe here: