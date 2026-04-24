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Lipgloss and LLMs's avatar
Lipgloss and LLMs
3h

It makes me sad that she received criticism for this genius idea! She saw a problem, used the resources available and came up with a brilliant idea. I thought the main purpose of AI was to bring everyone along despite of their background? I dont see anyone being skeptical of Meek Mill, a famous singer, with his current business plans with Anthropic🤷🏾‍♀️

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