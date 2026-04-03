This article is a continuation of our series of profiles on women who have shaped AI technologies and systems. For more Herstory profiles like these, subscribe to She Writes AI (free).

One of the most significant advancements in modern AI was relegated to … a poster. That’s right. At the leading computer vision conference, Fei-Fei Li intended to unveil her massive labeled image set known as ImageNet. It would eventually become the foundation of modern AI. She was not granted a presentation slot but was offered a table tucked way in a corner of the Miami Beach convention center flanked by a few posters.

In 2006, as an assistant professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana‑Champaign, Fei‑Fei Li began conceptualizing what would become one of the most transformative projects in AI history: ImageNet. Fresh off her PhD from CalTech, she had a simple, yet radical realization. The explosion of images online could be harnessed to create a massive, organized visual dataset modeled on human cognition. At the time, computer vision relied on tiny, hand‑curated datasets and hand‑engineered features. The field had not yet considered scale. Li’s idea challenged the prevailing wisdom: even the most sophisticated algorithm couldn’t work well if the data it learned from didn’t reflect the complexity and diversity of the real world.

Fei-Fei Li

When Li moved to Princeton in 2007, a pivotal moment arrived. She met Christiane Fellbaum, a linguist and director of WordNet — a comprehensive lexical database mapping relationships between words. Fellbaum had imagined adding reference images to WordNet entries. Li imagined something far more ambitious: a massive‑scale training dataset with thousands of labeled examples for each category, something that could fundamentally transform how AI learns to see. This exchange between two women researchers resulted in a revolution.

The scale of Li’s vision struck many of her colleagues as impractical, even foolish. One of her mentors, Jitendra Malik, warned that she was leaping too far ahead of the field. As her PhD student Jia Deng recalled, skeptical researchers asked, “If you can’t even do one object well, why would you do thousands?”

Li persisted. She assembled a team at Princeton and led a massive labeling effort using Amazon Mechanical Turk, ultimately cataloging over 14 million images across 22,000 categories. When her team published ImageNet in 2009, it drew little attention.

What she did next was a stroke of marketing genius. She created the ImageNet Challenge — a yearly competition to build the most accurate image recognition model — turning her dataset into a focal point for the entire field.

In 2012, Geoffrey Hinton’s team won by a dramatic margin with AlexNet, igniting the modern deep learning revolution.

Li’s bet proved correct: massive, high-quality datasets became one of the three pillars of modern AI, alongside neural network architectures and GPU compute.

That data‑first philosophy underlies modern generative AI. Today’s language models all trace back to Li’s 2006 bet that with enough clean and diverse data, machines can learn in surprisingly human ways. Fei-Fei reoriented the field around data.

Beyond ImageNet:

Li has been a tireless advocate for equitable, inclusive, human‑centered AI. She co‑founded AI4ALL to expand diversity in AI education and launched Stanford’s Human‑Centered AI Institute (HAI), urging the field to consider not just what AI can do, but what it should do and who it should serve.

Big Tech eventually embraced her data‑centric paradigm. It’s not surprising they appreciated the brute‑force scaling potential it unlocked.

Li is proud of her contribution, but it’s telling that she has consistently warned against hype, bias, and misuse. Her own work has evolved. She founded World Labs that represents a shift toward spatial intelligence and world models that move beyond pure scale toward more grounded, efficient, cognitively inspired systems. The data revolution she sparked was never meant to be the final chapter. It was an essential step that is beginning to show its limitations. Most researchers no longer believe scaling current systems will get to AGI.

Fei‑Fei wanted AI to see the world more accurately. She did not intend to spark trillion‑dollar compute races and hyperscale wars.

Her contribution was foundational. The use, weaponization, and commercialization of that foundation were choices made by others.

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SOURCES:

As always, the ideas and writing are mine. ChatGPT, Notebook LLM, and Copilot helped with research and accuracy.

"Godmother of A.I." Fei-Fei Li on technology development: "The power lies within people" - CBS News

AlexNet and ImageNet: The Birth of Deep Learning | Pinecone

Fei-Fei Li - Where Did ImageNet Come From?

ImageNet: A Pioneering Vision for Computers - History of Data Science