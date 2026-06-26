Angela Lau is our guest author for this Herstory profile on Erin Brockovich. Angela proposed profiling Erin to showcase her leadership in helping to bring people together to address overlooked community concerns about the AI-driven proliferation of data centers. Enjoy!

Introduction

In 1993, a legal clerk with no law degree walked into a real estate file that had no business containing medical records. Those records — buried inside documents about a Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) compressor station — described residents of Hinkley, California, with inexplicable, grotesque illnesses: anything from cancer and miscarriages to nosebleeds and children born with rare defects. A Goliath of a company, PG&E had been dumping chromium-6 (a known carcinogen) into unlined wastewater ponds since 1952. The poison had been quietly bleeding into the town’s groundwater for decades. PG&E knew and yet all this while, they had been telling the community that chromium-3 was what’s in their water and how it was actually good for their health.

What happened next made history, and Hollywood adapted the legal clerk’s story into a movie named for her. Erin Brockovich, the twice-divorced single mother who worked as a clerk at law firm Masry & Vititoe, did what the law itself often fails to do: she went door to door, sat with families, and learned their children’s names. She built a case that made legal history: a $333 million settlement in 1996, the largest ever paid in a direct-action lawsuit in the United States. Julia Roberts played the namesake character in Erin Brockovich, and gave us a glimpse of what it is to see David finally beat Goliath.

Thirty Years Of Watching The Same Playbook

In the years that followed, she continued investigating contamination cases across the country — hexavalent chromium turning up in Midland, Texas; a potential cancer cluster linked to oil wells beneath Beverly Hills High School; the catastrophic water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. She founded Brockovich Research & Consulting, testified before Congress, published books, and continued to fight Goliath after Goliath.

But Goliath comes in many forms. In 2026, Brockovich is taking on a new Goliath: AI data centers. Her new Substack, The Brockovich Report, is a kind of one-woman EPA for communities too small to get on the nightly news. The Brockovich Data Center features a community-reported real-time map of all the data centers in the United States.

In thirty years of advocacy, she has watched corporations use the same operating manual across industries and decades: move fast, establish infrastructure, externalize the costs onto the communities least able to fight back, and when concerns are raised; they obscure, delay, and deny. The specific toxin changes, but the playbook does not.

Building The Case, One Door At A Time — Again

In Hinkley, Erin Brockovich built her case the only way available to her: she drove to people’s homes, sat at their kitchen tables, and listened. She collected names, medical histories, and patterns that no single family could see from their own front porch, but that became undeniable when assembled together. The power wasn’t in any single testimony but in the aggregate.

In 2026, she is doing it again: at a different scale, with a different tool, against a different industry. But the methodology is identical.

The Brockovich Report became the public face of a new investigation. Erin opened a reporting portal, brockovichdatacenter.com, and asked people to tell her what was happening in their communities with data centers. The response was immediate. Within weeks, nearly 4,000 submissions had arrived from residents across almost every state in the US (49 and counting).

In posts written with the same directness she brings to congressional testimony, Erin began documenting what she was hearing. Communities in nearly every US state reported that AI data centers had arrived — or were arriving — with little to no prior notice, and with no meaningful channel for residents to raise concerns.

Erin was careful to say she was not anti-data center, and not anti-AI. What she opposed was the model of development that treats public impact as a private calculation.

In Holly Ridge, Louisiana, local resident Diane Cobb learned via media reports — not from any government agency, not from the company — that Meta had planned a $27 billion “Hyperion” data center complex that would occupy 4,000 acres near her home.

In Montana, a rancher is fighting a proposed 5,000-acre AI facility that would fundamentally alter the water table of her region.

In state after state, the same pattern surfaced. Proposals advanced quietly, communities were informed as a formality rather than treated as stakeholders, and objections were managed through a legal process, rather than addressed in substance.

Those community submissions became an interactive map: publicly accessible, geographically searchable, and layered with community-reported concerns alongside the locations of operational and under-construction data center facilities. Every pin is a person, and every cluster is a pattern.

It is, in structure, exactly what Brockovich built in Hinkley — except the manila folders are now a database, and the door-knocking has been replaced by a portal that the people behind the doors came to knock on themselves.

The data center concerns being reported fall into recognizable categories:

energy consumption driving up local utility bills without community consent;

water usage straining municipal supplies in areas already facing scarcity;

persistent noise from industrial cooling systems disrupting sleep and daily life;

e-waste from frequent hardware cycling; and

location risks — facilities sited near flood plains, seismic zones, or aging infrastructure, with no public disclosure of contingency plans.

“Transparency”: The Word That Keeps Appearing

Brockovich put the question plainly in her Substack headline: “If Data Centers Are So Great, Why Are They Being Built In Secret?“ “The single most common concern — more than noise, more than water usage, more than rising utility bills — is the one word that keeps appearing in submission after submission,” she wrote. That word: transparency.

The Brockovich Report continues to track new data center developments as they emerge — covering facility proposals, legislative responses, and community organizing efforts that mainstream tech journalism rarely surfaces. It functions, in effect, as a distributed early-warning system: the kind of infrastructure that didn’t exist in Hinkley, built precisely because Brockovich knows what happens when it doesn’t exist.

What The Servers Are Drinking

The environmental stakes behind Brockovich’s AI data center campaign are not abstract.

These are not edge cases. These are baseline operating requirements for the computational infrastructure that powers the AI tools used by hundreds of millions of people every day. Every query to a large language model, every image generated, and every “smart” recommendation carries a water cost, an energy cost, and a community cost, all largely invisible to the end user.

Energy is the companion problem. Data centers and transmission networks already account for roughly 1% of global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions. That number is on a steep upward trajectory as AI workloads intensify.

The health concerns are still being mapped. A 2025 NIH-indexed study on global data center expansion and human health noted the convergence of noise pollution, electromagnetic fields, heat island effects, particulate emissions from diesel backup generators, and water drawdown. All of these effects compound in communities with limited regulatory recourse.

The Erin Brockovich Principle:

Who Pays The Cost Is Never Separate

From The Question Of Who Benefits

Thirty years on, Erin Brockovich has not stopped. Her key contribution to this moment is not the map, not the legal machinery, and not the 4,000 submissions. It is her insistence, rooted in thirty years of sitting across kitchen tables from people who were told their concerns didn’t matter, that the question of who pays the cost is never separate from the question of who benefits.

There is a seductive narrative in the AI industry that frames its expansion as fundamentally benign: a story of connectivity, democratized knowledge, and scientific progress. Parts of that story are true. The same was true of electricity in the twentieth century, of petrochemical manufacturing, of industrial agriculture. Every era of the industrial revolution has produced genuine human benefit and externalized genuine human harm onto the communities least equipped to refuse. Erin has started a movement to push back on the human harms from data centers, and people are responding.

In our AI-infused world, the Erin Brockovich principle applies not only to AI data centers; it applies to AI and tech companies who are actively burdening people with less power, and benefiting from it, by taking people’s data and works, exploiting workers on data enrichment tasks, and more. Although it’s encouraging to see progress on the environmental and community impacts of data centers, there is still more to be done in the global AI ecosystem we all share. We at SheWritesAI salute Erin Brockovich for her leadership on the community impact of data centers. We would love to profile other women who, like Erin, are pushing the AI industry towards behaviors that are more equitable, more responsible, and more humane. We also welcome profile suggestions for women who are technical leaders in AI. Please drop nominations in comments on this post or in our Subscriber Chat.

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About The Author

Angela Lau is the founder and CEO of The PUNCH Lab. She helps companies build emotionally intelligent leaders, teams and cultures for the age of AI. Subscribe here:

References

Erin Brockovich: brockovich.com

Erin Brockovich: The real story of the town three decades later: https://abcnews.com/US/erin-brockovich-real-story-town-decades/story?id=78180219, 2021-06-21

Erin Brockovich: The fabulous American whistleblower has a few more surprises in the pipeline: https://thegentlewoman.co.uk/library/erin-brokovich, Autumn & Winter 2016

Brockovich: Midland, Texas Water Sullied: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/brockovich-midland-texas-water-sullied/, 2009-06-10

Jackson, Mississippi water crisis: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jackson,_Mississippi,_water_crisis

Americast: Erin Brockovich: https://www.bbc.com/audio/play/p0cz2tlv, 2022-09-07

Erin Brockovich Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erin_Brockovich

Montana resident fights data center plans: https://www.yahoo.com/news/us/articles/montana-resident-fights-data-center-154934225.html, 2026-06-11

The community around Meta data centers has questions: https://www.wwno.org/public-health/2026-03-11/the-community-around-metas-data-center-has-questions-were-looking-for-answers, 2026-03-11

Lincoln Institute: The land and water impacts of the AI boom: https://www.lincolninst.edu/publications/land-lines-magazine/articles/land-water-impacts-data-centers/, 2025-10-17

Montana PBS: A Rural Montana Town is Eyed for a 5,000-acre Data Center Campus: YouTube, 2026-03-20

Environmental and Energy Institute: Data centers and water consumption: https://www.eesi.org/articles/view/data-centers-and-water-consumption, 2025-06-25

World Resources Institute: From Energy Use to Air Quality, the Many Ways Data Centers Affect US Communities: https://www.wri.org/insights/us-data-center-growth-impacts, 2026-02-17

The Conversation: Data centers consume massive amounts of water – companies rarely tell the public exactly how much: https://theconversation.com/data-centers-consume-massive-amounts-of-water-companies-rarely-tell-the-public-exactly-how-much-262901, 2025-08-19

Ceres.org: Drained by Data: The Cumulative Impact of Data Centers on Regional Water Stress https://www.ceres.org/resources/reports/drained-by-data-the-cumulative-impact-of-data-centers-on-regional-water-stress, 2025-09-23

Nature Portfolio Journal (npj): Data centre water consumption: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41545-021-00101-w, 2021-02-15

International Energy Agency: Data centers and data transmission network: https://www.iea.org/energy-system/buildings/data-centres-and-data-transmission-networks, 2023-07-11

NIH National Library of Medicine: Global data center expansion and human health: A call for empirical research: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12273412/, 2025-05-27