The Challenge

The US tech industry’s “leap before you look” approach to AI deployment is leaving many workers and consumers feeling overwhelmed and increasingly powerless amid job displacement, AI slop and deep fakes, and the absence of regulations and guardrails. At recent graduation ceremonies, college graduates booed commencement speakers urging them to embrace AI. Research corroborates this unfavorable sentiment. According to a June 2025 Pew Research Center survey, about half of U.S. adults say the increased use of AI in daily life makes them feel more concerned than excited.

In the US, the majority of the systems are designed and developed by men focused on rapid deployment with little regard for public benefit. We are seeing a stark difference in the Global South, where women are taking leading roles not only in responsible governance, but also for building systems that expand access to healthcare, resource distribution, and education while respecting cultural differences. These solutions may not promise the largest financial returns, but they are often designed to deliver life-changing outcomes for the populations they serve.

A great example is Dr. Geetha Manjunath. After losing two of her close relatives to late-stage breast cancer, she recognized that this was part of a much larger problem in India. She pointed out in her Ted Talk of 2018 that breast cancer is a leading cause of death for women, but doesn’t need to be. With early detection, it is very treatable. She looked at the barriers for women in India and more broadly in the Global South, which included limited access and restrictive cultural norms. She decided to use her know-how and credentials to address an urgent need. Dr. Manjunath, a PhD computer scientist and former AI research director at Hewlett-Packard and principal scientist at Xerox, left a high-profile career in tech to found Niramai in 2016. Her company developed Thermalytix, an AI-based, radiation-free screening device designed to bring early cancer detection to underserved populations.

The technology uses thermal imaging and machine learning to detect abnormal vascular and metabolic patterns associated with tumors. Unlike mammography, it is radiation-free, portable, lower-cost, and does not require highly specialized infrastructure. It was also intentionally designed for women who are often excluded from traditional screening systems: younger women, rural populations, and women uncomfortable with invasive exams.

In many communities, cultural stigma and modesty concerns prevent women from getting screened at all. Thermalytix is “no-touch” and privacy-aware, and its portability is ideal for temporary rural clinics.

Getting Results

More than 500,000 women have reportedly been screened using the technology across India and other countries, including Kenya, Zambia, and the Philippines. In a study conducted in Zambia, Thermalytix demonstrated 83.3% positive agreement with radiologist-reported mammography. Results suggest the AI-based system can serve as an effective front-line screening tool in places where mammography access is limited.

Dr. Manjunath is a great example of a woman using AI as a transformative technology to serve the public good. In places where doctors, radiologists, and healthcare infrastructure are scarce, AI can stretch resources and also address localized cultural norms. Women like Dr. Geetha Manjunath remind us that AI has the potential to serve and actually fulfill the promise of elevating humanity; it’s a matter of ingenuity, will, and priorities.

About The Author

Celeste Garcia is a former Microsoft employee and the author of the speculative fiction novel AI BABY. She writes at the intersection of technology, ethics, and imagination — pondering how AI is reshaping everything we think we know. Subscribe here:

References

As always, the ideas and writing are mine. ChatGPT, NotebookLM, and Copilot helped with research and accuracy.

How Americans View AI and Its Impact on Human Abilities, Society | Pew Research Center, September 17, 2025

Saving lives with Artificial Intelligence | Dr. Geetha Manjunath | TEDxIIITD

How Geetha Manjunath Built Niramai: AI Breast Cancer Screening From Bengaluru | Women Can Startup, May 20, 2026

Thermalytix: AI-Powered Breast Cancer Screening Test

(PDF) Prospective Blinded evaluation of Thermalytix, an artificial intelligence-enhanced breast thermal imaging software, correlated with radiologist-interpreted mammograms: Results of an exploratory study in Zambia, January 2025

Niramai Health Analytix | Startup | Bharat Innovates, 14-16 June 2026