By any standard, she was a brilliant mathematician and leader, and her accomplishments are all the more staggering given the racial and gender barriers she overcame. When I revisited her remarkable life with fresh eyes, something else stood out just as clearly: her vision.

At a moment when many are being told that if they don’t “upskill for AI,” they risk being left behind, it can feel like a uniquely modern problem. But is it?

More than sixty years ago, Vaughan (1910–2008) recognized the same pattern. The disruptor wasn’t AI, but equally transformative: electronic computing.

Long before she became widely known through Hidden Figures, Vaughan was doing something radical—beyond leading a team of Black women in a segregated corner of what would become NASA. She was preparing herself and her entire team for a massive technological transition she could see coming before most others did.

Before the Machines Arrived

Dorothy Vaughan’s brilliance was evident from an early age. She graduated from high school at 15, earned a degree in mathematics and education from Wilberforce University, and worked as a math and French teacher before joining the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA, NASA’s predecessor) in 1943. She assumed it would be a temporary wartime role.

Instead, she entered one of the most technically demanding environments of the era, performing complex aeronautical calculations by hand, as a “human computer.” Because of Jim Crow segregation, Vaughan and her colleagues were assigned to the all-Black, all-female West Area Computing Unit, working in separate offices with separate bathrooms and dining facilities.

In 1949, Vaughan became NACA’s first Black supervisor and one of its very few female managers. Under her leadership, the West Area became known for its accuracy and productivity. She also had a clear instinct for nurturing talent and advocating for better conditions and pay. However, her most consequential leadership decision was still to come.

By the late 1950s and early 1960s, massive electronic computers—like the IBM 7090—began arriving at Langley. These machines could perform tens of thousands of calculations per second. To many, this signaled the end of human computing as a profession.

Vaughan saw something else. She understood that the real threat wasn’t the machines; it was not knowing how to work with them.

Without waiting for official retraining programs (which may never have arrived for her or her unit), Vaughan taught herself FORTRAN, one of the first high-level programming languages. This was not casual learning. Early FORTRAN programming was rigid, unforgiving, and constrained by the physical realities of punch cards and giant machines.

And she didn’t stop there. Vaughan taught FORTRAN to the women in the West Area Computing Unit, ensuring they could advance with the technology.

In 1958, when NACA became NASA, a formal memo dissolved the segregated West Area Computing Unit and reassigned its members to integrated divisions. Dorothy and her team could easily have been phased out. But because they were fluent in the language of the new machines, they were absorbed into the newly formed Analysis and Computation Division. Vaughan herself became a leading FORTRAN expert, contributing to projects including the Scout Launch Vehicle Program and calculations supporting early spaceflight.

Architect of the Tech Pivot and What We Can Learn from Dorothy Vaughan

Today, many professionals are told that AI will “replace” their roles—just as human computers were once told they’d become unnecessary. Vaughan’s response offers a blueprint that still applies:

She didn’t wait or ask for permission. She took ownership of her learning.

She shared knowledge freely and elevated her team.

She recognized the speed of change; she was a first mover and capitalized on that advantage.

AI, like the IBM 7090, shifts where humans bring value. The work moves from raw computation to interpretation, validation, system design, and ethical judgment. Vaughan understood this instinctively.

Becoming Indispensable

Dorothy Vaughan’s impact cannot be overstated. With so many odds stacked against her, she not only prevailed but was way ahead of the curve in embracing emerging tech and how to use it.

She remains one of the most formidable minds in NASA’s history, but she also left something modern and enduring: a model for navigating technological upheaval with dignity, foresight, and care for others.

As we rush to prepare for an AI present and future, Vaughan’s story reminds us that the most powerful response to disruption isn’t fear. It’s learning early, sharing knowledge, and refusing to let new technology determine your fate.

That lesson has never been more relevant.

Share

Leave a comment

Visit Celeste's Getting Real About AI

REFERENCES

Research Partner: Google NotebookLM

Dorothy Vaughan - NASA

DPMA | Dorothy Vaughan

Dorothy Vaughan: A Hidden Figure, A Lasting Legacy

From Paper-and-Pencil Calculations to Space: How Dorothy Vaughan Became NASA’s First African American Programmer - Internet Socity NGO

History of Computer Girls, Part 3: Dorothy!

Memo from NACA Associate Director Floyd L. Thompson to all NACA Installations Regarding the Dissolution of the West Area Computers Unit | National Archives

NASA Hidden Figure Dorothy J. Vaughan (Narrated by Octavia Spencer)