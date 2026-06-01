Happy June! Here’s the latest news on our collaborative She Writes AI Everywhere book series.

‘ Book1 ’ is out and an audiobook is being planned for release in July. New ebook and print distributors are coming on board this week — details on new buying options are here . (The book makes a wonderful graduation gift!)

‘ Book2 ’ is in development and opening soon for volunteer beta readers; get to know the chapter authors in our author interview series (starting in June)

‘Book3’ is now open for chapter proposals! Details below.

For more insights on what’s inside the books, see aiEverywhereBooks.com — our beautiful book series website created by Blessing Okpala, PhD.

‘ Book3 ’: how to co-author

We are now accepting chapter proposals through June 30, 2026 for the third cohort of the AI Everywhere series (to be published in early 2027). See the chapter author guidelines and the book3 page for more information.

Proposals are simple: a 60-80 word blurb on what your chapter will cover, with a key takeaway, and a 60-80 word bio. We’re especially seeking chapter authors (directory members) from Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. DM to inquire:

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