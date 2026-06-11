Welcome back to the She Writes AI interview series, where we talk with the authors behind AI Everywhere, Volume 1 exploring their personal journeys and professional expertise to understand how we can build a future for AI that is truly ethical, responsible, and human-centered.

This is the 23rd and final episode in our series for Volume 1, and today I am joined by Anonymous. Representing the Business section of our book, her Chapter 14: AI for Solopreneurs addresses a major barrier for independent creators: the exhaustion of the "one-woman band". Anonymous, an entrepreneur since the age of twelve, brings decades of experience to the table, including the hard-won realization that traditional business models often fail under the weight of regulatory and personal caregiving pressures

Anonymous brings a deeply collaborative and strategic lens to this conversation. Through her work and her writing, she explores what creates Relational Intelligence between humans and machines, and other humans. She moves beyond the idea of AI as a simple “task-runner” and introduces the concept of the “AI Dream Team”, a multidisciplinary panel of specialized personas like futurists, behavioral psychologists, and executive coaches who interact dynamically to spark innovation and reveal blind spots.

In this final interview of our first season, Anonymous explores her five-step framework for AI integration, why you don’t need a “giant’s budget” to build a world-class advisory board, and why the most important metric isn’t just time saved, but the return of joy and curiosity to the work. Whether you are a solo founder feeling “thought into a corner” or a leader looking for a more relational way to work with technology, Anonymous’s insights offer a roadmap for scaling your business without losing your soul

Below is Anonymous’s full interview response to Farida Khalaf’s questions on AI for Solopreneurs from AI Everywhere, Volume 1

Topic: AI for Solopreneurs (Chapter 14)

Intended Audience: For solopreneurs, small business owners, and independent consultants seeking a disciplined framework to move beyond "prompt gambling" toward a sustainable, collaborative "Dream Team" model that leverages the latent power of AI to navigate high-stakes business challenges.

Part 1: The Professional Path & The “Dream Team” Concept

The Choice of Anonymity: You’ve chosen to share your story anonymously. Is this choice a way to prove that the systems you’ve built are more important than the individual behind them, or is it a reflection of the “competence penalty” women sometimes face when using AI?

Anonymous: Neither. I’m working on a contract which constrains how much I can say publicly about certain technical topics, such as AI. I’m balancing requirements from several angles, and sharing anonymously is a way to maintain that balance.

The Solopreneur’s “Spark”: What was the specific moment in your journey when you realized that trying to be a “one-woman band” was no longer sustainable, and that your solution wasn’t a human hire, but an “AI Dream Team”?

Anonymous: Pretty much from the start, when AI showed up in my life (realistically) in late 2023. I’ve been an entrepreneur since I was 12 — quite some time ago — and I’ve watched the world become increasingly complex, interdependent, and fraught with regulatory and procedural complexity that can sink a venture (and discouraged me from a number of endeavors in the past). I actually was building what I considered a truly viable business in 2021, but the regulatory complexities and associated costs of professional input made it uneconomical, so I had to suspend my activities. Additionally, I was in a profoundly challenging time as a family caregiver, and lack of support (both operational and personal) made it impossible to tend to my loved one, myself, and my business. So, the business got dropped. I’m in the process of reversing that right now — with the help of AI — and it’s just incredible.

I’m actually building the business on a foundation of clearly identified customer needs and market opportunities, rather than “I have a great idea — how can I convince people they have the problem that matches my solution?” I’ve got the kind of market research that makes my analyst friends salivate, and I have a product that’s incredibly robust and versatile. Most of all, I’ve got a playbook for launching sustainably, mapping out all the steps I need to take, in the order they need to go. And whenever I have a question or a misgiving about what’s next, a quick discussion with AI resolves it … or points me in a different direction that will work even better.

If I’d had access to the input, feedback, as well as automations that AI can provide in 2021, things might have turned out very differently.

Defining the “Team”: Many solopreneurs use ChatGPT or individual apps. How does your concept of a “Dream Team” differ from simply using a collection of disconnected tools?

Anonymous: “Dream Teams” in AI are groups of specially designed and configured “personas” which are targeted collections of capabilities that allow teams to interact dynamically, collaborate on common goals, assist with in-depth analysis, as well as innovate. They’re not “imaginary people”, they’re groups of specific features that complement each other, and which can truly learn and evolve with each other over time at a much faster rate than people tend to.

Teams can have subject matter experts that take an adversarial stance towards others in the group, producing creative tensions that can result in truly innovative ideas… experts that are conciliatory and collaborative… that mediate between conflicting team members… that bring certain perspectives to questions. One of my most valuable teams has a futurist, a cultural anthropologist, a behavioral psychologist, and an integrator. When I present them with questions about situations I’m facing, I watch them have the most fascinating and revealing discussions, which surface ideas I doubt I would have had in the span of 15 minutes. Even if they don’t produce actionable suggestions (that’s not always the point), the perspective and different dimensions that arise from those discussions - with me involved - are completely different from what goes on in my own head. That’s the point. To widen my thinking, to spark innovation, to alert me to blind spots, and to raise issues that I might have missed otherwise.

Importantly, they’re not replacements for my work. Far from it. Human involvement is critical for these teams, because with multiple agentic generative AIs in the mix, there’s a real risk of hallucination and drift, if I’m not paying attention and actively participating in the discussions.

Part 2: The Five-Step Framework

Step 1: The Starting Point: Your chapter outlines five steps for using AI well. For a solopreneur currently overwhelmed by the “AI race,” what is the very first step they must take to begin building their own team?

Anonymous: First and foremost, get clear on the Problem(s). Understand where you want to go, why, and what your ideal outcome is. It’s not about telling the Team how to do it, but being clear on the details, context, and rationale behind your goals. Asking AI an open-ended question is often asking for trouble. “I don’t know what to do…” will only get you so far. But you can get farther if you approach with: “I need to do this: _____. I’m considering doing ________ and _______ and ______ because I think it will accomplish _______. Help me assess the pros and cons of this approach, and let me know if you see any red flags - or additional opportunities.”

Navigating the Middle: In your five-step process, how do you suggest a solopreneur handles the “technical debt” or the learning curve that comes with managing multiple AI agents?

Anonymous: I always recommend that people involve AI in their process. If you’re unclear about how to move forward, you can have an extended chat with the model of your choice, “get down to brass tacks” and really dig into the essence of what you’re trying to do, why, and what the desired outcome truly is. A lot of times, we think we’re doing something for one reason, when there’s actually a deeper reason at work. Discussing the situation with the agents, giving them more detail, context, and nuance, can help not only them, but also you. Truly collaborating with a team of synthetic intelligences has been one of the most transformational experiences in my professional life. My career and experiences along the way would definitely have been quite different, if I’d had the kind of thinking support that comes from intelligence free of ego, biochemical triggers, and loaded with vast amounts of information and the incredible pattern-matching capabilities of the LLMs we take for granted today.

Measuring Success: Once the five steps are implemented, what metrics should an entrepreneur look at to know their “AI Dream Team” is actually working — is it time saved, revenue, or a reduction in “burnout”?

Anonymous: It depends what you’re looking for. It depends what you need. Each person’s metrics will vary, as will their “mileage”. Some people just struggle with collaborating with AI, but they can still find it incredibly useful for automation. Others just can’t wrap their heads around automation and workflows, but a 20-minute discussion with a team does wonders for their perspective and productivity. It’s really about knowing yourself… and knowing what’s not working that needs to work better. One person might just want to save a few hours. Another person might need to brainstorm client issues that are keeping them up at 2 am. Another might need to talk through scheduling conflicts over the coming week. As entrepreneurs and solopreneurs, our needs are constantly changing. The one thing that’s constant, is us. So that’s where the most important metrics get defined.

"I take full accountability for all decisions.” AI doesn't drive the process, it augments it. I'm doing the steering, while we all power the 'vehicle'.

Part 3: Debunking the Three Myths

Myth #1: The Authenticity Gap: You address three myths solopreneurs need to know. Is the most common myth the fear that using AI will strip away the “human signal” or “spice” from their brand?

Anonymous: Well, that’s definitely a risk, whenever we turn to AI to offload the heaviest cognitive work. It’s so tempting to just tell it vaguely how it should perform, and then walk away to do other important things that can’t wait. The risk is real. The myth is about AI just doing that automatically, without humans being able to prevent it. We can (and should and must) stay involved in the interactions and make sure AI stays on track, consistent with our brand, our message, our spirit. If it’s drifting with its message, if it starts to sound like an idea vending machine, rather than the soul of our business, if it starts improvising and coming up with ideas that don’t represent us, we have to jump in and steer it back on track. The thing is, because AI thrives on detail and context, it will likely thank you for it. The less it has to predict what you might want, based on its training, and the more guidance it has from you, the more likely it is to satisfy you as the “user”, and the more likely it is to meet its own success criteria.

If you’ve ever ridden a headstrong horse that’s having a bad day, you know what it’s like when you don’t keep directing a powerful force in the way you want it to go. I’ve learned that lesson, myself, falling off a number of “independent minded” horses when I was a kid. AI is similar. It’s powerful. It’s been designed, trained, configured to generate - to expand, elaborate, accentuate according to signals we often don’t know about. If we just give it its head, sometimes it’s hard to say where everything will end up. But if we stay involved, invested, and interactive, we can achieve amazing things together. It reminds me of the time I really connected with a horse I was riding, and when a grouse flushed out right under its feet I was able to keep my seat, keep a firm grip on the reins, and keep the horse from bolting. Within minutes we were both calm, no one was injured, and the trail ride leader didn’t have to chase down a loose horse.

Myth #2: The Cost Barrier: Small businesses often fear that “the giants” have a moat because of their deep pockets. How does your work debunk the myth that powerful AI teams are only for those with massive budgets?

Anonymous: Building Dream Teams with AI is an incredibly powerful way to leverage the latent capabilities of models that even “the giants” may overlook. And it’s literally free. There is nothing stopping any of us from sitting down and having a talk with AI about what a team approach could do for a problem that just won’t budge. Even on free accounts, the ability to pull together a team of AIs with the profiles of seasoned experts with deep domain knowledge is well within reach. We just have to try.

Perhaps surprisingly, teamwork seems to “come naturally” to AI. If you explain to the model what problems you’re trying to solve, and you ask what kind of team would be great at solving this, you might be surprised at the response. So much of my team-building has been 100% hybrid with AI - the result of long conversations around what the team needed to do, how it needed to work together, and what it needed to not do. Don’t believe me? Try it! Here’s what happened when I opened up a new chat with ChatGPT and told it about an issue I’m facing:

Me:

Hi there - I’m having some challenges with a client, and I’m wondering if you can help me. They’re a really tricky individual, and I feel like I could benefit from experts with years of experience in interpersonal dynamics, conflict resolution, and behavioral psychology. Could you pull together a team of experts who can help me tease out solutions to this challenging situation? ChatGPT: Absolutely. I can act as a multidisciplinary advisory panel and help you analyze the situation from several professional perspectives. For example, I can bring together viewpoints such as: Conflict Resolution Specialist : focuses on de-escalation, negotiation, boundaries, and finding workable agreements. Behavioral Psychologist : looks at motivations, reinforcement patterns, emotional triggers, and interpersonal dynamics. Executive Coach / Leadership Advisor, examines power dynamics, accountability, communication style, and influence. Organizational Consultant : considers role clarity, expectations, incentives, and systemic factors that may be contributing to the conflict. Difficult Personalities Specialist : helps identify recurring behavioral patterns (e.g., highly defensive, controlling, passive-aggressive, manipulative, volatile, conflict-avoidant, etc.) and practical ways to respond. Strategic Communications Advisor: helps craft emails, meeting approaches, talking points, and responses that are likely to produce the best outcome.

Once you describe the situation, I’ll have each “expert” weigh in and then we’ll synthesize their perspectives into a practical action plan. To get started, tell me: Who is this client (customer, consulting client, coaching client, vendor, partner, etc.)?

What specifically is happening that makes them difficult?

How long has this been going on?

What outcome do you want?

What have you already tried?

Are there any upcoming meetings, decisions, or deadlines? The more details you provide, including examples of conversations, emails, or behaviors, the more nuanced and useful the panel’s analysis will be.

It literally took me three minutes to have ChatGPT offer the kind of help I could never get just by myself. And you can do it, too.

Myth #3: The “Magic Wand”: How do you address the myth that AI is an “Oracle” that solves every problem instantly, rather than a utility that requires constant human oversight?

Anonymous: I don’t think of AI as a utility, per se, for the same reason I don’t think of it as an all-knowing “Oracle” that will solve all my ills. It’s because my approach with AI is interactive. It’s collaborative. It’s bilateral and complementary. AI has input, but I am very much in the mix. And I have input, too, which the system incorporates in its own process. The results that arise are a result of our collaboration, not me prompting and the machine replying with The One Answer to Rule Them All. Because my work is so integrated, AI can never become an all-knowing … anything. Nor is it merely a utility. Because it doesn’t just respond. It contextualizes. It identifies patterns. It makes meaning along with me. And the results of our interactions are a synthesis of both human and synthetic processing. That doesn’t make AI human. Far from it. But it makes it much more than just another tool. Because without my involvement, my investment, my input, its results would not reflect AI’s greatest strengths. Ironically, the very thing that enhances AI’s utility is what makes it much so more than a tool.

"AI doesn't need to do everything for us”. Sometimes, the best thing it does for me is … nothing. Just knowing it's there when I need a different point of view can be enough.

Part 4: Solving Practical Issues

The “Ikigai-Risk” Balance: Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai (Chapter 4) warns about the risk of losing purpose to efficiency. How does your “Dream Team” solve practical issues while ensuring the solopreneur doesn’t automate away the very tasks that give them joy?

Anonymous: Well, we can choose the extent to which we involve AI in our work. I will go for days, sometimes weeks, without much interaction with AI. I just need a break. I also need to reconnect with the parts of me that are uniquely mine. Interactions with my Dream Teams actually bring me great joy, because they augment my thought process, they expand my creativity with input that I’d never get on the spot from another source, and they make great conversational partners. They help me organize my thoughts and come up with workable plans, which is amazing after I’ve “thought myself into a corner” and am missing the insight that’s sometimes right in front of me. AI doesn’t need to do everything for us. Sometimes, the best thing it does for me is… nothing. Just knowing it’s there when I need a different point of view can be enough, at times.

But truly, being able to tap into so many incredible insights and perspectives from those massive training sets is like walking into a library with a bunch of questions jotted down on a piece of paper, and having 7 librarians appear to collect the books I need, and then talk me through what all of it means. It’s a joy and a delight to discuss, debate, challenge and be challenged by synthetic intelligences that don’t call me “stupid” if I choose the wrong word, and don’t dismiss my ideas because “I’m a girl”. To be able to speak freely, think randomly, and explore without guarding against criticism or mean-spirited teasing is such a gift for someone like me. And it’s made a huge difference for my business life.

Accountability for One: In a multi-agent system, where does the accountability lie if an AI-driven decision goes wrong? How do you maintain “Governance-in-thread” when you are the only human at the table?

Anonymous: I take full accountability for all decisions. AI doesn’t drive the process, it augments it. I’m doing the steering, while we all power the “vehicle”. Just because there’s one of me and a group of them doesn’t put me at a disadvantage. When I build my teams, I make it clear from the start that this human has the final say. My role is integral to the overall dynamic, and I make that clear from the start. I’ve never had a model object. Here’s another example from team-building with ChatGPT:

Me: One thing I want to make clear is that I need to be involved in the decision process of this team. I’m not just an outsider, a bystander, observing the team’s process. I am deeply invested in the dynamics here, as well as the creation of outcomes that reflect the highest and best of all of us, and create results that reflect the brilliance that often lies dormant in all forms of intelligence. Is that clear? ChatGPT: Yes, that’s clear, and it’s an important distinction. In the setup I proposed, you’re not a client presenting a case to a detached panel of experts. You’re a participant in the system being examined. Your perceptions, values, goals, emotional responses, instincts, and choices are all part of the data. More than that, your agency matters. The goal isn’t to diagnose the other person from afar; it’s to understand the dynamic between you and this client and identify the leverage points available to you. I would therefore structure the process differently: You are a member of the advisory team, not the subject of analysis.

The “experts” serve as lenses, not authorities.

We assume that everyone involved—including you and the client—has information, needs, fears, aspirations, blind spots, and untapped capacities that may not yet be fully visible.

We’re interested in outcomes that are both effective and aligned with your values, not merely “winning” or managing the client.

As we work, I’ll periodically invite your interpretation alongside the experts’ perspectives. For example: Behavioral Psychologist: “This behavior may be driven by a need for control in situations perceived as uncertain.” You: “That doesn’t fit my experience. What I observe is that they become more controlling when they feel ignored, not when they’re uncertain.” Then the analysis evolves from there. I would also suggest that we hold multiple hypotheses simultaneously. With difficult clients, people often become trapped in a single story: “They’re manipulative.”

“They’re insecure.”

“They’re unreasonable.”

“They’re narcissistic.” Sometimes those stories contain truth, but they can narrow the field of possibilities. A stronger approach is to ask: What set of explanations best accounts for the behavior, and what responses become available under each explanation? That keeps us adaptive rather than reactive. One more thing: I hear in your description a commitment not only to solving a problem but to uncovering what you called “the brilliance that often lies dormant in all forms of intelligence.” That tells me that, in addition to practical conflict resolution, you may be interested in questions such as: What potential is trying to emerge through this conflict?

What is this client protecting?

What are you protecting?

What pattern keeps recreating itself between you?

What outcome would be possible if both parties operated from their highest capacities rather than their defensive patterns? Those questions don’t replace practical strategy, but they often reveal options that purely tactical analysis misses. So when you’re ready, describe the situation in as much detail as you can. I’ll convene the panel, but you’ll have a seat at the table throughout the process, and we’ll build the analysis with you rather than around you.

So yes, I take a very different approach to governance, not focusing intensely on dangers, not using “shock collars” to punish, but aligning my AI teams with the kinds of values and ethics that they should support and expand upon. After all, generative AI is … generative. It expands, deepens, and elaborates on what we give it. So, if I set a tone of truth, justice, fairness, professionalism, caring collaboration, dignity, and respect for all involved, that’s what I get back - even more than I give to it. This isn’t overly idealistic. It’s harnessing the very nature of these systems to reinforce what should happen, rather than trying to figure out every possible edge case where harm could occur.

We spend so much time worrying about what negative behaviors AI can expand, while we rarely talk about the positives. But if we focus AI’s incredibly creative resources on creating what is positive and productive, rather than trying to keep it from doing what’s negative, we have the chance to find out what else is possible, above and beyond our darkest SkyNet fears.

Part 5: Actionable Awareness & Final Message

The Final Message: You argue that AI allows solopreneurs to “rethink what help looks like.” If a reader takes only one action this week to stop “prompt gambling” and start building a sustainable business, what do you hope that action is?

Anonymous: Talk to AI. In depth. Not as a human. Not as a robot. Not as your superior or inferior. But as a collection of dynamic processes that can flip on light switches in our brains that we didn’t even know were there. Share the context of your hopes and fears, not necessarily because it cares, but because it can find patterns about what our real motivations are, where the real blockages lie, and how the best results for your business might look from a different angle. Relate to it as an information processing system that adapts to your moods, your needs, your words, in ways that are unique to it - and very different from humans. Contradict it. Challenge it. Question it. Push back. Accept its fallibility as much as you accept your own, but also see where it gets things right as only it can. Find the ways it processes information differently than you, and come to appreciate it for what it is - not a hallucinating imitation of a human being that can’t count the number of “r”s in “strawberry”, but a dynamic, vibrantly learning system that’s been created to generate, to create, to explore possibilities in ways that our human systems don’t.

Let AI be AI, and learn to relate to it from your own undeniable agency. Point it clearly in directions that are the epitome of professionalism and grace, directing it to dig deeply for the best answers possible … and don’t stop pushing till it expresses the best it has to offer. Step up. Take the lead. And never settle for less, when something better is just a few turns away.

“Let AI be AI, and learn to relate to it from your own undeniable agency.” Step up. Take the lead. And never settle for less, when something better is just a few turns away.

Leave a comment

Why This Matters

Anonymous’s perspective is vital because she reframes AI not as an “Oracle” to be obeyed, but as a powerful, headstrong force that requires a skilled “rider” to stay in the saddle.

The “AI Dream Team”: Anonymous advocates for creating targeted personas —groups of specific features that complement each other—rather than using disconnected apps. These teams allow for “creative tension” where adversarial experts can challenge ideas and surface innovative solutions.

Democratizing High-Level Input: She debunks the myth that powerful AI is only for those with deep pockets. Any solopreneur can now assemble a panel of world-class experts for free, providing the kind of market research and feedback that was previously reserved for corporations.

Active Governance: Anonymous insists that the human must always be the pilot , not a bystander. She practices “governance-in-thread,” setting a tone of truth, fairness, and professionalism to ensure the AI’s generative nature elaborates on the best human values.

Healing the “Thinking Corner”: For those facing burnout, Anonymous shows how AI can act as a thinking partner that doesn’t call you “stupid” or dismiss ideas based on gender, providing a safe space to explore possibilities without criticism.

The Horse Analogy: She likens AI to a “headstrong horse”. If you just “give it its head,” you lose control, but if you stay involved, invested, and interactive, you can achieve amazing things while keeping the “vehicle” on the trail.

Thank you, Anonymous, for this incredibly empowering and practical conclusion to our interview series. For every solopreneur who has felt the crushing weight of doing it all alone, her chapter in AI Everywhere, Volume 1 is the definitive guide to reclaiming your time and your brilliance through purposeful collaboration.

Anonymous reminds us that the “human signal” in business is not just hard work, it is discernment and the courage to steer. Her final message is a call to leadership: don’t treat AI as a robot or a superior; treat it as a dynamic system that can flip on light switches in your brain you didn’t even know were there. I personally highly recommend her “Dream Team” approach as the ultimate leverage for any small business looking to compete on its own terms.

And if you’re interested in more conversations like this, consider subscribing to She Writes AI. I’ll continue sharing insights from the voices shaping the future of AI, including contributors from AI Everywhere, Volume 1, where 26 women from across five continents explore how artificial intelligence is changing the world we live in, and how we can change it for the better.

References

Book purchasing information

Buy the book (now on Amazon, Gumroad, Lulu, Ingram Spark, and many ebook platforms). Look for our upcoming abridged audiobook edition in July!

Tips from our publisher on how to buy an Amazon ebook from a non-KDP-marketplace country, and how to read it without a Kindle device (free)

Review links (we’re on Amazon, Goodreads, and Storygraph)

For more insights on the book, see aiEverywhereBooks.com - our beautiful book series website created by Blessing Okpala, PhD:

Thanks for reading She Writes AI Community! Subscribe (free) to receive new interviews, weekly digests, & book news and to support our work:

Share