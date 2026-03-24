I have been consumed for the last three years writing my debut novel AI BABY, which I’m happy to announce is now available. I am so grateful to those who have supported this journey. If you’ve been waiting to read it, you can grab your copy here!

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AI BABY is a humorous take on the AI apocalypse— when a “perfect” new girl arrives at an elite Seattle prep school & threatens Zoey’s dominance & Ivy League dreams, her mother Erica embarks on an unhinged search for truth that pulls her into the heart of an AI empire and a fight for her daughter’s soul.

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Early Reviews are In!

“AI Baby explores how far parents will go for their children in a world where intelligence can be engineered—and love may be the last thing that can’t be programmed. A must-read.”

- Dana Frank, National Best-Selling Author, business luminary, and philanthropist

“Compelling, complex characters and a strong story that could be less fictional than many think…I couldn’t wait to see how it turned out…Brava!”

- Karen Smiley, Founder, She Writes AI Media

“Smart, humorous and a somewhat terrifying look at life, where we are now and what might soon be our reality. I loved every minute of it.”

- Stacey R. Campbell, Author of the Highly Rated Lakeview Series

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