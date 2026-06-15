Our SheWritesAI community includes a newsletter and book series where women and nonbinary writers from all continents get to author the AI story, rather than just react to it. Here’s the latest news on our collaborative She Writes AI Everywhere book series.

Book1: where to buy & review

Book2: how to participate

Book3: how to co-author

Book 1: where to buy & review

Our first book collaboration produced Volume 1 and launched our series. It was published on March 8, 2026 and is now available via:

If you’ve already read the book, please share a review! Reviews are a great, free way to help our book connect with new readers. (We’re on Amazon, Goodreads, and Storygraph, and we read & appreciate all reviews.) If you post here on Substack, feel free to tag SheWritesAI and any chapter authors you mention. On LinkedIn, please tag She Writes AI.

📢 To improve accessibility of our book for people who prefer listening to reading (on devices or on paper), an abridged audiobook of AI Everywhere, Volume 1 will be released in July 2026. Each chapter will be narrated by its author. The audiobook will be widely distributed by INaudio. (Axiell / Bibliotheca / hoopla / LibraryOne / Odilo / Overdrive / Ulverscroft / Wheelers / 24symbols / Anyplay / Apple / Audible, Amazon / Audiobooks.com / AudiobooksNow / Authors Direct / Barnes & Noble (Nook) / Bokus Play / Bookmate / Books-A-Million / Bookshop.org / Chirp / Cliq / Downpour / Everand (Scribd) / Google Play / Kobo, Walmart / Libro.FM / Nextory / Storytel / TuneIn / 3Leaf Group).

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‘Book 2 ’: how to participate

In our second book collaboration, 31 writers representing 18 countries have written 29 chapters for our next volume(s) of AI Everywhere. The chapters are currently in editing and review and we think you’re going to love them.

Community members can participate directly in two ways. All volunteers will be publicly recognized on the book page (unless they opt not to be).

‘ Book3 ’: how to co-author

We are now accepting chapter proposals through June 30, 2026 for the third book collaboration of the AI Everywhere series (to be published in early 2027). See the Chapter Author Guidelines to know what you’re signing up for. Proposals are simple: a 60-80 word blurb on what your chapter will cover, with a key takeaway, and a 60-80 word bio. We’re especially seeking chapter authors from Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. DM to inquire:

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For more insights on what’s inside the books, see aiEverywhereBooks.com — our beautiful book series website created by Blessing Okpala, PhD.

Other ways to support: To help cover book-related costs (ISBNs, proof copies, etc.) as well as other community services, we follow the Wikipedia model. We can now accept donations via paid subscriptions or one-time tips through Stripe and Gumroad (‘digital ink’). All donation sizes are welcome and help keep these book opportunities free for all authors worldwide! Read more here.

One-time donation of digital ink to supply our community ( via Stripe )