📢Announcement: She Writes AI Everywhere book series news
New distributors and an audiobook for Book1; beta reader (ARC) and production volunteer opportunities for Book2; Book3 chapter proposals through June 30; and ways to support our book initiative
Our SheWritesAI community includes a newsletter and book series where women and nonbinary writers from all continents get to author the AI story, rather than just react to it. Here’s the latest news on our collaborative She Writes AI Everywhere book series.
Book1: where to buy & review
Book2: how to participate
Book3: how to co-author
Book1: where to buy & review
Our first book collaboration produced Volume 1 and launched our series. It was published on March 8, 2026 and is now available via:
Amazon - ebook (Kindle), paperback, and hardcover. See these pointers from our publisher on how to buy an Amazon ebook from a non-KDP-marketplace country, and how to read it without a Kindle device (free)
Gumroad - ebook (PDF)
Ingram Spark - ebook (EPUB), paperback, and hardcover are all being distributed ‘wide’ to Bookshop.org and any of your other favorite bookshops and ebook platforms (including Apple Books, B&N Nook, and more). Details are being posted here as links are enabled.
If you’ve already read the book, please share a review! Reviews are a great, free way to help our book connect with new readers. (We’re on Amazon, Goodreads, and Storygraph, and we read & appreciate all reviews.) If you post here on Substack, feel free to tag SheWritesAI and any chapter authors you mention. On LinkedIn, please tag She Writes AI.
📢 To improve accessibility of our book for people who prefer listening to reading (on devices or on paper), an abridged audiobook of AI Everywhere, Volume 1 will be released in July 2026. Each chapter will be narrated by its author.
The audiobook will be widely distributed by INaudio. (Axiell / Bibliotheca / hoopla / LibraryOne / Odilo / Overdrive / Ulverscroft / Wheelers / 24symbols / Anyplay / Apple / Audible, Amazon / Audiobooks.com / AudiobooksNow / Authors Direct / Barnes & Noble (Nook) / Bokus Play / Bookmate / Books-A-Million / Bookshop.org / Chirp / Cliq / Downpour / Everand (Scribd) / Google Play / Kobo, Walmart / Libro.FM / Nextory / Storytel / TuneIn / 3Leaf Group).
Please add a comment on your favorite book distributors or reading platforms:
‘Book2’: how to participate
In our second book collaboration, 31 writers representing 18 countries have written 29 chapters for our next volume(s) of AI Everywhere. The chapters are currently in editing and review and we think you’re going to love them.
Community members can participate directly in two ways. All volunteers will be publicly recognized on the book page (unless they opt not to be).
Beta reader: Early proofs will be made available to beta readers in July 2026. In return for receiving a free ARC (Advance Review Copy) ebook, we ask that you commit to publishing an honest and timely review of the book. Learn more and volunteer as a beta reader. Feel free to share the volunteer link with a friend or colleague!
Book production: This could include editing, marketing, design, or launch support. Learn more and sign up.
‘Book3’: how to co-author
We are now accepting chapter proposals through June 30, 2026 for the third book collaboration of the AI Everywhere series (to be published in early 2027). See the Chapter Author Guidelines to know what you’re signing up for. Proposals are simple: a 60-80 word blurb on what your chapter will cover, with a key takeaway, and a 60-80 word bio. We’re especially seeking chapter authors from Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. DM to inquire:
For more insights on what’s inside the books, see aiEverywhereBooks.com — our beautiful book series website created by Blessing Okpala, PhD.
Other ways to support: To help cover book-related costs (ISBNs, proof copies, etc.) as well as other community services, we follow the Wikipedia model. We can now accept donations via paid subscriptions or one-time tips through Stripe and Gumroad (‘digital ink’). All donation sizes are welcome and help keep these book opportunities free for all authors worldwide! Read more here.