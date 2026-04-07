A little over a year ago, I (Karen) published a list of 34 women writing about AI on Substack. The reason was simple: I had seen one too many “top 10 people to follow on AI” lists with zero women on them.

That list became a directory. The directory launched a community. The community created a book.

Today, AI Everywhere, Volume 1: How Women Are Changing The World With Artificial Intelligence by SheWritesAI is available in print, on Amazon and Lulu.

This book is written entirely by 26 women and nonbinary authors from 14 countries. It covers 24 topics, from AI in agriculture to automotive systems, from cybersecurity to mental health, from K-12 education to agentic AI.

It is not a technical manual. It is not a hype piece. It is what happens when people who are actually working with AI, from every corner of the world, sit down and write honestly about what they are seeing and doing.

"The AI conversation has a gender problem. This book is part of the fix. 26 women and nonbinary authors across 14 countries from the SheWritesAI community, writing about AI from actual experience. This centres voices that are routinely talked over in every AI conversation. For everyone who is tired of techbros using up all the oxygen." - Dr Sam Illingworth, author, Slow AI

The ebook was launched on March 8. The print editions now make these insights accessible to more people. Some folks do not want to read on a screen. Others want to hand a book to someone and say, “read this”, or share a copy as a meaningful birthday or graduation gift. Now they can.

You can order your copy here:

If you have already read the ebook, the most useful thing you can do right now is leave a review on Amazon, Goodreads, or Storygraph. Reviews are how books find new readers. Even a few sentences make a difference.

Subscribers: We have a limited number of copies of “AI Everywhere, Volume 1” available for review purposes. If you are interested in receiving an ebook copy in exchange for sharing your honest thoughts, reach out via the subscriber chat.

What’s Next?

Volume 2 is already in progress: 36 authors, 17 countries, target date October 13, Ada Lovelace Day. New authors are already expressing interest in writing chapters for Volume 3.

This is what it looks like when women’s voices on AI are not drowned out. Thank you for being part of it!

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