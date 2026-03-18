Artificial intelligence is quietly transforming the car industry. What used to be mechanical machines are now becoming rolling software platforms, vehicles that sense their environment, collect behavioral data, and increasingly make decisions alongside the driver.

But as cars become more intelligent, an important question emerges: who actually holds the wheel?

In the new book AI Everywhere, Volume 1, 26 women from across five continents share perspectives on how artificial intelligence is reshaping industries and everyday life. One of those voices is Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye, whose chapter explores a topic many people rarely consider: the intersection of power, cost, and care in automotive AI.

Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye works closely with organizations designing next-generation vehicle systems, giving her a rare vantage point between the engineers building intelligent cars and the drivers who must live with them every day.

In this interview hosted by Farida Khalaf, Elizabeth explores questions that go far beyond technology specs:

What modern vehicles are really learning about their drivers

How software-defined vehicles are shifting control between humans and algorithms

Why “care” should be treated as a technical discipline in AI design

The hidden trade-offs between convenience, safety, and privacy

For anyone interested in the future of mobility, data privacy, or human-centered AI, Elizabeth’s insights offer a fascinating look inside the systems quietly reshaping how we drive.

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Below is Elizabeth’s full interview response on Power, Cost, and Care in Automotive AI from AI Everywhere, Volume 1.

Topic: Who Holds the Wheel: Power, Cost, and Care in Automotive AI (Chapter 15).

Intended Audience: Tech leaders, automotive enthusiasts, and privacy-conscious consumers.

Part 1: The Professional Context & The Mission

The Global Engineer: “Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye, you are part of a collective of 26 women from five continents. In an industry as traditionally male-dominated as automotive engineering, what was the ‘spark’ that made you realize the female perspective on ‘Care’ was missing from the AI conversation in vehicles?”

Elizabeth: For me, the spark came from working inside large automotive transformation programs where AI and data were becoming central to how vehicles operate. Most conversations in those environments revolve around capability. Engineers talk about prediction models, sensing accuracy, automation, and performance optimization.

But almost nobody asks a very human question. What does this system feel like to live with?

A car is not just another digital product. It is a space people occupy every day. It carries their families. It holds moments of stress, quiet, routine, and sometimes vulnerability. When intelligence is embedded into that environment, it changes the relationship between the person and the machine.

Many women in technology instinctively bring a relational lens to these discussions. We ask who carries the consequences when a system fails. We ask whose experience is missing from the design. We ask whether the system supports people or quietly erodes their agency.

That is where the idea of care entered the conversation for me. Care is not softness. Care is a discipline. It means designing systems that understand the human context around the technology.

Challenging the Narrative: “Our book aims to dispel the myth that ‘women don’t do AI’. How does your specific work in automotive AI, balancing both the vehicle user and vehicle builder perspectives directly challenge the current industry standards?”

Elizabeth: The idea that women do not work in AI has always felt disconnected from reality to me. Many of us are not building the raw models themselves, but we are deeply involved in shaping the environments where AI actually operates.

My work often sits between two perspectives. On one side you have the vehicle builder, the engineers and organizations constructing complex technical systems. On the other side you have the person sitting in the car trying to make sense of those systems in their everyday life.

When you spend time in both worlds, you begin to notice a tension. Builders optimize for system performance, reliability, and efficiency. Drivers are thinking about trust. They are asking simple but important questions. Why did the car do that? Can I override it? Does the system understand me?

AI in vehicles is not just a technical problem. It is a relationship between humans and machines that needs to be carefully designed.

Designers often act as translators in that space. We help technical teams understand how systems are experienced by real people. That is where we quietly influence how AI behaves in the real world.

Part 2: Deep Dive: The Automotive Data Mine

The Car as a Sensor: “Modern vehicles are essentially ‘rolling computers’ or even ‘agentic systems’ that perceive their environment in real-time. From a data privacy standpoint, what is the most significant piece of information our cars are collecting that the average driver is completely unaware of?”

Elizabeth: Most drivers do not really think about the data their car collects. They simply use the systems that are there. Navigation, driver assistance, safety alerts. These features are presented as conveniences, so people tend to accept them without questioning what sits behind them.

In reality, modern vehicles collect far more than location data. Cars are increasingly observing how people drive, not just where they drive.

A vehicle can detect how sharply someone accelerates, how quickly they brake, how often they correct the steering wheel, whether their attention appears to drop, and how long they have been driving without a break. Some systems also monitor posture, fatigue signals, and driver attention through interior sensors.

When these signals are combined, the car is effectively building a behavioral profile of the driver.

The important point is that most drivers are never clearly told this. The data collection sits quietly in the background of the experience. People use systems that analyze their behavior without necessarily realizing their driving patterns are being continuously tracked and interpreted.

Who Truly Holds the Wheel?: “The title of your chapter asks a provocative question. In a world of ‘Software Defined Vehicles’ (SDVs), does the person in the driver’s seat still hold the power, or has that power shifted to the builders and the algorithms?”

Elizabeth: Physically the driver still holds the wheel, but decision authority is gradually becoming shared.

Software-defined vehicles mean that many behaviors inside the car are now determined through software logic rather than mechanical systems. Features such as lane keeping, collision detection, predictive navigation, and maintenance diagnostics rely on algorithmic decision making.

So the real question is not whether the driver is still present. The question is how much agency the driver retains inside the system.

Today power sits between three actors. There is the human driver, the software embedded in the vehicle, and the organizations that continue to update that software remotely.

That balance is still evolving. We are effectively negotiating a new relationship between human judgement and machine decision making.

The Cost of Convenience: “We often trade privacy for safety features or navigation ease. How do you define the ‘Hidden Cost’ of AI in the automotive sector beyond just the price tag of the car?”

Elizabeth: When people think about cost in automotive technology, they usually think about the price of the vehicle. But the deeper cost of AI-driven systems is often informational rather than financial.

Convenience features such as predictive navigation, driver profiling, insurance integration, and personalized vehicle settings rely on large behavioral datasets.

The trade being made is usually invisible. Drivers receive smoother experiences and improved safety features, but they often have very little visibility into how their behavioral data is analyzed, stored, or shared across wider ecosystems.

The hidden cost is a growing asymmetry of understanding between the organizations building these systems and the people using them.

In other words, the technology understands the driver far better than the driver understands the technology.

Part 3: Governance, Safety, and “Care”

Care in Design: “Sources note that women’s participation brings out questions of fairness, care, and trust. How do we move ‘Care’ from a marketing buzzword into a technical requirement for autonomous or semi-autonomous driving systems?”

Elizabeth: Care becomes meaningful the moment it moves out of marketing language and into system requirements.

In the automotive world we often hear phrases about safety, trust, or human-centered design, but those ideas only become real when they are translated into the way the system is actually built. That means asking very practical questions during design and engineering.

Can the driver understand what the system is doing? Can they intervene when something feels wrong? Are vulnerable road users considered in edge cases? Does the system communicate clearly when it is uncertain?

Care also shows up in the way systems handle ambiguity. Roads are complex environments and no AI system will ever be perfect. Designing with care means building systems that recognize their own limits and return control to the driver when confidence drops.

So for me, care is not an emotional concept. It is a discipline. It is about designing systems that anticipate risk, respect human judgement, and remain transparent about how they operate.

The Accountability Gap: “I wrote about the ‘accountability gap’ in cybersecurity. In the automotive world, if an AI system makes a critical error, who is technically and ethically accountable: the builder, the sensor provider, or the user?”

Elizabeth: Accountability becomes complicated very quickly in automotive AI because these systems are built through layered ecosystems.

A modern vehicle contains technology from many organizations. There are sensor manufacturers, mapping providers, software companies, data infrastructure partners, and the vehicle manufacturer who ultimately integrates everything into the final system.

When a critical error occurs, the legal responsibility usually sits with the organization that deploys the system, which is typically the vehicle manufacturer. They are the entity that puts the product on the road.

But ethically the picture is more distributed. Every organization involved in designing the sensors, the models, and the decision logic contributes to the behavior of that system. If one component fails or behaves unexpectedly, the consequences are shared across that ecosystem.

As vehicles become more software driven, the industry will need stronger governance frameworks that treat accountability as a shared responsibility rather than a single point of blame.

Part 4: Strategic Management & The User Perspective

Builder vs. User Logic: “You cover the industry from both the builder and user perspective. What is the biggest ‘blind spot’ builders have right now regarding how users actually want to interact with AI in their daily commutes?”

Elizabeth: One blind spot I see quite often is the assumption that drivers want more automation simply because the technology can provide it.

Builders tend to think in terms of capability. If a system can take over a task, the instinct is to automate it. But most drivers do not approach the experience that way. They are thinking about confidence, predictability, and control during everyday moments such as commuting to work or navigating unfamiliar roads.

People are generally comfortable with systems that assist them. Features that help with fatigue, provide safety alerts, or smooth out long journeys are widely appreciated. The tension appears when the system begins making decisions that feel opaque or difficult to override.

Trust in a vehicle system is built through clarity. Drivers want to understand what the car is doing and why it is doing it. When the logic becomes invisible or unpredictable, even a technically advanced system can start to feel uncomfortable to live with.

So the challenge for builders is not simply to make vehicles more intelligent. The real challenge is to design intelligence that remains understandable to the person sitting behind the wheel.

The Analog Defense in a Digital Car: “I often advocate for analog options for truly sensitive information. In a modern smart car, is there still room for ‘analog’ control, or are we quickly approaching a point where the human is purely a passenger in their own data privacy?”

Elizabeth: I do think there will always be a place for physical control in vehicles, even as the technology becomes increasingly digital.

Driving happens in dynamic environments where decisions sometimes need to be made very quickly. In those moments, physical controls provide certainty. A driver can act instinctively without navigating menus or interpreting complex interfaces.

Digital systems are incredibly powerful when they operate in the background. They can analyze sensor data, anticipate risks, and support the driver in subtle ways. But when a driver needs to intervene, that interaction needs to remain immediate and intuitive.

So I do not see the future vehicle as purely digital. It will likely remain a hybrid environment where intelligent software supports the driver while the physical machine still provides clear and direct control.

The goal should not be to remove the human from the system. It should be to design a partnership where the human remains meaningfully in control.

Part 5: Interactive Closing & Promotion

The “Automotive Audit”: “If a listener is planning to buy a new car this weekend, what are the top two questions they should ask the dealer about the AI and data privacy settings to ensure they are keeping ‘the wheel’ of their own privacy?”

Elizabeth: If someone were buying a new car this weekend, I would suggest asking two simple questions that often change the conversation quite quickly.

The first question is about data. Ask what information the vehicle collects about the driver and where that data is stored.

The second question is about control. Ask whether the driver can adjust or disable data sharing features if they choose to.

Those questions immediately move the discussion beyond horsepower and touchscreen features and into a conversation about ownership of data and behavioral information.

Most people never ask these questions, but they reveal a lot about how transparent a manufacturer is about the technology inside the vehicle.

The She Writes AI Community: “As part of the She Writes AI community, you share ongoing insights through your writing. What is one specific ‘Automotive AI’ trend you’ve covered on your Substack recently that expands on the lessons in Chapter 15?”

Elizabeth: Most of my writing does not focus on AI purely from a technical standpoint. I tend to look at it through the lens of product design and human behavior.

What interests me most is how intelligence changes the relationship between people and the systems they use every day. I often explore how perception works, how people build trust in technology, and how designers need to evolve their practice as more decision making moves into algorithms and predictive systems.

Because many of my clients sit in the automotive industry, I get a very practical view of how these technologies are being developed. I see the operational reality inside organizations that are building software-defined vehicles and AI-enabled systems.

At the same time, I sit slightly outside those organizations as a consultant, which gives me another perspective. I am often thinking about the drivers and buyers who will eventually live with these systems in their daily routines.

One trend I have been exploring recently is the shifting role of designers as AI becomes more embedded in products. Designers are no longer just shaping screens or interfaces. We are increasingly involved in defining how intelligence behaves, how it communicates uncertainty, and where human control needs to remain.

That also raises questions about responsibility. In many projects designers are accountable for how the system is experienced, even if they are not the ones building the underlying models. Understanding where we hold influence and where we need stronger governance is becoming an important part of the practice.

Those conversations connect closely to the ideas in my chapter, because as vehicles become more intelligent, the question is no longer just what the technology can do. The real question is how responsibly we choose to design it.

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Why This Matters

Reading Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye’s perspective, one theme stands out clearly: the future of automotive AI is not only about smarter vehicles, it is about how thoughtfully we design the relationship between humans and intelligent systems.

As cars become software-defined and increasingly connected, the real challenge is not simply technical capability. It is ensuring that drivers still understand the systems around them, trust their behavior, and retain meaningful control when it matters most.

That raises an interesting question for all of us.

If your car could observe your driving behavior, track fatigue, analyze attention, and adapt to your habits. how much of that would you actually want?

Would you trade more personal data for safety and convenience? Or would you prefer a vehicle that reveals less about you even if it means fewer “smart” features?

I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

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Book purchasing information

For more details on the book, see aiEverywhereBooks.com - our beautiful book series website created by Blessing Okpala, PhD:

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