In this episode of the She Writes AI podcast, Farida Khalaf talks with one of the co-authors of AI Everywhere, Volume 1 to explore their insights, experiences, and guidance on building AI that is ethical, responsible, and human-centered. This is the fifth episode in the interview series, and today we are joined by Lisa Raehsler, whose Chapter 17: AI in Advertising and Marketing covers how businesses use artificial intelligence to reach and influence customers.

The purpose of the AI Everywhere book series is to highlight not just the “what” of AI innovation, but the “how” of using AI systems safely and confidently. If you have ever felt that “glitch in the matrix” moment where an “uncannily-accurate” ad pops up on your phone for something you were just thinking about, Lisa Raehsler is the expert who can pull back the curtain. She shares her expertise on how ads seem to know exactly what you want; how AI powers targeted ads, predicts purchase intent, and adjusts ad copy based on the viewer; and how companies analyze behavior to better understand what customers want. Lisa examines both the benefits, such as seeing more relevant ads, and the challenges, including concerns about data use and privacy. She uses real-world examples to show how AI is reshaping the way brands communicate and drive results.

In this conversation with Farida Khalaf, Lisa’s insights illuminate how those uncannily-accurate ads keep popping up, how our data is being used in advertising & marketing, and what we can do to protect our privacy.

To join future live video interviews and events, subscribe to SheWritesAI and get the Substack app:

Highlights from the Live Interview

The Consent Gap

“From a marketing standpoint, when users quickly accept terms and conditions on digital platforms, what are they actually agreeing to especially in the context of personalized advertising?”

Lisa:

“So usually in those terms and conditions, you’ll see that you allow tracking. You allow to be tracked across different websites. So they’ll know what websites you visited, and sometimes across different apps.

You agree for them to look at your online behavior. Again, it’s to track your consumer behavior to try to figure out what you’re interested in purchasing.

There are a lot of those types of signals. I think those are important to read if you are very particular about giving up that information in your approval of the terms and conditions.”

How AI Uses Your Data

“How does AI actually transform our everyday digital activity, our searches, clicks, and behavior into actionable insights for advertisers?”

Lisa:

“So the data that they will collect is across different types of platforms. Social media, for example like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest they all act a little different.

For Google, there’s a lot of what are they searching for. They’ll look at what you’re searching for, what sites you have visited.

Sometimes on social platforms, they’ll look at your dwell time, how long you’ve looked at different kinds of content. They’ll look for certain cues that will tell us that you’re ready to buy something.

When you start out searching something, your behavior is different than when you’re closer to the sale. You’ll start searching differently when you’re getting ready to buy something.

So all of that psychology behind it, we use to target the right messaging to you.

If you’re just starting out in your research, we can serve you ads that introduce the product and give more information.

But if you’re farther along and ready to purchase, we can send discounts, coupons, or more closing-type language in the ads.”

AI & Small Business Advantage

“How is AI changing the game for small businesses or solopreneurs who don’t have large marketing budgets?”

Lisa:

“It used to be that only larger companies had the advantage because they have bigger teams and more brainpower behind running the ads.

All of the things that I’m talking about require a human to look at what the AI is giving us.

But now we have more features in the platforms where smaller advertisers can get help from AI on who is the right audience to target, help them with creating the ads, managing their bids and budgets, and optimizing campaigns as they go.

So they have a much more level playing field now.

And also external tools like ChatGPT or Claude can help them write and create a basic strategy to get started.

So it’s really the best time for small businesses to get started.”

Who Is Responsible? (Ethics)

“When AI is used in advertising, especially in sensitive or vulnerable contexts, where does the ethical responsibility lie, within the algorithm, the marketer, or the platform?”

Lisa:

“They do have policies in place against vulnerable populations and sensitive categories.

So they do have that in place. And like we were talking about, some things might slip through the cracks.

It’s the responsibility of the platform to keep those algorithms updated as much as possible.

One of the really cool things is they have protections around major events, like natural disasters so people can’t take advantage of those situations.

But it’s definitely not a perfect system.”

One Key Lesson About AI Ads

“If there’s one key takeaway you want people to understand about AI-driven advertising, what would it be?”

Lisa:

“I think what I want people to take away is to dispel some of the myths around how and why people are seeing these ads and what the purpose is.

We actually have more control over it than it seems.

We talked about the different settings. You don’t have control over everything, but you do have options.

You can choose not to use certain platforms, or use paid versions.

I think it’s important to learn what your options are.

It’s not all nefarious. Advertisers are trying to get their message out and build their businesses.

The majority are trying to deliver the right message and establish trust, because that’s how they succeed.”

Practical Protection Tips

“For parents and individuals concerned about privacy, what practical steps can they take to protect themselves in today’s advertising ecosystem?”

Lisa:

“I think I’m going to stick with the settings. Going through the settings is really important.

Also, when you have a child using devices, there are many places in the device settings and platforms where you can indicate that they are a minor.

You have to be very vigilant as a parent, paying attention to those settings.

Also doing manual checks on your child’s behavior on their devices.

You can use software that monitors their activity. If they’re logged into Google, you can see their online usage, what videos they’re watching, what they’re searching for.

There are a lot of different ways, and doing all of that can help weed out a lot of risks.”

Why This Matters

Lisa Raehsler told us something that’s hard to ignore: AI isn’t the future — it’s already shaping what you see, what you click, and even what you believe.

But as she shared today, the real power isn’t just in the algorithms. It’s in understanding how they work and choosing how you show up within them.

If this conversation opened your eyes, then Volume 1 in the AI Everywhere book series is your next step. These aren’t just ideas; they’re practical insights from 26 experts building the future of AI with intention, ethics, and real-world impact.

And if you want to go even deeper, don’t miss Lisa’s newsletter, The Paid Media Mix, where she breaks down the strategies behind today’s most powerful advertising systems and how to use them responsibly and effectively.

This is exactly what the She Writes AI community is about: amplifying voices, sharing knowledge, and shaping a future where AI works for people, not the other way around.

So subscribe, stay connected, and be part of the movement.

Because in a world of AI Everywhere… the most important signal is still you.

Get more from SheWritesAI in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app