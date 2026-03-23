Here we are in the AI Everywhere interview podcast series, where we talk with the authors behind AI Everywhere, Volume 1 to explore their insights, experiences, and guidance on building AI that is ethical, responsible, and human-centered. This is the fourth episode in the interview series, and today we are joined by Lakshmi Veeramani, whose Chapter 23: Agentic AI Systems, dives deep into the technical and organizational foundations of autonomous AI.

The purpose of the book is to highlight not just the “what” of AI innovation, but the “how” of building systems that are trustworthy, accountable, and ready for real-world deployment. Lakshmi brings a rare perspective, combining experience in safety-critical avionics and enterprise-scale system design with a focus on creating agentic AI systems that are reliable, observable, and controllable.

In this conversation, she explains what sets agentic systems apart from traditional AI tools, how organizations can operationalize them responsibly, and why governance and human oversight are as critical as technical capability. Whether you’re a technical leader, designer, or AI enthusiast, her insights illuminate how autonomy in AI must go hand-in-hand with discipline and accountability.

Below is her full interview response to Farida Khalaf’s questions on Agentic AI Systems from AI Everywhere, Volume 1.

Topic: Agentic AI Systems (Chapter 23)

Intended Audience: For tech leaders, developers, designers, and organizational leaders seeking to build, govern, and deploy autonomous AI systems responsibly, safely, and at scale.

Part 1: The Professional & The Mission

The Global Perspective: You’re joining us from India, one of the world’s major AI development hubs. As one of 26 authors from five continents, how does your regional perspective shape the way you view the global race toward autonomous, agentic systems?

Lakshmi: Coming from India, one of the world’s fastest-growing AI hubs, my perspective on the global race toward autonomous, agentic systems is shaped by both scale and responsibility. I have grown alongside India’s evolution into a major force in technology and innovation, and that journey gives me a strong sense of ownership in how we shape the future of AI globally.

I hold an M.E. in Avionics from the Madras Institute of Technology, one of India’s premier engineering institutions. The first decade of my career was spent building safety-critical avionics software compliant with DO-178A/B standards. That experience fundamentally shaped how I think about systems, particularly the importance of reliability, traceability, and trust when technology operates in real-world environments.

As the industry moves toward agentic AI, I believe the global focus must go beyond speed of innovation to include engineering trustworthy systems at scale. My perspective is strongly influenced by this foundation — viewing agentic AI not just as a breakthrough capability, but as a class of systems that must be designed with the same rigor as any safety-critical system.

Challenging the Narrative: The book highlights the under-representation of women and nonbinary professionals on AI development teams. What does it mean to you to contribute to one of the first AI guides written exclusively by women and nonbinary authors, particularly one that tackles the more technical “how-to” side of the industry?

Lakshmi: It is both meaningful and important to contribute to one of the first AI guides written exclusively by women and nonbinary authors, especially one that focuses on the technical “how-to” of building AI systems.

Women have often been included in conversations around AI ethics and impact, but are still underrepresented in shaping the technical architecture and implementation of these systems. This book challenges that imbalance by demonstrating that women are not only part of the conversation, we are actively designing, building, and scaling AI systems at a deep technical level.

In many professional environments, women often find themselves needing to demonstrate significantly more to earn the same level of recognition and trust as their peers. That reality, while challenging, also shapes a strong sense of rigor, resilience, and accountability in how we approach our work.

For me, this contribution is an extension of my focus on building safe, reliable, and trustworthy agentic systems. Bringing that perspective into a collaborative effort like this reinforces an important idea: diversity in authorship is not just about representation, it directly strengthens the quality, depth, and responsibility of the systems we build.

Part 2: Defining the “Agentic” Frontier

The Agent vs. The Tool: In Chapter 23, you explore the technical foundations of agentic AI systems. For a business leader familiar with generative AI, what’s the defining “aha” moment when they realize they’re dealing with an agent rather than just a chatbot?

Lakshmi: For most business leaders, the “aha” moment comes when the system moves from responding to prompts to owning outcomes.

A generative AI tool answers a question. An agentic system, on the other hand, takes a goal, for example, underwriting a policy or processing a claim, and plans, orchestrates multiple steps, interacts with enterprise systems, and drives the task to completion.

In Agentic AI solutions like the ones I’ve worked on, this becomes very tangible. You don’t just see a single response, you see a coordinated flow where multiple agents collaborate, each with a defined role, accessing tools, validating data, and iterating until the objective is achieved.

That shift, from single response to end-to-end execution, is when leaders realize they are no longer dealing with a chatbot, but with an autonomous system embedded within business workflows.

The Power of Agency: “You describe agentic systems as powerful tools. From a technical standpoint, what specific capabilities elevate them beyond earlier AI models in modern business environments?

Lakshmi: What elevates agentic systems is not just intelligence, but orchestrated capability within a system.

From a technical standpoint, a few key capabilities stand out:

Multi-agent orchestration : different agents handling specialized responsibilities and collaborating within a defined workflow

Tool and system integration : seamless interaction with enterprise APIs, data platforms, and external services

Stateful execution : maintaining context across long-running, multi-step processes

Dynamic decision-making loops: evaluating intermediate outcomes and adapting actions in real time

I have developed AgentOps systems, Agent Observability, and Governance solutions for enterprise solutions. These capabilities transform AI from a passive assistant into an active operational layer within the enterprise, capable of executing complex workflows with minimal human intervention.

Technical Readiness: Your chapter speaks directly to readers with some technical background. What core technical pillars must a team have in place before implementing an agentic system responsibly and effectively?

Lakshmi: At an enterprise level, agentic AI is not a capability you “implement”: it is a capability you operationalize as a platform.

From that lens, technical readiness is less about individual components and more about whether the organization is prepared to support autonomous systems operating within core business processes.

There are three non-negotiable pillars:

A Structured Agentic Platform Layer: Organizations need a unified platform to define, orchestrate, and scale agents across use cases. Built-in Observability and Governance: Before scaling any agent, leadership must have complete visibility into decision pathways, system interactions, and execution outcomes. Observability is not just a technical feature — it is the foundation for trust, auditability, and enterprise adoption. This is where platforms play a critical role in enabling real-time monitoring and control. Control Frameworks with Human Oversight: Autonomy must be bounded. This means designing systems with policy enforcement, role-based permissions, and human-in-the-loop checkpoints for high-impact decisions. The goal is not to limit agents, but to ensure they operate within clearly defined and accountable boundaries.

Ultimately, organizations that succeed with agentic AI are those that recognize a fundamental shift: they are no longer deploying models, they are managing autonomous digital systems.

And that requires the same level of discipline, governance, and architectural thinking as any other mission-critical enterprise platform.

Part 3: The “Well-Managed” Requirement

Defining “Well-Managed”: You note that agentic systems are only powerful if well-managed. What does poor management look like in practice, and what are the biggest risks of deploying autonomous agents without sufficient oversight?

Lakshmi: In my view, a “well-managed” agentic system is fundamentally a well-architected system.

Management is not something that happens after deployment, it is a direct outcome of how the system is designed. When agentic systems are poorly managed, it is usually because they were poorly architected from the start.

In practice, poor management shows up as:

lack of visibility into how decisions are made

loosely defined agent responsibilities and boundaries

uncontrolled access to enterprise systems and data

absence of domain context in how agents operate

One critical gap I often see is the absence of domain-skilled professionals in the loop. Agentic AI cannot be built purely as a technical exercise. It requires deep domain understanding to ensure agents behave correctly within business contexts.

The biggest risk is not that agents make errors, but that they scale those errors rapidly and consistently. Without proper architecture, governance, and domain alignment, organizations risk deploying systems that are efficient but not necessarily useful or trustworthy.

Human–AI Collaboration: The broader theme of our book emphasizes not “handing over the wheel.” How do agentic systems fundamentally change the way we think about human–AI collaboration compared to simpler LLM-based tools?

Lakshmi: Agentic systems fundamentally shift humans from being task executors to decision-makers and supervisors. With simpler LLM-based tools, humans are still doing most of the work — the AI assists by generating content or insights. But with agentic systems, AI begins to execute workflows, gather data, and even propose actions.

This makes human judgment even more critical.

In my view, AI should act as a system that augments human decision-making by providing supporting evidence, analysis, and execution capability, while humans retain control over critical decisions.

The real value is not just automation, it is faster, more informed, and more consistent decision-making. When designed well, agentic systems allow organizations to operate with greater efficiency while ensuring that accountability and final authority remain with humans.

Accountability by Design: As a woman in a technical leadership role, how do you ensure that accountability is embedded into system architecture, rather than treated as a compliance afterthought?

Lakshmi: Accountability cannot be layered on top of agentic systems. It must be built into the foundation of the architecture. As technical leaders, we already follow strong system design principles when building enterprise platforms including reliability, security, and traceability. The same discipline must be applied to agentic AI systems.

This means embedding:

observability to track decisions and actions

governance frameworks to define boundaries and policies

security controls to manage access and permissions

These are not additional features; they are core design requirements.

For me, the goal is to ensure that every agentic system is transparent, controllable, and auditable by design. When accountability is treated as a first-class architectural concern, organizations can confidently scale agentic systems without compromising trust.

Part 4: Awareness & Strategic Action

The “How-To” Priority: If a technical leader could implement just one lesson from Chapter 23 this month to meaningfully improve system safety, what would you recommend?

Lakshmi: If there is one lesson I would emphasize, it is this: do not start with the use case — start with AgentOps.

Before defining what the agent will do, organizations should define how the agent will be observed, governed, and controlled. This includes setting up visibility into decision-making, defining guardrails, and establishing accountability mechanisms.

In my experience, teams often rush to build agentic use cases and only later realize the need for observability and governance. By then, the system has already grown in complexity.

A more effective approach is to treat agent observability and governance as foundational design steps, not post-implementation enhancements. When this is done right, safety and scalability become natural outcomes of the system.

Raising Organizational Awareness: How can leaders help non-technical staff understand agentic AI in a way that reduces fear not by oversimplifying it, but by framing it as a powerful tool that requires thoughtful governance?

Lakshmi: One of the most effective ways to drive adoption is through simplicity in experience. If we look at widely adopted tools like ChatGPT, their success is not just due to capability, but because the interface is so intuitive that users can start immediately without training.

Agentic systems should follow a similar principle. While the underlying architecture may be complex, the user experience should be simple, intuitive, and aligned to how people already work.

For non-technical users, the goal is not to understand the system in depth, but to experience its value to feel that their effort is being transformed into faster, smarter, and more efficient outcomes.

When designed this way, agentic AI reduces fear, not by oversimplifying the technology, but by making its benefits tangible and accessible.

Continuing the Conversation: As part of the She Writes AI community, you also publish your own newsletter. Is there a recent deep dive you’ve written that readers should explore if they want to engage more deeply with your thinking?

Lakshmi: I regularly write about agentic AI, platform architecture, and enterprise adoption on Substack, often grounded in real implementations and practical lessons learned.

My focus is on translating hands-on experience into insights that others can apply, whether it is building agentic platforms, implementing governance, or scaling multi-agent systems.

Readers who explore these articles will find not just concepts, but actionable patterns and ideas they can use to accelerate their own journey with agentic AI.

The Final Takeaway: After finishing Chapter 23, what is the one mindset shift or action you most want readers to embrace?

Lakshmi: If there is one mindset shift I would like readers to embrace, it is this:

Building agentic AI solutions is becoming easier, but building them responsibly still requires discipline. The real differentiation will not come from who builds agents fastest, but from who builds them safely, reliably, and at scale.

Applying strong agent engineering principles, including architecture, governance, and observability is essential to ensure that these systems can be trusted in real-world environments.

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Why This Matters

Reading Lakshmi Veeramani’s perspective, one theme emerges clearly: building autonomous, agentic AI is not optional; it must be done responsibly. Her work reminds us that technical capability alone is insufficient if systems operate without oversight, transparency, or accountability. Agentic systems that make decisions without clear governance, workflows that scale errors unchecked, or platforms built without observability: all these failures highlight the need for disciplined, well-managed AI design.

As AI systems evolve into autonomous agents and integrated enterprise workflows, human oversight must remain central. Leaders and users should not merely rely on AI, they must understand, supervise, and guide it. Governance, observability, and accountability become more than safeguards; they are core measures of success.

Lakshmi challenges developers, architects, and technical leaders to pause and ask: Are these systems truly controllable and transparent? That single question serves as a compass for building agentic AI responsibly, ensuring that as autonomous systems grow more capable, they remain trustworthy, accountable, and human-centered.

For anyone looking to deploy AI safely at scale, her chapter in AI Everywhere, Volume 1 offers both a roadmap and a call to action: design with discipline, govern with rigor, and never lose sight of the people and processes your AI systems serve.

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And if you’re interested in more conversations like this, consider subscribing. I’ll continue sharing insights from the voices shaping the future of AI, including contributors from AI Everywhere, where 26 women from across five continents explore how artificial intelligence is changing the world we live in, and how we can change it for the better.

References

“What are NOT AI Agents?”, Lakshmi Veeramani / 6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P), 2025-03-07.

“Observability and Governance: The Twin Pillars of Agentic AI Success”, Lakshmi Veeramani / Lakshmi’s Substack, 2025-08-09.

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