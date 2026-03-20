Artificial intelligence is reshaping how we interact with technology, but its true impact is not only measured by precision or automation, it is measured by how people experience it. AI systems touch nearly every aspect of daily life, yet the human experience within these systems is often overlooked.

In AI Everywhere, Volume 1, 26 multidisciplinary scholars from five continents share their insights on designing AI that is not only powerful, but also ethical, inclusive, and empathetic. One of those voices is Blessing Okpala, PhD, whose chapter focuses on a topic critical to the future of AI: Empathy by Design and Inclusive AI.

Blessing Okpala, PhD’s work bridges theory and practice, combining deep expertise in user experience (UX) and empathy-driven design with a commitment to making AI accessible and inclusive. In this interview, she explores questions that go beyond interface layouts or algorithms:

How empathy can be codified as a technical requirement in AI development

Why diversity in design teams directly shapes accessibility and fairness

How interfaces can maintain human agency even as AI systems act autonomously

The hidden risks of poor UX in privacy and cybersecurity

Practical strategies for auditing and designing AI tools that truly serve all users

For anyone building or interacting with AI, Blessing’s insights illuminate how human-centered design transforms technology from a neutral tool into a partner that respects and amplifies the people who use it.

Below is her full interview response to Farida Khalaf’s questions on Empathy by Design & Inclusive AI from AI Everywhere, Volume 1.

Topic: Empathy by Design & Inclusive AI (Chapter 21)

Intended Audience: For tech leaders, designers, developers, and conscious users seeking to build or use AI that’s ethical, inclusive, and human-centered.

Part 1: The Professional Path & The Global Tribe

The Expert Perspective: “Blessing, you are part of this collective of 26 multidisciplinary scholars from five continents. As someone with a PhD and deep expertise in UX and Empathy, why was it important for you to share your ‘How-To’ guide within the She Writes AI community rather than a traditional tech journal?”

Blessing Sharing this work with the She Writes AI community is important to me, because this book engages a much broader and more diverse audience than a standard technical journal. While academic journals primarily serve scholarly circles, this publication reaches the practitioners, educators, and everyday users who are actively integrating artificial intelligence into society.

As AI moves beyond laboratory settings and into our daily lives, workplaces, and local communities, it becomes essential to bridge the gap between theory and practice. This platform has allowed me to transform UX research and empathy-driven design into actionable guidance. My goal is to provide those building new technologies with the tools they need to serve authentic human interests.

Unmasking the Architects: “Celeste Garcia (Chapter 1) writes about the ‘Hidden Architects’ of AI. In the field of UX, how does having women and diverse developers at the design table fundamentally change the accessibility of the tools we build?”

Blessing When we bring diverse voices to the design table, we identify potential issues much sooner. Women and underrepresented designers frequently champion essential questions: Who are we overlooking? Who might struggle with this system? Could this technology cause unintended harm?

In the world of user experience, these inquiries directly shape accessibility, language clarity, and core usability. Diversity is about more than just adding new perspectives; it is a vital tool for eliminating blind spots. When the teams building our technology truly reflect the people who use it, the resulting products become more inclusive for everyone.

Part 2: Technical Deep Dive: Empathy as a System Requirement

Beyond Aesthetics: “Many people think of UX as just ‘how an app looks.’ You argue that it’s about Empathy by Design. From a systems-thinking perspective, how do we move empathy from a ‘soft skill’ to a technical requirement in an AI development lifecycle?”

Blessing: Empathy transforms into a technical requirement the moment it is built directly into the design and development process. This means that user research, accessibility testing, and inclusive design standards must be prioritized with the same energy we apply to security or performance.

In a practical sense, empathy is realized through structured research protocols, accessibility benchmarks, and validation cycles. When we measure and test for human impact within the system lifecycle, empathy is no longer just a soft skill. Instead, it becomes a core part of the entire product development lifecycle.

Inclusive Outcomes: “Your chapter emphasizes that AI tools must create inclusive outcomes. Can you share a ‘hard truth’ example of what happens when an AI is technically accurate but fails at the UX level for a marginalized group?”

Blessing: The hard truth is that an AI can be mathematically correct while still failing the people it serves. For instance, voice assistants frequently struggle to recognize diverse accents or atypical speech patterns. Even if an algorithm functions perfectly within its original training parameters, it is ineffective if an entire group of users cannot interact with it. From a user experience perspective, this means the product is fundamentally broken for those individuals. Technical accuracy is not the sole measure of success. The ultimate metric of any system is whether every person can actually use it effectively.

Designing for Accessibility: “You state that AI tools themselves must be accessible. For the software engineers listening, what are the top two technical hurdles to making a generative AI interface usable for people with different physical or cognitive abilities?”

Blessing: The first major challenge is creating multi-modal interaction. Many generative AI interfaces rely almost exclusively on typing, which naturally excludes individuals with motor impairments or limited literacy. To be truly inclusive, systems must integrate voice support, screen readers, and simplified interfaces.

The second challenge involves cognitive accessibility. AI responses are often dense, complex, or ambiguous. Designers have a responsibility to structure these outputs so that every user can easily understand, verify, and navigate information regardless of their cognitive ability.

Part 3: The Interconnected AI Stack

Agentic UX: “Lakshmi Veeramani (Chapter 23) discusses Agentic AI systems that act autonomously. How does the user interface change when we are no longer just ‘prompting’ a chatbot but supervising a ‘hybrid fleet’ of autonomous agents?”

Blessing: As AI systems evolve into autonomous agents, the user interface must shift from simple command inputs to a focus on supervision and transparency. Instead of just prompting a chatbot, users now take on the role of monitoring decisions, reviewing actions, and intervening when necessary.

The interface must clearly communicate what these agents are doing, the reasoning behind their decisions, and how a user can override them. This transformation turns the interface into a comprehensive control dashboard rather than just a basic conversation window.

The “Yin and Yang” of Data: “I write about the ‘yin and yang’ of AI, the beauty of its precision and the hard truth of its risks. How does empathetic UX design act as a bridge to ensure the ‘beauty’ of AI doesn’t become a ‘hard truth’ of exclusion for the user?”

Blessing: Empathetic user experience design serves as a vital translation layer between complex AI systems and human understanding. Effective UX reveals uncertainty, explains decisions clearly, and guides users through safe, intuitive interactions.

Without this essential layer, AI systems can feel powerful but remains opaque and difficult to trust. Ultimately, empathy ensures that users are never overwhelmed by the technology, but are instead fully supported by it

Cybersecurity & Dark Patterns: “In Chapter 19, I discuss the ‘accountability gap’ where users click through terms they don’t understand. In your view, is ‘bad UX’ actually a cybersecurity risk because it tricks users into compromising their own data privacy?”

Blessing: Poor UX can absolutely become a cybersecurity risk. When interfaces are confusing or manipulative, people often click through permissions without fully understanding them. So-called dark patterns exploit human behavior and lead users to accidentally expose sensitive data.

Ethical UX design protects people by making privacy choices visible, understandable, and intentional. By prioritizing clarity over trickery, we create a safer digital environment for everyone.

Part 4: Governance & The Human Signal

Relational Ethics: “Sydnor Hain (they/them) (Chapter 3) advocates for relational ethics over rules. How does a UX designer use empathy to build a ‘relational’ connection between a human and a machine, rather than just a ‘transactional’ one?”

Blessing: A relational interface treats every user as a collaborator rather than a simple transaction. Designing with empathy means creating systems that acknowledge your specific situation, explain their reasoning clearly, and adapt to your unique needs. When people feel truly understood by a system, they are much more likely to trust it. That trust is earned through transparency, honesty, and a commitment to respectful interaction design.

The “Ikigai-Risk” of Automation: “Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai (Chapter 4) warns about the ‘i-risk’, the risk to human purpose. If an AI tool has perfect UX and does everything for us, do we risk losing the ‘human signal’ and the joy of the ‘struggle of learning’?”

Blessing: Excessive automation carries the risk of erasing the learning process that gives us a sense of mastery and purpose. Effective design should never remove human involvement completely. Instead, its purpose is to enhance what people can achieve. Our ultimate goal is to create a partnership with AI that supports rather than replaces human thought and ingenuity.

Part 5: Actionable Awareness & Future Vision

The Inclusive Audit: “If a tech leader wants to perform an ‘Inclusion Audit’ on their current AI tools this week, what is the first ‘red flag’ they should look for in their interface?”

Blessing: A primary red flag is when designers test their systems only with people who share their own lived experiences. If a testing group lacks diversity in ability, language, culture, or literacy, the interface will inevitably exclude someone. True inclusion starts with the very first people you invite into the design room.

The Final Message: “What is the one thing you want a reader to do differently after reading Chapter 21 to ensure they are building a ‘Code with Conscience’?”

Blessing: I want every reader to pause and ask one critical question before they launch an AI product. Who might struggle to use this? This simple inquiry is the foundation of empathy-driven design. When developers build with a sense of conscience, they move beyond a focus on mere efficiency. They begin to create systems that truly serve the interests of humanity.

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Why This Matters

Reading Blessing Okpala, PhD’s perspective, one theme emerges clearly: inclusive, empathetic AI is not optional; it is essential. Her work reminds us that technical accuracy alone is insufficient if systems fail the people they are meant to serve. Voice assistants that ignore diverse speech patterns, AI dashboards that confuse or mislead, or interfaces designed without broad human input: all these failures highlight the need for empathy-driven design.

As AI systems evolve into autonomous agents and more complex digital ecosystems, the human experience must remain central. Users should not merely interact with AI, they should understand, trust, and guide it. Inclusivity and empathy become more than ideals; they are technical requirements and measures of success.

Blessing Okpala, PhD challenges developers, designers, and tech leaders to pause and ask: Who might struggle to use this system? That single question serves as a compass for building AI with conscience, ensuring that as our machines grow smarter, they remain accessible, accountable, and human-centered.

For anyone interested in creating AI that truly serves society, her chapter offers both a roadmap and an invitation: design with empathy, test with inclusivity, and never lose sight of the people behind the technology.

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References

Book purchasing information

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