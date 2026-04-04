In this episode of the She Writes AI podcast, Farida Khalaf talks with one of the co-authors of AI Everywhere, Volume 1 to explore their insights, experiences, and guidance on building AI that is ethical, responsible, and human-centered. This is the sixth episode in the interview series, and today we are joined by Dhani Ramadhani. Her Chapter 10: Raising a Family in an AI-Filled World covers key parenting challenges and how she is raising humans who recognize their own agency and understand that AI is a tool, not an oracle.

The purpose of the AI Everywhere book series is to highlight not just the “what” of AI innovation, but the “how” of using AI systems safely and confidently. In her chapter, Dhani Ramadhani explores the distinct challenges and opportunities families face in the AI era. She examines how parents navigate job uncertainty while AI reshapes children's education and relationships via AI companions, and addresses parental concerns around CSAM and unhealthy attachments while highlighting opportunities like AI tutors and household assistants..

In this conversation with Farida Khalaf, Dhani’s insights illuminate experiences with AI that will resonate with parents worldwide.

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Highlights from the Live Interview

The Global Voice

Question: You are one of 26 women from five continents who came together to write this guide. What made you realize that the parent’s perspective was missing from the dominant, often male-led, AI narrative? Why did it feel urgent for you to contribute your voice now?

Dhani: When I first stepped into the AI field, I realized the conversations were heavily focused on the technicalities, the algorithms, and the hardware, often led by a male-dominated perspective. But there was a glaring gap: the parent’s perspective. As someone who navigates both the professional world of AI and the home, I knew that as parents, we play a critical role in shaping how the next generation interacts with technology. AI isn’t just a tool for companies; it’s something that will influence every aspect of our children’s lives. I felt it was urgent to contribute because, as a mother, I understood the challenges and opportunities that AI presented in shaping our children’s futures, and I wanted to bring that viewpoint into the conversation.

Beyond the Stereotype

Question: There’s still a persistent myth that ‘women don’t do AI.’ As a professional in this space, how does your technical background shape the way you approach AI at home with your family?

Dhani: The myth that women don’t do AI is both frustrating and limiting. My technical background allows me to approach AI at home not just as a consumer, but as someone who understands the underlying principles. This shapes how I introduce my children to technology. I focus on demystifying AI, showing them how it works in ways that are age-appropriate, and emphasizing that it’s not a magic box that just spits out answers. It’s a tool, one we can use to create, learn, and problem-solve. I want them to see technology as something they can engage with critically, rather than something that simply does things for them.

The Core Philosophy

Question: In your chapter, you emphasize that we must raise humans who understand AI as a tool, not an oracle. For the leaders listening, what’s the risk when a team (or a child) begins treating AI as a source of unquestionable truth?

Dhani: The biggest risk is that when we treat AI as an oracle, we stop questioning the information it gives us. AI, like any tool, reflects the biases and limitations of its creators. If we don’t teach children and teams to question AI’s outputs, we risk losing critical thinking, creativity, and personal agency. AI should enhance our ability to think for ourselves, not replace it. By treating AI as a source of unquestionable truth, we relinquish our ability to make informed decisions and evaluate the world through our own lens.

Protecting Agency

Question: How do we intentionally raise humans who recognize their own agency in a world where algorithms are designed to predict and influence our behavior?

Dhani: It’s essential to teach children about the power of their own decisions. We need to have open conversations about how algorithms work and how they shape our behavior. I make sure to point out when AI is influencing their choices, whether it’s the suggestions they see on a platform or the personalized ads they encounter. We talk about how these systems are designed to nudge them in certain directions, but they have the power to decide whether to follow those suggestions or not. I also encourage them to engage in activities where they can build their own creative agency, like art or problem-solving, without relying on AI to provide the answers.

The Leadership Parallel

Question: Parenting in an AI-shaped world requires many of the same skills as leading a company through digital transformation. What’s one parenting strategy from your chapter that a CEO could apply to help employees maintain their sense of ownership and independent thinking?

Dhani: I think the view should always be empowering your employee to make that decision, right? Like empowering the employee to know what is the end goal and they can decide what tools they use. Because a lot of the times, we forget that what we want to empower is actually the user to be better. And then we only measure AI adoption. Don’t drive adoption for the sake of adoption. You drive what is the goal for whatever metric it is you’re trying to use, because then you get sidetracked on these shiny adoptions.

The more you automate process, and that’s also what happened in parenting at home, right? Everything is automated ... and then you forget if the human is still the one making the decision, they don’t own the mistakes anymore. If bad things happen because some processes were automated ... you often, a CEO or even parents, forget, where does the accountability fall into? That’s why a lot of the time at home what I apply is like, I want my kids to own part of the decision, be part of that, because they know we can’t blame it on: “It’s because the AI told me to do so.”

Spotting the ‘Invisible’ AI

Question: AI is embedded in toys, apps, and school platforms, often invisibly. What are some key parenting challenges that families may not even realize are being shaped by AI?

Dhani: One challenge is the hidden nature of AI. Many families don’t realize how much AI is shaping their children’s experiences through things like recommendation engines or interactive toys. For example, an AI-powered toy might encourage certain behaviors, or an educational app may subtly steer children toward specific content based on their interactions. Parents may not be aware of the biases or limitations these systems bring with them, which is why it’s so important to stay engaged and ask questions about the technology they’re using. Being proactive about discussing these influences is key.

The ‘Ikigai’ Connection

Question: Your colleague Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai speaks about the ‘i-risk’, the risk to human purpose. How do you help your children find joy and meaning in creative skills like art or writing when they see AI producing results instantly?

Dhani: I believe in the power of process over product. While AI can produce beautiful works of art or write stories quickly, I teach my children to value the act of creation itself. It’s about the experience, the learning, and the journey. When they create something with their own hands or minds, they gain a deeper sense of accomplishment and self-worth. I also encourage them to use AI as a tool to enhance their creativity, not replace it. For example, they can use an AI tool to help brainstorm ideas, but the final creation should still come from their own heart and mind.

Relational Ethics Over Rules

Question: Sydnor Hain (they/them) advocates for relational ethics over rigid rule-setting. How do you move beyond ‘screen time rules’ to have deeper conversations with your children about AI’s impact on friendships, identity, and self-worth?

Dhani: I don’t focus only on screen time rules because that’s just a surface-level solution. Instead, I try to engage in ongoing conversations about the deeper implications of technology. We talk about how social media platforms shape self-worth, how AI might affect their relationships, and what it means to build a healthy online identity. The goal isn’t just to restrict usage but to empower them with the tools to make thoughtful decisions. It’s about helping them understand the impact of their digital lives and guiding them to navigate these spaces in a healthy, informed way.

Challenging Bias

Question: AI systems often reinforce societal biases due to gaps in representation and development. How do you teach your children to be critically aware of the biases they may encounter in AI tools used for school or play?

Dhani: I try to be transparent with my children about the biases that exist in AI, especially around race, gender, and social class. We’ve had conversations about how the data used to train AI can reflect societal prejudices, and I encourage them to think critically about what they see. For instance, if an AI tool shows certain types of people or behaviors more than others, we discuss why that might be and how they can challenge those stereotypes in their own lives. It’s all about building their ability to question what they’re presented with, rather than passively accepting it as the truth.

Beyond the Chapter

Question: You’re also active in the She Writes AI community and publish your own newsletter. Can you share one recent ‘how-to’ parenting insight from your Substack that gives us a glimpse into your day-to-day life beyond the book?

Dhani: I would start with awareness first, doing an honest check of where technology lives in your life right now. A practical ‘how-to’ I use is a Sunday audit with my kids. Sunday morning is a more honest time when people are relaxed and have their guard down; we use that time to figure out exactly how we consumed technology over the weekend.

I also believe in a ‘boredom time boost.’ Parents often use AI to keep children from being lonely, but the damage of a chatbot is far greater than leaving a child to be bored and forced to imagine a world for themselves.

Most recently, I wrote about how to help our kids build trust and relationships when AI companions are everywhere. It’s about building social intelligence so children don’t resort to AI companions immediately. We have to teach them to understand human cues, like facial expressions and tone, because that emotional intelligence only comes from real, two-way interactions with people.

The ‘Sunday AI Audit’

Question: If a leader or parent wanted to run a simple ‘AI audit’ with their family or team this weekend, what interactive exercise would you recommend to spark awareness and discussion?

Dhani: I’d suggest starting with something tangible, like going through the apps or devices your family or team uses daily. Ask. then discuss how AI is being used in the application, how we interact with it, and whether our habits have changed since we use them. the goal is to have an exploratory conversation and be aware of the how embedded AI is in many tools we use daily

Vision for the Next Generation

Question: As this book series evolves, what is one shift you hope the next generation of ‘AI-raised’ humans will make because they engaged with Volume 1?

Dhani: Awareness of AI is already around us as an invisible curriculum. And … you as a parent, you have a choice ... a choice to co-learn with your children, a choice to make explicit these invisible choices ... help your child make better choices together with you.

Why This Matters

In a world obsessed with AI fluency and technical skills, Dhani Ramadhani’s work in Chapter 10 serves as a vital compass for the most important “architects” of all: parents and caregivers. She observes that while the professional world focuses on algorithms, it often neglects the “heart questions” regarding how technology translates into a child’s view and usage.

Her chapter matters because it identifies the “Invisible Curriculum”: the way AI is already built into daily systems, apps, and school platforms, often shaped by policymakers far removed from the parent’s control,. By reframing parenting as a journey of co-learning, Dhani Ramadhani empowers us to move away from the fear-mongering vs. hype dichotomy,. Instead, the goal is to build a child’s agency, ensuring they are not just passive consumers but are aware and make a choice about how technology fits into their lives,.

The Hard Truth: If we allow AI to become an “oracle” that provides instant, “boring” answers, we risk letting our children lose the joy of the struggle that leads to true mastery and self-confidence. Dhani Ramadhani warns that we must “break the bias that technology is always objective”. Without the “healthy struggle” of learning to find answers ourselves, children may fail to build the discernment and satisfaction in the process required to own their decisions.

The Beautiful Opportunity: AI is forcing us to invest more time and attention in our children. It invites us to reclaim our role as the cornerstone of their lives, providing the empathy, love, and parental instinct that a chatbot can never authentically fill. This is our chance to prioritize social intelligence — teaching our kids to read human cues like facial expressions and tone, ensuring they build social capital through real, two-way human relationships rather than resorting to AI companions.

As Dhani Ramadhani reminds us, awareness and choice are our most powerful tools. We can choose to practice a “Sunday audit” to honestly review our habits, make invisible algorithms explicit, and raise a generation that sees AI as a utility, while they remain strong enough to bend and move and adapt like bamboo, By helping them own their decisions today, we ensure they remain the ones firmly holding the “moral wheel” tomorrow.

If this conversation opened your eyes, then Volume 1 in the AI Everywhere book series is your next step. These aren’t just ideas; they’re practical insights from 26 experts building the future of AI with intention, ethics, and real-world impact.

To continue following Dhani’s insights and stay updated on the intersection of AI, parenting, and leadership, be sure to check out her aiPTO newsletter (aiParentTech.com). With weekly insights, thoughtful reflections, and practical parenting tips, it’s a fresh take on how to navigate the ever-evolving digital and AI-powered landscape for today’s families.

This is exactly what the She Writes AI community is about: amplifying voices, sharing knowledge, and shaping a future where AI works for people, not the other way around.

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Because in a world of AI Everywhere … the most important signal is still you.

Book purchasing information

For more insights on the book, see aiEverywhereBooks.com - our beautiful book series website created by Blessing Okpala, PhD:

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