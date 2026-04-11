Here we are in the She Writes AI interview series, where we talk with the authors behind AI Everywhere, Volume 1 to explore their insights, experiences, and guidance on building AI that is ethical, responsible, and human-centered.

This is the 9th episode in the series, and today we are joined by Karen Spinner. Her Chapter 6: AI Writing is Basically Undetectable challenges one of the most persistent assumptions in the AI era: that we can reliably tell the difference between human and machine-generated text.

Karen Spinner brings a unique perspective, combining technical understanding with cognitive and behavioral insight. Her work moves the conversation beyond detection tools and into something far more fundamental, how humans process meaning, intention, and authorship when reading. Drawing on research in neuroscience and real-world experiments, she reveals that the real issue is not whether AI writing can be detected, but how it changes the way we think, interpret, and engage with language itself.

In this conversation, Karen explores why the “AI detection arms race” is failing, what our brains are actually responding to when we read, and why preserving the “human signal” in writing may be more important than ever. Whether you are a writer, educator, or leader navigating AI-generated content, her insights offer a powerful reframing of what truly matters.

Below is Karen Spinner’s full interview response to Farida Khalaf’s questions on AI Writing is Basically Undetectable from AI Everywhere, Volume 1.

Topic: AI Writing is Basically Undetectable (Chapter 6)

Intended Audience: For writers, educators, editors, and professionals navigating AI-generated content who want to move beyond detection and focus on preserving human voice, critical thinking, and meaningful authorship in an AI-driven world.

Part 1: The Expert Perspective & The “Human Signal”

The Collective Voice: Karen, you are one of the 26 multidisciplinary scholars in this volume. Your chapter tackles the ‘uncanny valley’ of AI writing. What was the specific moment you realized that the conversation needed to shift from detecting AI to understanding its impact on our brains?

Karen: A few months ago, I gave a lunch-and-learn presentation at a marketing agency and asked all of the attendees to look at five different passages and guess whether or not they were written by AI. Each passage ignited a debate over AI writing patterns and what does and doesn’t sound like AI. But the catch was that all of the passages were generated by Claude, and no one picked up on it. (Yes, it was kind of a dirty trick.)

At that point, I realized we’re having the wrong conversation. We keep asking, “Can we spot it?” when the answer is clearly no.

The more interesting question is “Does knowing that text was written by AI change how we feel about it?”

A remarkable study by Xiaohui Rao, Hanlin Wu, and Zhenguang Cai at the Chinese University of Hong Kong used electroencephalography (EEG) to examine how people neurologically process AI-generated content, and if context matters. Their paper, “When AI companions become witty: Can human brain recognize AI-generated irony?,” focused on irony as a test case.

The researchers presented participants with ironic statements attributed either to humans or to AI while tracking their brain activity. And, it turns out, when people engage with content they know was generated by AI, their brains are less active. Two EEG signals that show how hard your brain is trying to find meaning behind someone’s words went down when participants read AI-generated text.

So, context matters to how we experience writing, and we care a lot more about what a person has to say than AI.

The "Brain vs. Tool" Debate: You argue that while AI detection tools often fail, our brains still seem to know the difference between human and machine-written words. From a psychological standpoint, what is that 'missing ingredient' that AI hasn't quite replicated yet?

Karen: Intention. The EEG research showed that when people read irony attributed to AI, their brains didn’t fully adopt what philosophers call the “intentional stance.” In other words, they weren’t treating the machine as something that meant to be funny. The irony didn’t register strongly because nobody was really joking.

AI can produce text that’s structurally identical to human writing, but reading is a two-way act. While we’re decoding words, we’re also modeling the mind behind them. And when we believe there’s a conscious being reaching out to us, we engage more deeply. That’s the ingredient AI probably can’t ever replicate: the reader’s belief that someone is home.

Part 2: The Failure of Detection & Technical Realities

The Detective Trap: In my Cybersecurity chapter (Chapter 19), I talk about the difficulty of detecting deepfakes and digital IDs used for extortion. You state that AI writing is now basically undetectable by software. Why is the 'arms race' between AI writers and AI detectors one that humans are currently losing?

Karen: It’s an asymmetry problem. Generation is cheap and fast while detection is expensive and fragile. The research I cite shows detection accuracy at around 58%, which is barely better than a coin flip. And when you change your prompting strategy, detection rates swing from 0% to 100% on the same underlying content.

The detectors are essentially measuring surface style, but style is infinitely malleable. Every time a detector learns a pattern, the generator can be prompted differently to avoid it. And even when you’re using multiple LLMs to weigh in on a piece of writing and average their responses (the LLM-as-judge approach), scores are wildly inconsistent across runs. The evaluator can’t agree with itself. My point of view is that this particular arms race is structurally unwinnable with current approaches.

Asking Better Questions: You suggest we need to stop asking ‘Did AI write this?’ and start asking different questions. For a teacher or an editor listening, what are the new metrics we should be using to evaluate the quality and intent of a piece of work?

Karen: Perhaps we can stop asking “Did AI write this?” and start asking, “Does this perspective offer something I couldn’t get from a prompt? Is the writer taking genuine risks, such as intellectual risks, stylistic risks? Does this reflect lived experience or just competent pattern-matching?”

For teachers specifically, I’d focus on process over product. Can the student talk about why they made the choices they made? Can they defend their argument extemporaneously? The writing is just an artifact. The thinking behind the writing is what matters, and that’s much harder to fake than prose.

Part 3: The Interconnected AI Landscape

The “i-risk” of Writing: Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai (Chapter 4) discusses the ‘ikigai-risk’, the threat to human purpose when machines can do what we love faster and cheaper. If AI can write as well as a human, do we risk losing the ‘human signal’ and the joy of the ‘struggle of learning’ that comes with writing?

Karen: I occasionally write fiction and poetry (without AI, of course), and I think writing has value as a process. It can help you learn about language, become more patient by working through frustration, and even discover your own thoughts. Sometimes, the output is beside the point.

And, while I love Substack, I think that algorithmic systems that reward frequent publishing contribute to writer burnout and make it easy to think of writing as “content,” something measured by word counts and click-throughs, rather than real human expression.

Relational Ethics: Sydnor Hain (they/them) (Chapter 3) writes about ‘Wonder Bread ethics’, nutritionally hollow rules stripped of relational fiber. Is AI writing the ‘Wonder Bread’ of communication — efficient and white-labeled, but lacking the relational grain and lived experience that makes a story resonate?

Karen: I like to think of AI writing as tofu, which is edible and technically nutritious, but painfully bland unless it’s slathered in hot sauce. And the research featured in my chapter bears this out. Overall, even though it’s hard to accurately identify any single piece of writing as being authored by AI, AI-written copy tends to hit expected beats while omitting unexpected insights, because it’s creating a composite of the writing in its training data.

So, even though a lot of AI generated writing can easily “pass” as human, it lacks the urgency and specificity of writing that comes from a person writing from their own point of view. (Of course, we can also say the same thing about a lot of business writing.)

Part 4: Governance and the Future of the Author

The Accountability Gap: I often highlight how accountability is lost in the digital gap. When an AI writes a persuasive but factually incorrect piece of content, who holds the 'moral wheel': the person who prompted it, or the developers who built the model?

Karen: The person who prompted, if they know anything about AI hallucination rates. The Vectara leaderboard data shows even the best models hallucinate 3-12% of the time, so mistakes are inevitable. If you choose to publish something under your name, you’re responsible for it, whether or not you used AI to help you write it.

I hold the developers responsible for the broader economic and societal effects we’re starting to see.

Women as the Architects: The introduction to our book notes that women’s participation brings out questions of fairness, care, and trust that profit-driven systems ignore. How does having more women in the ‘writing arena’ help us redefine what it means to be an ‘author’ in an AI-filled world?

Karen: The wording of this question gives me pause. Women shouldn’t be the default cleanup crew for the wreckage created by profit-driven systems. That’s a collective problem that requires a collective solution.

In terms of authorship, I think a diversity of perspectives will be especially important as AI writing becomes normalized and ever more prevalent. AI’s training data comes with biases and stereotypes baked in, which could use lots of correction from real human sources.

Part 5: Actionable Takeaways & Final Message

The Writing Workflow: As a data engineer, my process is 'analog first', I structure my vision on paper before using AI to refine it. Is this the 'hybrid' future you see for writers, or do we need to protect certain spaces as 'AI-free zones' to preserve our craft?

Karen: I’m a hybrid person, and I’m transparent about it. My chapter itself was produced with an AI research tool I developed and edited with Claude. But I think there’s wisdom in your analog-first approach. Starting on paper forces you to think before you generate. The danger of going AI-first is that you end up editing machine output rather than expressing your own ideas.

So I’d say it’s important to protect the thinking space, not necessarily the writing space. Use AI as a tool in your workflow, but make sure you’ve done the hard cognitive work of knowing what you want to say before you let the machine help you say it.

The One Lesson: If a reader is feeling overwhelmed by the flood of AI content this week, what is the one question they should ask themselves to reconnect with their own uniquely human voice?

Karen: You’ve lived a life. You’ve failed at things, been surprised, changed your mind. You have a body, a location, relationships, stakes. Start there. The flood of AI content makes that kind of specificity more valuable, not less.

Your lived experience is the one thing that AI can’t replicate. And this is why AI writing is so bland; it defaults to a generic voice – a composite of all the writing in its training data – and struggles to inhabit a single point of view.

If you can’t reliably detect AI writing, then detection isn’t the problem. The real question is whether the work carries a human mind behind it.

AI can replicate structure and style, but it cannot replicate lived experience. That’s the signal readers are actually searching for.

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Why This Matters

Karen Spinner’s perspective challenges one of the most dominant narratives in AI today: that detection is the solution. Instead, she shows us that the real shift is deeper and more human.

If AI writing is increasingly indistinguishable at the surface level, then the responsibility shifts from identifying the tool to understanding the intent, thinking, and authorship behind the work. Her insights remind us that writing is not just about producing text, it is about expressing perspective, experience, and meaning.

As AI becomes more embedded in how we create, the real differentiator will not be who writes faster or more efficiently, but who brings something uniquely human to the page. Lived experience, intellectual risk, and authentic voice are no longer optional, they are the signal.

Karen leaves us with a powerful takeaway: the future of writing is not about competing with AI, but about reclaiming the parts of authorship that machines cannot replicate.

Thank you, Karen Spinner, for your thoughtful and deeply relevant contribution to this conversation. For readers looking to go further, her chapter in AI Everywhere, Volume 1 offers both a wake-up call and a powerful reframing of what it truly means to write in the age of AI. Don’t miss her newsletter, WonderingAbout.ai, where she gives a transparent, behind-the-scenes look at what it really means to build with AI in practice, not just in theory. From shipping tools to debugging failures, she shares honest, hands-on insights that I personally highly recommend.

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References

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