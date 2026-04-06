In this episode of the She Writes AI podcast, Farida Khalaf talks with one of the co-authors of AI Everywhere, Volume 1 to explore their insights, experiences, and guidance on building AI that is ethical, responsible, and human-centered. This is the 7th episode in the interview series, and today we are joined by Brie-Anna Willey. Her Chapter 9: AI Burnout and the Compassion Reset explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping our mental health, attention, and sense of identity.

The purpose of the AI Everywhere book series is to highlight not just the “what” of AI innovation, but the “how” of using AI systems safely and confidently. If you have ever felt overwhelmed by constant notifications, endless scrolling, or the pressure to keep up in an always-on digital world, Brie-Anna Willey brings a much-needed perspective. Drawing from her experience as a therapist and business strategist, she explores how AI-driven environments can contribute to burnout, how they influence our attention and emotional well-being, and why staying grounded in our humanity is more important than ever. She introduces the concept of the “Compassion Reset” as a way to reconnect with ourselves, set boundaries with technology, and restore balance in both our personal and professional lives.

In this conversation with Farida Khalaf, Brie-Anna’s insights shed light on the hidden cost of constant connectivity, the impact of AI on our daily lives beyond the workplace, and practical ways to protect our mental health while still benefiting from these powerful tools.

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Highlights from the Live Interview

The Expert Perspective

Question: Brie-Anna, you are one of the 24 multidisciplinary scholars featured in this volume. What was the ‘spark’ that made you realize that a book about artificial intelligence needed a deep dive into burnout and the ‘Compassion Reset’?

Brie-Anna:

“I feel like it’s a number of things. I’m an intuitive person, and I just felt like writing about these types of things was really important with how I get overwhelmed with social media. I talk about the social media spiral. I actually named a piece of my sub stack, the social media spiral, to help us manage this better.

And I have another section of my blog that’s Robot Blues, which it’s like, I love AI, but I also feel like if I let it overtake my feeds or, you know, it’s so intertwined with social media, if we let it, it could take over. You know, we need to have something grounding us to the present, helping us stay mindful and just not be overtaken by AI.

So that’s kind of, it was kind of like I wanted to write about it because it’s a number of things. Like I, my dissertation for my doctorate, I wrote about compassion fatigue and how that impacts therapists. And I also feel like burnout is a huge thing with all of us, with all people. You know, we can get burned out with tech.”

The “Home” Perspective:

Question: Your chapter is situated in the ‘Home’ section of our book. Why is it critical for us to understand that AI isn’t just a tool we use at the office, but something that is fundamentally reshaping our personal mental health and professional identities?

Brie-Anna:

“I feel like it’s showing up. I was thinking about the example of like in my own home. So I’m not the best cook in the world … I did turn to one of my GPTs and I built one that’s based on a famous chef to help me with cooking better. But I over relied on it at first and some of the meals were tasteless. They were missing spice.

And I feel like that’s kind of an example of what can happen if we over rely on it with work too, that it can take out the human component, the empathy, the compassion, the spice.

So I had to … we can use these tools, but we need to be grounded with them. Like with my GPTs I use, I always check them. I only use them as an editor now. Otherwise, if I let them just write for me, they will write out my personality.”

The Battle for Attention

Question: You identify 'attention' as one of the three primary ways algorithms shape us. In a world of infinite scrolling and predictive feeds, how is AI affecting our ability to focus on what truly matters?

Brie-Anna:

“I feel like I wrote in the chapter about how I posted something on TikTok after I had lost my fur baby and I was just kind of in this state of … I wasn’t thinking as clearly.

I had posted something a little vulnerable and I then commented about something that was going on with therapists. And it was somewhat of a contentious topic.

And that contentious topic, that was during my grief, I feel like it spiraled. And people were commenting and saying actually horrible things. And I had to remove the commenting feature on it.

I feel like attention was drifting for all of us. And I feel like that is what can happen with some of these social media platforms, that they can take over. They can take our attention. They can distract us.

And I feel like what I needed to do … is grounding myself. And if I’m upset about something, don’t post. Wait. Hold it.”

The Quality of Connection

Question: The second pillar you highlight is 'connection'. We are more 'connected' than ever, yet burnout is at an all-time high. How are AI-driven interactions potentially diluting the 'human signal' and compassion we need to feel truly supported?

Brie-Anna:

“So a friend of mine … talks about getting off of social media. And it doesn’t mean you have to leave all the platforms, but it’s about connecting outside of it, reconnecting, talking on the phone, meeting in person if possible.

Now, sometimes that’s not possible when we’re across the world … but we can do these live conversations.

And the live interaction, I feel like we lose the ability to do that. I’ve lost it at times when I was so plugged in and then I met people in person and I’m like, “How do I do this, again?”

So really that’s Compassion Reset in a nutshell is let’s reconnect.”

Redefining Professional Identity

Question: Finally, you discuss ‘work’. As someone who sees how AI impacts professional identity, do you think we are at risk of valuing ourselves based on our ‘algorithmic efficiency’ rather than our human purpose, or what Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai calls ‘Ikigai’?

Brie-Anna:

“I think we need to go back to philosophy and principles … that we need to root in our philosophy and principles, because if we let AI and social media and tech drive our businesses, our home life … we’re going to miss what our core, who we are pieces.

We’re going to automate all of that out.

And so I feel like we need to get back to … back to basics.”

Defining the Reset

Question: The title of your chapter calls for a ‘Compassion Reset’. For a leader or a parent listening who feels completely drained by technology, what does a ‘Compassion Reset’ actually look like in practice?

Brie-Anna:

“So I built this thing called Compassion Reset Quest … and it’s my philosophy and principle for my business.

And it’s about … slowing down. Be present. Be with your family. Notice them. Turn the tech off. Go outside. Play a game.

It’s about slowing down and looking, observing, not getting caught up in the funnels, in the social media, in the doom scrolling.

It’s about being compassionate with ourselves and our children, our partners, our friends, our coworkers, our employees. It’s about being present with them.”

The Accountability Link

Question: In my Cybersecurity chapter (Chapter 19), I talk about how accountability is often lost in the digital gap. In your view, does the ‘Compassion Reset’ require us to take more personal accountability for our relationship with AI, or is this a systemic change that corporations need to lead?

Brie-Anna:

“So I’m on, say, some Meta platform like Facebook, and I notice I zoom out and I see I’m caught in doom-scrolling right now. So I try to just be aware of that to stop it.

So now I go on to Meta with a purpose. I am going to share one post. I am going to get off of it. I’m not staying on there. I’m going to be on for five minutes.

That’s being accountable to my goal … I’m not going to let the social media spiral swirl me up. I’m stopping.”

Relational Ethics

Question: Sydnor Hain (they/them) (Chapter 3) argues that relational ethics matter more than rules. How does practicing compassion toward ourselves and others help us build the ‘Code with Conscience’ that this book advocates for?

Brie-Anna:

“Carl Rogers … person-centered therapy … it’s about being with the person you’re talking to. It’s about being there, listening, validating, reflecting.

And when we break it down into this formula of being a good therapist … you can’t make a formula for that.

We can learn different theories, but we basically have to absorb those theories and then be in the room with the person … and apply those theories.

Not break it down until people fit into these diagnostic boxes.”

Burnout as a “Systems” Issue

Question: As a data engineer, I look at systems and patterns. If we treat burnout as a ‘system failure’ in the machine age, what is the ‘bug’ in our current AI-filled environment that we need to patch first?

Brie-Anna:

“As a therapist, compassion fatigue, burnout is just part of the job.

Now, if we patch for it … what we patch with are coping strategies … because there’s always going to be deadlines.

But what we do to help reduce that is we stay grounded.

Really unplugging … I think how we patch for it is we work into our lives periods where we exercise without thinking about work … we watch the show without our phones … we hang out with our family … we turn off the phone and we are present.”

The Analog Defense

Question: I often suggest analog options for sensitive data to protect security. Does ‘going analog’, taking time away from screens and algorithms, play a role in your strategy for resetting compassion and mental health?

Brie-Anna:

“I notice I feel the most grounded when I unplug, when I turn off the tech.

Yes. Go analog.

I’m collecting physical media … there are shows, there are games, there are creations that have been erased …

So we’re going … there’s an analog component … physical books … I have a ton of them … I want to have a huge library.”

The Substack Connection

Question: You are an active member of the She Writes AI community. What is a specific ‘Mental Health’ or ‘Workplace Wellness’ tip you’ve shared on your Substack recently that expands on Chapter 9?

Brie-Anna:

“I am on probably all the social medias, but I really am not on them very much. So I’m mostly on Substack … Business for Nerds is what I write.”

The Message

Question: If a reader takes only one lesson from your chapter to help them avoid burnout this week, what do you hope it is?

Brie-Anna:

“I think it’s about awareness too … staying aware, listening to ourselves.

What do I notice when I’m on this platform? What do I notice when I’m talking to this AI?

Let’s not overuse it. Let’s use it as a power-up, not our whole voice.

I think it’s about grounding, unplugging, being present … we’re not human doings, we’re human beings … let’s just be.”

Why This Matters

Brie-Anna Willey brought forward something we’re all feeling but rarely name: AI isn’t just changing how we work, it’s changing how we think, connect, and experience burnout.

But as she shared in her chapter, the solution isn’t to reject AI. It’s to reset our relationship with it, to stay grounded, present, and human in a system designed to pull us away from ourselves.

If this conversation opened your eyes, then Volume 1 in the AI Everywhere book series is your next step. These aren’t just ideas; they’re practical insights from 26 experts building the future of AI with intention, ethics, and real-world impact.

And if you want something practical and deeply human, don’t miss Brie-Anna’s newsletter, Business for Nerds, where she helps therapists, coaches, and creative thinkers go from crickets to clients without funnels, burnout, or the spiral, blending psychology with real-world business strategy.

This is exactly what the She Writes AI community is about: amplifying voices, sharing knowledge, and shaping a future where AI works for people, not the other way around.

So subscribe, stay connected, and be part of the movement.

Because in a world of AI Everywhere … the most important signal is still you.

Thank you Tope Olofin, CPO Lens - Architect By Design, and many others for tuning into my live video with Brie-Anna Willey! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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Book purchasing information

For more insights on the book, see aiEverywhereBooks.com - our beautiful book series website created by Blessing Okpala, PhD:

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