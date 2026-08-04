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Emma M. Joseph's avatar
Emma M. Joseph
9h

Thank you, @Farida Khalaf and @SheWritesAI for the space and the questions - the emulation layer one in particular took me somewhere I hadn't fully put into words before. Honored to be in this Community. Can't wait for launch.

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