Welcome to the She Writes AI interview episodes covering our second book collaboration stream for the AI Everywhere series. For this new cohort, we are exploring the personal journeys and professional expertise of 32 authors from 18 countries worldwide who are redefining our relationships with machine intelligence. This is the 8th episode in our interview series with book2 chapter authors.

About My Guest: Celeste Garcia

Today I (Farida Khalaf) am joined by Celeste Garcia. Representing the Systems Ethicist perspective, her chapter addresses the “Dirty Secret of AI Infrastructure”: the invisible human labor force known as "ghost work".

Celeste, a former Microsoft veteran and author of the thriller novel AI BABY, pulls back the curtain on the perceived "magic" of AI to reveal its reliance on armies of laborers in the Global South who filter toxic content for pennies. Through her work, she reveals how the world's most powerful tech firms maintain an opaque ecosystem of shell companies to distance themselves from labor abuses, while using a "protective halo" of national security to avoid regulation.

Covers and subtitles for Volumes 2, 3, and 4 will be announced later this summer. Stay tuned!

In this video interview for our second book collaboration, Celeste Garcia explores the "Great Paradox of Automation": the reality that the desire to eliminate human labor actually generates new, invisible tasks for people to perform. She breaks down the shift from the perceived "magic" of AI outputs to the grim reality of production, where workers in Kenya and the Philippines are paid less than $2 an hour to tag and sort raw data.

Celeste highlights the hidden risks of "algorithmic cruelty," where automated systems prioritize speed over worker well-being, and exposes the "revolving door" between Big Tech and government policy that keeps these systems unregulated. Whether you are a developer, a policymaker, or a curious consumer, Celeste’s approach shows that labor exploitation is not an inevitable byproduct of progress but a contractual choice. She empowers us to move from passive users to informed advocates, ensuring that the "humanity" benefited by AI includes those who build its foundation.

Want to read a preview of Celeste’s chapter? Volunteer as an ARC reader !



Live Session With: Celeste Garcia

Below is a summary of Celeste Garcia’s video interview responses to Farida Khalaf’s questions on her chapter, Labor Exploitation: Big Tech’s Dirty Secret.

Intended Audience: This chapter is intended for anyone who uses AI in any way, from basic voice recognition to complex enterprise workflows. It invites consumers, students, educators, policymakers, and designers — who may not think about how training data is sourced, to recognize their own participation and responsibility within these systems

“The ‘great paradox of automation’... is that the ‘desire to eliminate human labor generates new tasks for human labor.” - Gray & Suri, Ghost Work

Points discussed in the video

The “Heart of Darkness” Journey: How Celeste’s research for her novel, AI BABY, led her to discover the ethical “Heart of Darkness” regarding AI labor exploitation.

The Wizard of Oz Illusion: Why tech companies want users to believe AI is purely “artificial” and “magic” to obscure the massive human labor required.

The Shell Company Maze: The difficulty of tracing accountability, highlighted by the fact that it takes five pages of SEC filings to find that Scale AI is the “Ultimate Parent Company” of Remotasks.

The Fox Guarding the Hen House: The “revolving door” dynamic involving Michael Kratsios , who was CTO during the first Trump administration, then became Managing Director at Scale AI. He now leads the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and was sworn in while his former company was under DOL investigation.

The Kenyan Lawsuit: A discussion on the lawsuit against Sama and Meta , where the tech giant argued they should not be named as defendants, to distance themselves from labor abuse.

The National Security “Protective Halo”: How framing AI as a “national security imperative” or a “new arms race” shields Big Tech from regulatory scrutiny.

Ethical Alternatives: The mention of chat.publicai.co as an ethical alternative to standard large language models, built with a commitment to labor rights.

“The irony of this statement to ‘benefit humanity’ and ‘limit harmful content’ is not lost. It just depends upon what group of people they are referring to.” - Celeste Garcia

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Why This Matters

Celeste Garcia’s perspective is a vital reminder that AI has a heavy toll toward certain labor that need to be addressed and acknowledged.

The Human Cost: Celeste exposes the severe mental health toll and “repeated trauma” faced by workers filtering the internet’s most toxic content.

Contractual Responsibility: She argues that exploitation is a choice ; companies could end it tomorrow by building fair wages and standards into their vendor contracts.

Systemic Opaqueness: Her work reveals how corporate structures are intentionally designed to be opaque to protect brand images and avoid employment obligations.

Consumer Agency: By demanding transparency in the supply chain, consumers can pressure companies to change their labor practices

Thank You, Celeste Garcia, for this incredibly eye-opening and courageous guide to the infrastructure of the digital age. For every user who has marveled at the speed of an AI response, her insights are the necessary reminder that “human first” must include the invisible workers who build the foundation of our intelligence.

Celeste reminds us that labor exploitation is a willful choice that can be corrected through contractual accountability and public pressure. I personally highly recommend her Substack, Getting Real About AI, where she examines how technology is reshaping daily life and power structures. It is truly essential reading for anyone ready to align their values with their technology use. Her novel, AI BABY is available on Book Bookshop and Amazon.

And if you’re interested in more conversations like this, consider subscribing to She Writes AI. I’ll continue sharing insights from the voices shaping the future of AI, including contributors from new chapters in AI Everywhere where 32 women from across five continents explore how artificial intelligence is changing the world we live in, and how we can change it for the better.

Previous interviews worth your time

References

For more insights on the book, see aiEverywhereBooks.com - our beautiful book series website created by Blessing Okpala, PhD (now updated with previews for book2):

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