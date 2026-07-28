Welcome to the She Writes AI interview episodes covering our second book collaboration stream for the AI Everywhere series. For this new cohort, we are exploring the personal journeys and professional expertise of 32 authors from 18 countries worldwide who are redefining our relationships with machine intelligence. This is the 7th episode in our interview series with book2 chapter authors.

About My Guest: Carla Engelbrecht

Today I (Farida Khalaf) am joined by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. representing the Education and Media Design perspective. Her chapter addresses the rising phenomenon of "slop": low-quality, AI-generated children's content that is created rapidly without guardrails or human review.

Carla, who holds a doctorate in education with 25 years of experience at Netflix and Sesame Street, argues that because children under eight are in a critical window for language and literacy acquisition, they cannot advocate for themselves or push back on AI hallucinations. Through her work, she reveals how creators can move from the "infinite scale" of low-effort production to a framework of Radical Ownership, ensuring that generative AI remains a tool for magic rather than a "horror movie" for the youngest audiences.

Covers and subtitles for Volumes 2, 3, and 4 will be revealed later this summer. Stay tuned!

In this 7th interview or our second book collaboration, Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. explores her framework for “Anti-Slop,” where creators and parents can bridge the gap between high-fidelity AI imagery and genuine pedagogical value. She breaks down the shift from the “Illusion of Polish”, where an output looks studio-quality but is factually or phonetically wrong, to production-ready, evidence-based design.

Carla highlights the hidden risks of “statistical pattern matching,” where models confidently suggest “E is for elderberry” without knowing the fruit is toxic to children, and the danger of “context blindness” where AI conflates adult viral trends with toddler education. She offers a practical three-pillar framework — Radical Ownership, Intentional Design, and Pipeline Rigor — to set structural constraints that treat AI not as an autonomous agent, but as a system that requires strict human oversight to protect finite childhood encoding resources.

Want to read a preview of Carla’s chapter? Volunteer as an ARC reader !

Live Session With: Carla Engelbrecht

Below is a summary of Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D.’s live video interview responses to Farida Khalaf’s questions on her chapter, Anti-Slop, Pro-AI: Responsible Children’s Content Creation In The Age Of AI.

Intended Audience: This session is intended for content creators, educators, and parents interested in leveraging AI to create child-friendly stories in text, audio, and visual formats while maintaining ethical responsibility.

“Slop is the cultural artifact of automating the production line: content created rapidly, without guardrails, and without human review.” - Carla Engelbrecht

Points discussed in the video

Defining AI Slop: Content that fills the space where human editorial judgment used to live, often featuring linguistic errors or dangerous behaviors, like a child handling hot pans without oven mitts.

The Critical Window: Children under eight encode what they see on an “authoritative screen” as absolute truth, meaning incorrect AI data wastes their precious, finite encoding resources.

The Inversion of Economics: Before AI, the “friction” and cost of animation acted as an accidental quality filter; AI has collapsed this cycle from weeks to minutes, often cutting human review first.

The “Everyone Poops Except Claude” Concept: A strategy for teaching children (and adults) about anthropomorphization , helping them recognize that AI is a prediction machine, not a conscious human.

Cognitive Load & Restraint: Why “clean, quiet frames” are evidence-based design for toddlers, as unguided AI models often crowd the frame with distracting elements that overwhelm a child’s working memory.

The Elderberry Failure: A real-world example of how AI matches patterns (fruit starting with E) but lacks the real-world safety knowledge to know it is toxic.

Radical Ownership: The necessity for creators to be fiercely accountable for every frame, lyric, and phoneme, with no “but I just used AI” excuses

“In the right hands, generative AI is magic. In the wrong hands, it is a horror movie. When young children are the audience, the stakes become downright dangerous.” - Carla Engelbrecht

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Why This Matters

Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D.’s perspective is a vital reminder that accountability matters.

Vulnerability of the Audience: Unlike adults, children cannot dispute a hallucinated dataset or demand a real source.

The Illusion of Fluency: Polished pixels can fool untrained creators into thinking content is pedagogically sound when it is actually “workslop” — polished but fundamentally flawed.

Quality over Quantity: Children need to hear 10,000 quality words to develop language; poor AI content can set back literacy development.

Human-Centered Design: AI is not a storyteller or a substitute for empathy and pedagogy; human judgment is what makes the work good.

Thank you, Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D., for this essential guide to protecting the next generation’s digital landscape. For every creator and parent trying to navigate the noise of modern media, her chapter in AI Everywhere is the definitive roadmap for building with care.

Carla reminds us that “anti-slop” is a pro-AI stance that demands engineering and editorial discipline. Her final message is a call to take absolute responsibility for what we build, moving from “vague prompts” to intentional, structured designs that honor a child’s developmental needs. I personally highly recommend her newsletter, AI meets ABCs, where she explores the messy, innovative side of digital media and AI literacy. Subscribe to her: it is a “must-read” for anyone raising or teaching children in the AI age.

And if you’re interested in more conversations like this, consider subscribing to She Writes AI. I’ll continue sharing insights from the voices shaping the future of AI, including contributors from new chapters in AI Everywhere from the book2 collaboration stream, where 32 women from across five continents explore how artificial intelligence is changing the world we live in, and how we can change it for the better.

References

For more insights on the book, see aiEverywhereBooks.com - our beautiful book series website created by Blessing Okpala, PhD (now updated with previews for book2):

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