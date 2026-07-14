Welcome to the next She Writes AI interview episode covering our second book collaboration for the AI Everywhere series. In this new cohort, we’re exploring the personal journeys and professional expertise of 32 authors from 17 countries worldwide who are redefining our relationships with machine intelligence. This is the 6th episode in our interview series with book2 chapter authors.

About My Guest: Celeste Garcia

Today I (Farida Khalaf) am joined by Celeste Garcia. Representing the Systems Ethicist perspective, her chapter addresses the “Dirty Secret of AI Infrastructure”: the invisible human labor force that makes AI appear like "magic". Celeste, a former Microsoft veteran and author of the thriller novel AI BABY, argues that every major AI system depends on a hidden global underclass of "ghost workers". Through her work, she reveals how the world's most powerful tech firms maintain an opaque ecosystem of shell companies to distance themselves from labor abuses in the Global South, while using a "protective halo" of national security to avoid regulation.

Covers for the new Book2 volumes will be revealed this summer. Stay tuned!

In this 6th interview for our second book collaboration, Celeste Garcia explores the “Great Paradox of Automation”, the reality that the desire to eliminate human labor actually generates new, invisible tasks for people to perform. She breaks down the shift from the perceived “magic” of AI outputs to the grim reality of production, where “armies of flesh-and-blood laborers” in places like Kenya and the Philippines are paid pennies to filter toxic content and rank AI responses.

She highlights the hidden risks of “algorithmic cruelty,” where automated systems prioritize speed and accuracy over human well-being, often leaving workers with symptoms of repeated trauma and PTSD. Celeste offers a provocative look at the “protective halo”, the narrative used by Big Tech to frame AI as a national security imperative to shield themselves from regulatory scrutiny while maintaining a “revolving door” between corporate suites and government policy posts.

Whether you are a developer, a policymaker, or a curious consumer, Celeste’s approach shows that labor exploitation is not an inevitable byproduct of progress but a contractual choice. She empowers us to move from passive users to informed advocates, ensuring that the “humanity” benefited by AI includes those who build its foundation.

Interview With: Celeste Garcia

Below is Celeste Garcia’s full interview response to Farida Khalaf’s questions on her chapter: Labor Exploitation: Big Tech’s Dirty Secret.

Intended Audience: This chapter is intended for anyone who uses AI in any way, from basic voice recognition and search engines to complex enterprise workflows. It invites consumers, students, educators, policymakers, designers, and entrepreneurs, who may not think about how training data is sourced, to recognize their own participation and responsibility within these systems

The “Dirty Secret” and the Automation Paradox

The Automation Paradox: You open your chapter by quoting from Ghost Work by Mary L. Gray and Siddharth Suri on the “great paradox of automation” —the idea that the desire to eliminate human labor actually creates new, invisible tasks for people. Why is this "dirty secret" of ghost work so essential for the average AI user to understand today?

Celeste: The answers, or inferences, that our models (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Llama, etc.) produce seem to happen by magic. The phrase “artificial intelligence” implies that aside from the design and build out, humans aren’t involved. But it takes massive amounts of data that the models must be trained on to produce outputs. Often this data is scraped from the Internet. Whatever the source, data needs to be tagged and labeled for safe consumption. This essential part of the process is kept hidden. The tech companies producing the models aren’t going to talk about who and how the data is prepared. Unfortunately, for now, the burden is on the consumer to be aware. Public understanding can hopefully bring about labor protections, transparency requirements, and supply-chain accountability.

A Modern Industrial Revolution: You argue that while AI is often compared to the Industrial Revolution, it is unfortunately mirroring the labor exploitation of 260 years ago. How are modern data workers in the Global South effectively performing the digital version of factory labor for pennies on the dollar?

Celeste: Once again, those with the economic power are exploiting the vulnerable. The vast majority of the labor is found in the Global South where people have fewer options for work and are looking for ways to elevate themselves from poverty.

Every major AI system depends on human labor at multiple stages — data cleaning, labeling, evaluation, reinforcement, and ongoing maintenance. While AI models are great at pattern recognition and statistical prediction, they cannot interpret truth, intent, or human values.

Rather than pay a living wage and provide fair working conditions for one of the vital pillars of AI systems, big tech is choosing labor exploitation at scale. These populations are treated as disposable and dispensable, so they are afraid to speak out and be fired. It’s absolutely shameful, after all the progress that has been made in the west in labor laws and practices, that tech is looking for populations that are vulnerable and they can dictate the terms. Using antiquated systems for labor is all the more despicable when you think about the mind-boggling wealth of the corporations, their founders, and key investors that is generated on the backs of exploited labor. There is no question about the immorality of such practices.

“The ‘great paradox of automation’ is that the ‘desire to eliminate human labor always generates new tasks for human labor.“ - Celeste Garcia

Opaque Systems and Corporate Accountability

The Shell Company Maze: You describe a complex ecosystem where Big Tech uses data-labeling firms, which then use shell companies to distance themselves from workers. How does this “decentralized and opaque” structure allow major AI labs to ignore reported labor abuse while maintaining their brand image?

Celeste: Big Tech that creates generative AI (and the need for massive amounts of data), and the vendors that prepare the data for these customers, hide behind a complex ecosystem. They outsource the process to data labeling companies like Scale AI, Sama, and Appen. In turn, these companies create shell companies that aren’t easy to connect to the platforms that data workers interact with. An example is the company Scale AI that made Alexandr Wang the youngest billionaire in history. He now runs Meta’s AI lab.

The decentralized and opaque labor ecosystem serves as a very convenient way for Scale AI and other data labeling firms to maintain brand image and distance themselves legally and operationally from employment obligations, wage standards, and protections. And the main beneficiaries are the Big Tech customers, allowing them to ignore reported labor abuse and absolve themselves of involvement.

With multiple layers, the companies who actually use the scrubbed data can wash their hands (or at least attempt to) in the event of labor lawsuits. An egregious example was Meta asking for its name to be removed from a labor‑exploitation lawsuit filed in Kenya by data workers who were employed by Sama, an outsourcing and data‑labeling company that markets itself as an “ethical AI” company. The workers alleged severe labor exploitation, including low pay, traumatic content exposure, and lack of adequate mental‑health support while moderating content for Facebook/Meta platforms. Meta argued that it should not be named as a defendant, claiming the workers were employed by Sama, not Meta.

The “Ultimate Parent Company”: You mention a case where one had to dig deep into Philippine SEC filings to find that Scale AI was the “Ultimate Parent Company” of a gig-work platform. Why is this level of transparency so hard to find, and what does it reveal about the accountability of the companies building our foundation models?

Celeste: Scale AI uses Remotasks as the global platform designed for “flexible, gig-based data annotation work,” according to Scale AI’s website. It is very difficult to understand who created and has ultimate ownership of the Remotasks platform that gig workers use as the interface for data work. Public sources identify ScaleAI as owning and operating Remotasks as a subsidiary. The legal entity behind Remotasks is often listed as Smart Ecosystem, Inc. or regional versions like Smart Ecosystem Philippines. You have to dig really deep to find out who is behind the subsidiaries. When the Washington Post reviewed the SEC Philippines filings of Smart Ecosystems Philippines, Inc., the filings state that Smart Eco Systems Philippines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart Eco Systems, Inc. It is not until page 5 in the fine print that it is revealed that Scale AI is “the Ultimate Parent Company.” The result is an opaque system that supposedly protects the confidentiality of Scale AI’s customers — the companies developing AI models. Ultimately, obfuscation makes it more difficult to hold either Scale AI or its customers accountable for allegations of labor exploitation.

The Human Cost and “Algorithmic Cruelty”

Algorithmic Cruelty: You use the term “algorithmic cruelty” to describe systems that prioritize speed and accuracy over human well-being. Can you share more about the traumatic content exposure and lack of mental health support faced by data workers in places like Kenya?

CG: The phrase “Algorithmic Cruelty” was coined by Gray and Suri in Ghost Work and refers to the thoughtless processing of human effort through platforms that are incapable of empathy or thought. In Kenya, data workers for companies like Sama (contracted by OpenAI) were tasked with filtering some of the most disturbing content found online, including graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse, bestiality, murder, suicide, and torture. Workers reported suffering from recurring visions and severe psychological distress. Despite the traumatic nature of the work, mental health support was often unhelpful or rare because the platforms’ high productivity demands prioritized speed over worker well-being. Many moderators now manifest symptoms of PTSD. They have no job security, the platform can cut them off at any minute, and they often sign NDAs, so it is very difficult to speak out.

The Irony of "Safe" AI: You point out the deep irony in OpenAI’s mission to "benefit all of humanity" while using exploited workers to remove toxic data from their training sets. Who is the "humanity" that these companies are truly prioritizing in their current safety protocols?

Celeste: Big tech has lofty mottos and missions that are often empty words. Does anyone remember the pledges big tech made to zero carbon emissions? They have quietly dropped this goal because the data centers that fuel AI are guzzling water and producing carbon emissions at an astonishing rate.

There is a profound irony in OpenAI’s mission to ensure AI “benefits all of humanity” while the safety of the model is built upon the exploitation of people in the global south that are working to escape poverty. Many are hopeful the data work will lead to other opportunities in tech. The “humanity” prioritized by these safety protocols is primarily the end-user in wealthy western nations, ensuring they receive a “safe” product. Meanwhile, the “ghost workers” in the Global South, who absorb the toxicity to remove it, are excluded from this vision of benefit. These workers are often paid as little as $1.32 to $2.00 per hour and are treated as interchangeable and less than human in a digital assembly line designed to keep them invisible to the consumers they protect.

"Workers are managed by automated systems that prioritize speed and accuracy over human well-being; this is ‘algorithmic cruelty’.” - Celeste Garcia

Political Influence and the "Protective Halo"

The “Protective Halo”: You argue that framing AI as a national security imperative creates a “protective halo” that shields tech companies from regulatory scrutiny. How does this narrative help Big Tech avoid accountability for egregious labor exploitation?

Celeste: This is becoming a common narrative that provides an excuse for AI systems and tools to be developed at breakneck speed while disregarding not just human labor but safety and guardrails and ensures the government does not regulate in any way.

Big Tech leaders have created a “protective halo” that shields their companies from regulatory scrutiny. This narrative positions AI development as a geopolitical race that must be won at any cost. This national priority narrative creates a laser focus on innovation, development and deployment ensuring ethical concerns can all but be ignored. No one wants to be the person putting the brakes on when all of western civilization is at stake. It’s a perfect way to avoid accountability.

The Revolving Door: You note the movement of executives between Big Tech platforms and high-level government policy posts. How does this influence the way traditional labor and trade laws are being applied — or not applied —to "digital forced labor"?

Celeste: It’s the fox guarding the hen house. In February of 2025, Scale AI’s previous Managing Director, Michael Kratsios, sailed through Senate confirmation to lead the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) while Scale was still under active Department Of Labor investigation. Kratsios spent years building a resume at the intersection of government power and big tech. He served as CTO and Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering in Trump’s first administration, before joining Scale as managing director.

Now as head of OSTP, he advances a blend of less government oversight and free markets, except when it comes to securing federal control and subsidies for trillion‑dollar tech companies.

The Department of Labor quietly dropped its investigation into Scale AI’s labor violations shortly after Kratsios was confirmed for his high-level White House post.

When President Trump signed an executive order aimed at blocking states from regulating AI, Kratsios was tasked with developing recommendations for a federal framework that would preempt state authority. Framed as a bid for national consistency, the move further institutionalized Big Tech protections, shielding companies like Scale AI from stricter state‑level labor accountability, and making it harder for states to establish any safety standards in AI overall.

Resistance and Ethical Alternatives

The Power of the Collective: You mention that labor exploitation could end tomorrow if companies chose to act, and you cite examples of tech employees protesting to move the needle. What role do workers inside these giant corporations play in demanding humane conditions for their digital supply chain?

Celeste: First, let me be clear that labor exploitation in AI is not an inevitable byproduct of technological progress. It could end tomorrow if the largest technology companies — including Microsoft, xAI, OpenAI, Google (Alphabet), and Meta — choose to act responsibly. The solution is not technical; it is contractual. Paying data workers a living wage and establishing enforceable labor standards would require renegotiating agreements with data‑labeling vendors and making fair compensation a non‑negotiable condition of doing business. Also necessary is independent oversight and regular audits that ensure compliance, with clear consequences if vendors fail to meet labor requirements.

In the absence of companies doing the right thing, internal workers at giant tech corporations could play a vital role in demanding humane conditions by forming broad-based coalitions. It is very difficult for watch-dog organizations to have a window into practices and policies within the organizations they are monitoring. Employees can use their leverage to force corporate accountability. Historical examples include Google employees successfully protesting the Pentagon’s Project Maven AI contract and Amazon employees staging walkouts over climate policies.

Consumer Agency: While it is difficult for consumers to see how training data is sourced, you suggest there are ethical alternatives. What should an everyday user look for if they want to support ethically trained large language models?

Celeste: While vetting data is difficult, everyday users can support more ethical models like chat.publicai.co , which holds itself to higher standards for labor.

Also check out Fairwork, an action-based research project “that aims to shed light on how these technological changes affect working conditions around the world.” They evaluate platforms and employers against measures of fairness. Support platforms and models that score highly on the Fairwork Cloudwork Ratings and have made The Fairwork Pledge, committing to minimum standards for pay and conditions.

“The irony of this statement to ‘benefit humanity’ and ‘limit harmful content’ is not lost. It just depends upon what group of people they are referring to.“ - Celeste Garcia

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Why This Matters

Celeste Garcia’s perspective highlights the following:

Systemic Exploitation: Celeste reveals that every major AI system depends on human labor at multiple stages — data cleaning, labeling, and reinforcement — which is often kept hidden to maintain a “magic” brand image.

Human Cost: She highlights the severe mental health toll on workers who absorb digital toxicity to ensure Western end-users receive a “safe” product.

Regulatory Blind Spots: Her work identifies that traditional labor laws are insufficient for “digital forced labor,” which bypasses geographic borders and physical goods.

Contractual Responsibility: She argues that exploitation is not an inevitable byproduct of progress, but a contractual choice that could end tomorrow if companies prioritized fair compensation over profit.

Thank You, Celeste Garcia, for this incredibly eye-opening and courageous guide to the infrastructure of the digital age. For every user who has marveled at the speed of an AI response, her chapter in AI Everywhere is the necessary reminder that “human first” must include the invisible workers who build the foundation of our intelligence.

Celeste Garcia reminds us that labor exploitation is a willful choice that can be corrected through contractual accountability and public pressure. I personally highly recommend her Substack, Celeste Garcia Getting Real About AI, where she examines how technology is reshaping daily life and power structures. It is truly essential reading for anyone ready to align their values with their technology use.

Watch for announcements of a forthcoming Substack Live interview on labor exploitation: Celeste Garcia’s insights are truly worth reflecting on. Celeste also wrote a chapter in Volume 1 about the history of women in AI, and I interviewed her then as well:

And if you’re interested in more conversations like this, consider subscribing to She Writes AI. I’ll continue sharing insights from the voices shaping the future of AI, including contributors from 30 new chapters in AI Everywhere where 32 women from across five continents explore how artificial intelligence is changing the world we live in, and how we can change it for the better.

References

For more insights on the book, see aiEverywhereBooks.com - our beautiful book series website created by Blessing Okpala, PhD (now updated with previews for book2):

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