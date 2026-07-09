Welcome to the next She Writes AI interview episode covering our second book collaboration for the AI Everywhere series. In this new cohort, we’re exploring the personal journeys and professional expertise of 32 authors from 17 countries worldwide who are redefining our relationships with machine intelligence. This is the 5th episode in our interview series with book2 chapter authors.

About My Guest: Julia Díez López

Today I (Farida Khalaf) am joined by Julia | Taking you global. In this interview series for our second book collaboration, Julia builds on a theme of sovereignty and accurate representation. Julia | Taking you global represents the Localization and Engineering perspective. Her chapter addresses the “Illusion of Multilingual Fluency”, a specific failure where AI generates grammatically perfect text that is factually or culturally incorrect. As a Senior Localization Engineer at McAfee and founder of Black Ice, Julia argues that better models cannot solve what is fundamentally a “knowledge problem.” Through her work, she reveals how companies can build “Semantic Governance” using ontologies and “Culture DNA” to ensure AI-generated content remains aligned with a product’s proprietary reality and local cultural norms.

Covers for the new Book2 volumes will be revealed this summer. Stay tuned!

In this 5th interview for our second book collaboration, Julia Díez López explores her framework for “Semantic Governance,” where global teams can bridge the gap between fluent multilingual text and genuinely correct product meaning. She breaks down the shift from the “Illusion of Multilingual Fluency”, where AI sounds perfect but is factually or culturally wrong, to production-ready accuracy, emphasizing that better AI models won’t solve what is fundamentally a “knowledge problem”.

She highlights the hidden risks of “language spilling”, where models reason conceptually in English while dressing their thoughts in another language — and the danger of a model confidently hallucinating feature availability because it lacks your proprietary, market-specific data. Julia offers a practical system of multilingual ontologies and “Market Definitions” built with “Culture DNA” to set structural constraints that treat AI not as a magic translator, but as a system that must be anchored in your product’s reality.

Whether you are a localization engineer, a product manager, or a developer scaling across cultures, Julia’s approach shows how to move from “confident noise” to reliable, culturally aligned content, ensuring your AI is right, not just fluent, and protecting the brand trust you’ve built over years.

Interview With: Julia Díez López

Below is Julia | Taking you global’s full interview response to Farida Khalaf’s questions on her chapter: Semantic Governance for Multilingual AI Pipelines.

Intended Audience: This chapter is intended for localization engineers, AI practitioners, product managers, and developers responsible for deploying AI systems across multiple markets. It also serves researchers in NLP and cross-cultural communication who want to understand the infrastructure challenges of operating LLMs at scale.

The Illusion of Fluency

The Invisible Error: You describe a specific kind of failure in multilingual AI that is easy to miss because the output "looks right" and the language is fluent. Why are these semantic governance failures actually harder to catch than traditional AI hallucinations?

Julia: Because they don't look like failures. A hallucination gives you something obviously wrong. A semantic governance failure gives you fluent, confident, grammatically perfect text that describes your product incorrectly for a specific market. The model isn't lying, it's approximating, and that approximation is almost invisible to a reviewer who doesn't already know what's wrong.

The Knowledge Problem: You state that better AI models will not solve this because it is fundamentally a "knowledge problem". Why does a model's reliance on statistical approximation often lead to confident but wrong descriptions of a product?

Julia: Because the problem isn't model quality, it's missing knowledge. Your proprietary product definitions, your market availability restrictions, your brand's specific meaning for a term like "protection" or "privacy". None of that is in training data. A smarter model hallucinating with more confidence is not an improvement. You need to inject the right knowledge structurally, not hope the model figures it out.

“Better AI models will not solve this. It is a knowledge problem.“ - Julia Díez López

Structural Failure Modes

Language Spilling: You explain that multilingual models tend to “reason conceptually in English” even when generating text in other languages. Can you share the “perro/gato/hueso” example and what it tells us about English-centric bias in AI training?

Julia: If you ask a multilingual model to complete an analogy about a perro (dog), it’ll often reach for hueso (bone), rather than gato, correa, or pelota. In Spanish, the natural semantic neighbours for perro include the cat-and-dog pairing (perro y gato for sworn enemies), loyalty, and idiomatic toughness (vida perra, perro ladrador poco mordedor). The ‘bone’ association is English and comes from cartoons, dog toys, the whole Anglo cultural stack. The model reasoned in English and dressed it in Spanish. The language changed; the concept map didn’t. For a brand that depends on specific associations, that invisible drift is exactly what a fluency check won’t catch.

Semantic Drift: Why is it that the same query posed in different languages can return answers that diverge in substance, leading to what you call "semantic drift"?

Julia: Language spilling and semantic drift might sound like opposites, and in a sense they are. Language spilling is too much consistency: the model imposes the same English-centric concept map regardless of which language it’s writing in. Semantic drift is too much inconsistency: the same query posed in different languages returns substantively different answers, shaped by whatever that language’s training data happened to emphasize. One flattens, the other fractures. But they coexist because they operate at different layers. Language spilling happens at the conceptual level: the underlying reasoning is English even when the words aren’t. Semantic drift happens at the output level: different languages activate different patterns in training data and pull the response in different directions. You can have a model that reasons from an English concept map and produces divergent outputs in French and Korean, because each language’s surface patterns are pulling against that shared conceptual core in their own way. The result is content that is neither culturally accurate nor cross-lingually consistent. That’s the double failure semantic governance is designed to address.

The Cultural Dimension

The Missing Data: You note that market-specific details, like a feature being unavailable in Brazil due to regulations, are not in training data. How does this lack of proprietary knowledge create a compliance risk for companies?

Julia: Regulations and feature restrictions aren’t in training data. If a feature isn’t available in Brazil due to data residency law, the model doesn’t know that. It’ll describe the feature anyway because it exists globally. A customer reads it, expects it, can’t access it. Or worse, a regulated team makes a decision based on it. That’s not a localization error. That’s liability.

Operationalizing Culture: You utilize the Hofstede framework to analyze cultural differences. How does a dimension like "Uncertainty Avoidance" change the way an AI should write for a German audience versus an American one?

Julia: Germany sits very high on uncertainty avoidance. Readers expect precision, explicit caveats, verifiable claims. “Smarter protection” reads as evasion. You need specific, technically grounded statements. American audiences are more comfortable with aspirational framing and benefit-led copy. Same product, different epistemological expectations. An AI that doesn’t know the difference will write American copy in German and wonder why conversion drops.

The WEIRD Default: Research shows AI mirrors the values of Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich, and Democratic (WEIRD) societies. Why is a simple prompt like "write for a Japanese audience" insufficient to overcome this default?

Julia: Because it’s a prompt, not a knowledge source. The model’s defaults are WEIRD, trained predominantly on Western content, with Western assumptions about what makes an argument persuasive or a claim credible. A prompt instruction is a thin override on a very thick prior. You might get surface-level politeness markers, but the underlying logic stays Western. Real cultural alignment means structured market definitions injected as grounded context, not a one-line instruction and a hope.

"The model reasoned in English and dressed it in Spanish.” - Julia Díez López

Knowledge Representation: Ontology vs. Glossary

Ontology vs. Glossary: You make a sharp distinction between a glossary and an ontology. Why is a flat list of translated words not enough for an LLM that is trying to reason about product concepts?

Julia: A glossary tells a model what a word translates to. An ontology tells it what the concept is, how it relates to other concepts, what properties it has, what constraints apply in each market. An LLM doing product reasoning needs a world model, not a dictionary. If “Parental Controls” is just a translated string, the model has no idea what tier it lives in, which markets it’s available in, or how it relates to anything else. The ontology gives it that structure.

Market Availability as a First-Class Property: You argue that market availability must be a structured data property in the ontology. How does this prevent the AI from describing features that don't actually exist in a specific locale?

Julia: Because it turns a suggestion into a gate. “Try not to mention unavailable features” is a prompt. feature.market_availability not including pt-BR means the pipeline simply won’t generate that description in Brazilian Portuguese. The difference between hoping the model behaves and making it structurally impossible to misbehave, that’s the whole argument for treating availability as a first-class data property.

The Path Forward: Semantic Governance

Infrastructure vs. Flashy Demos: You admit that building a multilingual ontology is "careful, systematic, and ongoing" work that doesn't produce flashy results. Why is this the only way to build and protect brand trust in global markets?

Julia: Because trust is cumulative and erosion is fast. A brand that’s accurate and consistent across markets builds that trust over thousands of interactions. A brand that generates fluent but wrong content at speed burns trust at the same rate. The ontology doesn’t ship a feature or produce a demo anyone’s excited about. But it’s what makes every piece of AI-generated content in every market something you can actually stand behind. There’s no shortcut for that.

Closing Question: How do you manage the tension between the speed at which AI can generate content and the "slow" infrastructure work required to ensure that content is actually right for every market

Julia: You don’t resolve the tension; you acknowledge it structurally. Fast generation without governance is confident noise at scale. What the infrastructure does is make the fast layer trustworthy, not slower. Once the ontology is in place, the pipeline generates at full speed from accurate, market-specific, structured knowledge rather than statistical approximation. The slow work happens once. The speed benefits compound after that. They’re not a trade-off; they’re a sequence.

“Trust is cumulative and erosion is fast.“ - Julia Díez López

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Why This Matters

Julia | Taking you global’s perspective emphasizes:

Invisible Semantic Failures: Unlike “hallucinations,” semantic governance failures look right to the untrained eye but may describe features that don’t exist in a specific market or use jarring cultural tones.

Combating “Language Spilling”: Imbalanced training data causes models to reason conceptually in English even when writing in other languages, leading to skewed associations (e.g., associating “dog” with “bone” in Spanish instead of “cat”).

Operationalizing Culture: By using the Hofstede framework , Julia shows how to encode dimensions like “Uncertainty Avoidance” as structured data, ensuring a model knows to be precise for German audiences rather than aspirational.

Ontology vs. Glossary: Julia clarifies that a glossary only handles words, while an ontology allows an AI to reason about product concepts, tier structures, and market-specific constraints.

Market Availability as Data: Encoding what features exist in which country prevents the AI from making factually incorrect or legally risky claims in regulated markets.

Thank You: Julia | Taking you global, for this essential guide to the invisible architecture of the global web. For every organization trying to reach a worldwide audience without losing their voice or their facts, her chapter in AI Everywhere is the definitive roadmap for semantic governance.

Julia | Taking you global reminds us that “fluency” is just a surface form, while meaning is deep, cultural, and proprietary. Her final message is a call to engineering discipline: don’t trust the model’s “best guess” for your market; provide the governing layer that ensures the AI is right, not just fluent. I personally highly recommend her “Market Definition” framework as the ultimate safeguard for any brand looking to scale with integrity. I also highly recommend her newsletter, “The AI-Ready Localizer“, where she is helping global teams survive (and lead) the AI takeover; subscribe to her, really worth reading

And if you’re interested in more conversations like this, consider subscribing to She Writes AI. I’ll continue sharing insights from the voices shaping the future of AI, including contributors from 30 new chapters in AI Everywhere, where 32 women from across five continents explore how artificial intelligence is changing the world we live in, and how we can change it for the better.

References

For more insights on what’s in the book, see aiEverywhereBooks.com — our beautiful book series website created by Blessing Okpala, PhD (now updated with previews for book2):

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