Tatyana Amugo & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #25, AI Everywhere

Welcome to the She Writes AI interview episodes covering our second book collaboration for the AI Everywhere series. We are kicking off this new cohort by exploring the personal journeys and professional expertise of 31 authors from 18 countries worldwide who are redefining our relationships with machine intelligence. This is the 2nd episode in our interview series with book2 chapter authors.

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About My Guest: Tatyana Amugo

Today I (Farida Khalaf) am joined by Tatyana Amugo. Representing the Builder perspective, her chapter addresses a profound and provoking reality: that most modern technological products were not actually built for everyone. Tatyana is a Gen Z software developer and AI engineer originally from Kenya and now based in Toronto.

Through her work and her chapter, she explores the “friction” experienced by Black and brown technologists and those from the Global South when using tools designed with a narrow, “default” worldview. Tatyana brings a powerful and necessary Gen Z perspective to the table, and it was a true pleasure to see her generation taking such deliberate action to embrace the AI conversation, ensuring they are in the rooms where the future is being decided rather than being left behind. Whether she is breaking down complex concepts in her newsletter, Lipgloss and LLMs, or advocating for Digital Justice, Tatyana is helping to shape a world where being “included” is just the starting point for genuine sovereignty.

Covers for these new volumes will be revealed this summer. Stay tuned!

In this second interview for our second book collaboration, Tatyana explores how the friction of tools not designed for you can be reclaimed as "precise data" to measure system errors. She shares how the legacy of the Matilda Effect, the systematic erasure of women's technical contributions, drives her to ensure Gen Z isn't just demonstrating for change, but is actively participating in the rooms where AI architecture is decided. Whether you are a Black or brown technologist who has felt the "scissors pull wrong", or a curious learner looking to understand LLMs through the lens of your favorite lip gloss, Tatyana’s insights offer a roadmap for building a window to a future that prioritizes digital justice over mere inclusion.

Live Session With: Tatyana Amugo

Below is Tatyana’s full interview response to Farida Khalaf’s questions on her chapter, Building With AI Tools That Weren’t Built For You.

Intended Audience: Anyone who has felt the "edges" of technology, specifically women, Black and brown technologists, and developers from the Global South, as well as those who want to understand the invisible barriers in AI design. It is also for anyone who feels intimidated by technical jargon and wants a safe, accessible space to learn.

“The machines didn't introduce bias. The machines inherited it, laundered it through mathematics, and handed it back to us wearing the costume of objectivity.” - Tatyana Amugo

Points discussed in the video

The “Left-Handed Scissors” Analogy: How the friction of using AI tools not designed for you is a deliberate design decision, not a user flaw.

Laundering Bias: Why “cleaning” data doesn’t remove bias if the inherited data was biased from the start, often hiding behind a “costume of objectivity”.

The Matilda Effect: The historical pattern of erasing women’s scientific contributions or crediting them to men, from the ENIAC Six to Katherine Johnson .

Building a Window: Why marginalized communities should move beyond “polishing the mirror” of Western systems to create their own native datasets and models.

Infrastructure Tension: The technical and political challenge of building independent tools that still rely on servers owned by “Big Tech” monopolies.

Gen Z and AI Literacy: The urgency for the new generation to move beyond demonstration to active participation in decision-making rooms.

“Your presence at the keyboard is not a diversity initiative. It is a technical requirement.” - Tatyana Amugo

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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Why This Matters

Tatyana’s perspective is a vital reminder that technology must serve the human spirit, not the other way around.

Friction as Data: Tatyana reframes personal discomfort with technology as a precise diagnostic tool that measures system errors the designers failed to notice.

Historical Accuracy: She reminds us that women were the “original information technologists,” and reclaiming this history is vital for current empowerment.

Action over Inclusion: She distinguishes between being part of a “diversity initiative” and having the power to actually shape the architecture of the future.

Accessible Expertise: Through Lipgloss and LLMs, she proves you can love beauty and lifestyle while being a serious, expert voice in the technical AI space.

Thank you, Tatyana, for this incredibly empowering and insightful contribution to Volume 2. For me, it was a profound pleasure to see a representative of Gen Z taking such clear action and stepping up to lead the AI conversation. Your work ensures that your generation is not just reacting to the future, but actively deciding what it will look like.

Tatyana reminds us that the day we stop asking uncomfortable questions is the day the “mirror” wins. Her final message is a call to all builders: don’t just wait for a seat at the table; build the window and define the view yourself. I personally highly recommend her chapter in AI Everywhere for anyone ready to turn their “friction” into the foundation of something new, as well as her newsletter Lipgloss and LLMs, where she explore how AI intersects with real life and not just GitHub repos.

And if you’re interested in more conversations like this, consider subscribing to She Writes AI. I’ll continue sharing insights from the voices shaping the future of AI, including contributors from new chapters in AI Everywhere where 31 women from across five continents explore how artificial intelligence is changing the world we live in, and how we can change it for the better.

References

For more insights on the book, see aiEverywhereBooks.com - our beautiful book series website created by Blessing Okpala, PhD (now updated with previews for book2):

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